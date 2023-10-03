U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

Joel Anderson
·5 min read
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Although retirees are decades from their college graduation, many are opting to live in college towns. According to MarketWatch, older Americans have been flocking to college towns for a number of reasons, including affordability, walkability and cultural, educational and entertainment opportunities. In addition, college towns often have diverse populations, and with students and university staff moving in and out, there are always new people to meet. There are also often a plethora of part-time job opportunities for retirees who may want some extra income to pad their savings.

To find the best college towns for retirees, GOBankingRates examined a number of factors, including livability scores, the percentage of the population ages 65 and older, monthly living costs (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses) and housing costs. Based on this analysis, these are the 25 best college towns for retirees.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. Huntington, West Virginia

  • Livability score: 81

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17.2%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,951

  • Average mortgage: $707

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Livability score: 86

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,775

  • Average mortgage: $1,783

youngryand / Getty Images
youngryand / Getty Images

3. Stevens Point, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 85

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,691

  • Average mortgage: $1,491

Pictured: University of Wisconsin Madison

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

4. Ames, Iowa

  • Livability score: 90

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.5%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863

  • Average mortgage: $1,886

Ian Ballinger / Wikimedia Commons
Ian Ballinger / Wikimedia Commons

5. Lawrence, Kansas

  • Livability score: 88

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.6%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,882

  • Average mortgage: $1,829

BD Images / Getty Images
BD Images / Getty Images

6. Normal, Illinois

  • Livability score: 87

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,816

  • Average mortgage: $1,424

jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Winona, Minnesota

  • Livability score: 77

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.9%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,618

  • Average mortgage: $1,357

Scharvik / Getty Images
Scharvik / Getty Images

8. Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Livability score: 79

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,926

  • Average mortgage: $1,796

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

9. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Livability score: 84

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,876

  • Average mortgage: $1,521

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Livability score: 82

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.3%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,702

  • Average mortgage: $1,571

BSPollard / iStock.com
BSPollard / iStock.com

11. Evanston, Illinois

  • Livability score: 83

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.4%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,931

  • Average mortgage: $3,319

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

12. Richardson, Texas

  • Livability score: 85

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,927

  • Average mortgage: $2,767

dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Denton, Texas

  • Livability score: 86

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.2%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,826

  • Average mortgage: $2,210

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Livability score: 88

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,784

  • Average mortgage: $3,200

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

15. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Livability score: 79

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 14.4%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,740

  • Average mortgage: $1,789

leightrail / Getty Images
leightrail / Getty Images

16. Champaign, Illinois

  • Livability score: 83

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.6%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,808

  • Average mortgage: $1,245

JamesPatrick.pro / Shutterstock.com
JamesPatrick.pro / Shutterstock.com

17. Iowa City, Iowa

  • Livability score: 84

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,758

  • Average mortgage: $1,935

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

18. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Livability score: 75

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.8%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,766

  • Average mortgage: $1,791

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Syracuse, New York

  • Livability score: 79

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.6%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,966

  • Average mortgage: $1,069

Aeypix / Shutterstock.com
Aeypix / Shutterstock.com

20. West Lafayette, Indiana

  • Livability score: 90

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 6.7%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,699

  • Average mortgage: $2,055

gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Newark, Delaware

  • Livability score: 83

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.1%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $2,000

  • Average mortgage: $2,071

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Eugene, Oregon

  • Livability score: 78

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.5%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,755

  • Average mortgage: $2,907

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

23. Buffalo, New York

  • Livability score: 78

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.9%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,957

  • Average mortgage: $1,333

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

24. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Livability score: 82

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.8%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863

  • Average mortgage: $1,782

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Lubbock, Texas

  • Livability score: 78

  • Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%

  • Monthly expenditure costs: $1,809

  • Average mortgage: $1,268

Methodology: To find college towns that are perfect for retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed numerous college towns in the United States sourced from ListWithClever’s Best College Towns. With a list of college towns, GOBankingRates found the [1] total population and [2] population ages 65 and over sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. Using those factors, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. For each city on the list, the cost of living was calculated based on [3] grocery cost-of-living index, [4] healthcare cost-of-living index, [5] utilities cost-of-living index, [6] transportation cost-of-living index and [7] miscellaneous cost-of-living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. The cost-of-living indexes were multiplied by the national average expenditure costs for people ages 65 and over, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the cost of living across all the expenditure categories for each city. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes, scored and weighted at 1.25. Using the Zillow Home Value Index, the average home value in August 2023 was sourced, and using the Federal Reserve Economic Research’s national average 30-year fixed rate mortgage, the average mortgage cost was calculated. The average mortgage combined with the monthly expenditure cost gives the total monthly cost for each city. The percentage of the population ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total monthly cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the livablity index was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the college towns that are perfect for retirees. All data is up to date as of Sept. 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees