In this article, we will take a look at the 25 cheap safe English speaking countries for Americans. If you want to skip our discussion on the emigration trends, you can go directly to the 5 Cheap Safe English Speaking Countries For Americans.

According to estimates from the US Department of State, approximately 9 million Americans may be living overseas. This is more than double the estimated figure of 4.1 million Americans residing in foreign countries in 1999. Moreover, a poll by Gallup revealed that 15% of US citizens wanted to move abroad permanently as of 2021. Various factors drive Americans to consider relocation to foreign countries. A survey conducted by Preply revealed that 59% of respondents cited concerns about gun violence as a significant motivation for considering moving abroad. Meanwhile, approximately a quarter of Generation Z Americans stated that they want to relocate for improved social programs such as healthcare. For 19% of participants, seeking a new cultural experience was the main reason for settling in a foreign country. Moreover, 18% identified the high cost of living in the United States as a key factor influencing their decision to move, while 17% attributed their desire to relocate to the political environment in the US. The increase in interest in traveling or moving abroad has also coincided with national events, according to Where Can I Live, a UK-based firm that helps people relocate. The firm saw a 72% increase in traffic from the US to its website after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, a 64% increase after Joe Biden’s Election win, and a 26% increase after the Uvalde shooting in Texas.

Overseas American Retirees

Retirees from the US are also contributing to the trend of settling abroad. According to the Social Security Administration, about 750,000 Americans get their retirement benefits transferred to overseas bank accounts. The US State Department estimates that 5 million overseas Americans are retirees, which makes up 12% of the 45 million retirees overall. One of the reasons for US citizens to search for cheap safe English-speaking countries to live in is the rising cost of living within the US. The consumer price index for the 12 months ending December 2023 rose by 3.4%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Furthermore, a New York-based insurance firm estimates that Americans can expect to live 25 years beyond the retirement age of 65 and will require a substantial sum of $987,000 to cover post-retirement expenses. Thus, it is no wonder that 4 in 10 workers and 3 in 10 retirees press a lack of confidence in their ability to keep up with inflation during retirement, according to findings from a Retirement Confidence Survey.

Story continues

In addition to this, Medicare does not cover dental work or long-term care, which can cost about $54,000 to $106,000 a year for retirees. Due to the rising out-of-pocket expenses and cost of long-term care, the market for long-term care insurance is expanding. The market size for long-term care private insurance reached $14.37 billion in 2022, and the CAGR is expected to be 5.84% between 2023 and 2030. Some of the well-reputed long term care insurance companies heading into 2024 include Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). You can also check out the 20 Cheapest English-Speaking Countries to Retire here.

Whether for a permanent relocation or a leisurely vacation, a considerable number of Americans remain on the lookout for safest english-speaking countries. With this context in mind, let’s begin our list of safe english-speaking countries with low cost of living.

25 Cheap Safe English Speaking Countries For Americans

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 25 cheap safe English speaking countries for Americans, we used Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index and Vision for Humanity’s Global Peace Index. Our selection criteria included countries where English is either the official language or is widely spoken. From there, we narrowed down the list to countries with high or moderate ratings in Vision for Humanity's Global Peace Index. The final rankings are based on the cost-of-living index, with the countries listed in descending order of their average cost of living. All the shortlisted countries have a lower cost of living index ranking and a higher global peace index ranking in comparison to the US.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Cheap Safe English Speaking Countries For Americans

25. Greece

Cost of Living: 54.9

Global Peace Index: 1.89

Greece offers a significantly lower cost of living in comparison to the United States. Furthermore, the country has secured a high safety ranking in the Global Peace Index. More than 51% of the population of the country is fluent in English.

24. Estonia

Cost of Living: 53.6

Global Peace Index: 1.563

In Estonia, about 50% of the population speaks English as a foreign language. In addition to the widespread usage of English, the relatively low cost of living, the expanding tech scene, and the beautiful landscape can make Estonia suitable for Americans. Moreover, the country’s crime rate is significantly lower than the US’ crime rate.

23. Jamaica

Cost of Living: 53.6

Global Peace Index: 1.986

Jamaica, with its sunny beaches and lush rainforests, can be suitable for Americans seeking a laid-back, culturally rich, and potentially affordable life. The country’s cost of living is fairly inexpensive in comparison to the US. It is also comparatively more peaceful than the US, with a medium peace score and no current major conflicts in the country.

22. Trinidad and Tobago

Cost of Living: 53.3

Global Peace Index: 1.201

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is an Island country in the Caribbean with English as the official language. It offers a vibrant blend of culture, stunning landscapes, and a laid-back island vibe, which may be potentially appealing to Americans seeking a new adventure. The cost of living of this twin-island nation is lower than that of the US and has a medium score on the Global Peace Index.

21. Bahrain

Cost of Living: 52.5

Global Peace Index: 2.145

Though Arabic is Bahrain’s official language, English is widely spoken in the country, especially in the expat community. In addition to this, it is a cheap country for Americans with an affordable cost of living. The crime index in the country is also lower than that of the USA.

20. Panama

Cost of Living: 48.2

Global Peace Index: 1.403

Even though Spanish is the official language of Panama, English is the second most widely spoken language among citizens. Panama offers vibrant cities, lush rainforests, and a tropical paradise vibe, calling forward Americans seeking an affordable life abroad. Compared to major US cities, Panama offers a lower cost of living. Apart from this, it has a medium ranking in the Global Peace Index.

19. Croatia

Cost of Living: 46.1

Global Peace Index: 1.45

Even though English is a foreign language for Croatians, more than 60% are fluent in it. The country, with its stunning Adriatic coastline, charming medieval towns, and delicious cuisine, can be an appropriate destination for Americans seeking a safe and affordable European lifestyle. The country ranks at the fourteenth position in the Global Peace Index report.

18. Guyana

Cost of Living: 45.1

Global Peace Index: 1.604

Guyana is the only South American country to have English as its official language. The country offers a unique blend of rich culture, natural beauty, and a relatively low cost of living in comparison to the US. Also, it has a medium score on the Global Peace Index, which indicates a moderate level of safety.

17. Poland

Cost of Living: 42.1

Global Peace Index: 1.634

Poland can be a compelling option for Americans seeking a more affordable and culturally rich life, with its medieval cities, mountain landscapes, and vibrant arts scene. Although English is not Poland’s official language, about 62% of the people in the country are fluent in it. Furthermore, Poland is an affordable European country for Americans in terms of the cost of living. It is also safe, as shown by its high ranking in the Global Peace Index. The crime rate in Poland is lower than the crime rate in the USA.

16. Mauritius

Cost of Living: 41.1

Global Peace Index: 1.54

Mauritius, an island country known for its turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and coral reefs, can be a destination of choice for Americans seeking a safe and affordable lifestyle. This English-speaking country is also very economical, especially when compared to the United States. It also ranks highly in terms of the global peace score. The country is at the sixteenth position on our list of the 25 cheap safe English speaking countries for Americans.

15. Zambia

Cost of Living: 39.8

Global Peace Index: 1.898

Zambia, known for its stunning Victoria Falls, friendly people, and diverse wildlife, can be a decent option for Americans seeking a more affordable and adventurous lifestyle. The country is about 60% cheaper as compared to the US.

14. Dominican Republic

Cost of Living: 38.8

Global Peace Index: 1.213

The Dominican Republic, with its beautiful beaches and relatively low cost of living, can be an attractive destination for Americans. It is also an English-speaking country with English being the official language. The country is generally safe as it has secured a medium rating on the Global Peace Index. Furthermore, it is the safest country in the Caribbean, as per the 2023 World Citizenship Report.

13. Georgia

Cost of Living: 37.4

Global Peace Index: 2.07

The majority of the population of Georgia speaks English. The country also has a significantly cheaper cost of living and a lower crime rate as compared to the US. The country is at the thirteenth position on our list of the 25 cheap safe English speaking countries for Americans.

12. Zimbabwe

Cost of Living: 36.8

Global Peace Index: 2.3

Zimbabwe, with its beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife, and friendly people, can be a suitable destination for Americans seeking a more affordable and culturally enriching experience. The cost of living in the country is low for Americans.

11. The Philippines

Cost of Living: 34.0

Global Peace Index: 2.23

English is the official language in the Philippines. The majority of the people living in urban centers speak English. Compared to the United States, the Philippines has a significantly cheaper cost of living. Its crime index is also lower than that of the US.

10. Uganda

Cost of Living: 30.7

Global Peace Index: 2.3

Uganda, known as the "Pearl of Africa," offers a blend of natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and hospitality. Compared to the US, Uganda has a lower cost of living. It has a medium rating in terms of the Global Peace Index.

9. Malaysia

Cost of Living: 30.7

Global Peace Index: 1.005

Malaysia is another English-speaking country that is safe and cheap for Americans. The country is at the nineteenth position in the Global Peace Index ranking, indicating a high degree of safety. Additionally, Malaysia is among the 50 cheapest countries in terms of cost-of-living index in comparison to the US. The country is at the ninth position on our list of the 25 cheap safe English speaking countries for Americans.

8. Botswana

Cost of Living: 30.5

Global Peace Index: 1.762

Botswana has English as its official language. The country has a comparatively lower cost of living, stunning scenery, political stability, and a high peace score. All these factors make Botswana a good choice for those seeking a unique and secure lifestyle outside the United States.

7. Namibia

Cost of Living: 30.2

Global Peace Index: 1.859

In Namibia, English serves as the official language. According to the cost-of-living index, the country’s capital city, Windhoek, is 53.41% cheaper than New York City and 39.23% cheaper than Los Angeles. The country is generally regarded as safe, with a high Global Peace Index rating.

6. Ghana

Cost of Living: 26.6

Global Peace Index: 1.799

Ghana is another country where English is the official language. With a cost of living significantly lower than that of the US, it offers an affordable lifestyle. Ghana has achieved a medium rating according to the Global Peace Index report, and its crime rate is also lower than that of the US. Moreover, Ghana is considered to be politically stable as compared to other African countries.

The retired community in America is significantly contributing to the trend of moving to cheap safe English speaking countries. Some of the popular long term care insurance companies catering to this demographic include Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Cheap Safe English Speaking Countries For Americans. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Cheap Safe English Speaking Countries For Americans is published on Insider Monkey.