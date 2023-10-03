25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Although retirees are decades from their college graduation, many are opting to live in college towns. According to MarketWatch, older Americans have been flocking to college towns for a number of reasons, including affordability, walkability and cultural, educational and entertainment opportunities. In addition, college towns often have diverse populations, and with students and university staff moving in and out, there are always new people to meet. There are also often a plethora of part-time job opportunities for retirees who may want some extra income to pad their savings.

To find the best college towns for retirees, GOBankingRates examined a number of factors, including livability scores, the percentage of the population ages 65 and older, monthly living costs (groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses) and housing costs. Based on this analysis, these are the 25 best college towns for retirees.

1. Huntington, West Virginia

Livability score: 81

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17.2%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,951

Average mortgage: $707

2. Lexington, Kentucky

Livability score: 86

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,775

Average mortgage: $1,783

3. Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Livability score: 85

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,691

Average mortgage: $1,491

Pictured: University of Wisconsin Madison

4. Ames, Iowa

Livability score: 90

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.5%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863

Average mortgage: $1,886

5. Lawrence, Kansas

Livability score: 88

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.6%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,882

Average mortgage: $1,829

6. Normal, Illinois

Livability score: 87

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,816

Average mortgage: $1,424

7. Winona, Minnesota

Livability score: 77

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.9%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,618

Average mortgage: $1,357

8. Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Livability score: 79

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 17%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,926

Average mortgage: $1,796

9. Norman, Oklahoma

Livability score: 84

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.7%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,876

Average mortgage: $1,521

10. Greensboro, North Carolina

Livability score: 82

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.3%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,702

Average mortgage: $1,571

11. Evanston, Illinois

Livability score: 83

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.4%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,931

Average mortgage: $3,319

12. Richardson, Texas

Livability score: 85

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 13.5%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,927

Average mortgage: $2,767

13. Denton, Texas

Livability score: 86

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11.2%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,826

Average mortgage: $2,210

14. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Livability score: 88

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,784

Average mortgage: $3,200

15. Greenville, South Carolina

Livability score: 79

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 14.4%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,740

Average mortgage: $1,789

16. Champaign, Illinois

Livability score: 83

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.6%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,808

Average mortgage: $1,245

17. Iowa City, Iowa

Livability score: 84

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 11%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,758

Average mortgage: $1,935

18. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Livability score: 75

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.8%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,766

Average mortgage: $1,791

19. Syracuse, New York

Livability score: 79

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.6%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,966

Average mortgage: $1,069

20. West Lafayette, Indiana

Livability score: 90

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 6.7%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,699

Average mortgage: $2,055

21. Newark, Delaware

Livability score: 83

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.1%

Monthly expenditure costs: $2,000

Average mortgage: $2,071

22. Eugene, Oregon

Livability score: 78

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 16.5%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,755

Average mortgage: $2,907

23. Buffalo, New York

Livability score: 78

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12.9%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,957

Average mortgage: $1,333

24. Tallahassee, Florida

Livability score: 82

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 10.8%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,863

Average mortgage: $1,782

25. Lubbock, Texas

Livability score: 78

Percentage of the population ages 65 and older: 12%

Monthly expenditure costs: $1,809

Average mortgage: $1,268

Methodology: To find college towns that are perfect for retirees, GOBankingRates analyzed numerous college towns in the United States sourced from ListWithClever’s Best College Towns. With a list of college towns, GOBankingRates found the [1] total population and [2] population ages 65 and over sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. Using those factors, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. For each city on the list, the cost of living was calculated based on [3] grocery cost-of-living index, [4] healthcare cost-of-living index, [5] utilities cost-of-living index, [6] transportation cost-of-living index and [7] miscellaneous cost-of-living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. The cost-of-living indexes were multiplied by the national average expenditure costs for people ages 65 and over, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the cost of living across all the expenditure categories for each city. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes, scored and weighted at 1.25. Using the Zillow Home Value Index, the average home value in August 2023 was sourced, and using the Federal Reserve Economic Research’s national average 30-year fixed rate mortgage, the average mortgage cost was calculated. The average mortgage combined with the monthly expenditure cost gives the total monthly cost for each city. The percentage of the population ages 65 and over was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total monthly cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, and the livablity index was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the college towns that are perfect for retirees. All data is up to date as of Sept. 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees