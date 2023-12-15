In this article, we will take a detailed look at 25 Countries That Eat The Most Meat Per Capita Heading Into 2024. For a quick overview of countries eating the most meat per capita, read our article 10 Countries That Eat The Most Meat Per Capita Heading Into 2024.

The global meat market generated $1378 billion in revenue in 2023. China sits at the top of the global meat revenue table, with a staggering $260 billion generated in 2023. Moreover, global meat production hit 364 million tonnes in 2023, driven mainly by increased poultry meat demand. This surge stems from the food service sector's growing appetite and the affordability of poultry compared to other meats, even amidst avian flu outbreaks and high feed prices.

Regionally, Asia spearheaded the global meat production surge. China's booming pig meat output primarily drove this, although South America contributed significantly, particularly with Brazil's increased bovine meat production. While other regions experienced some production increases, these were partially offset by a decline in Europe, specifically in the European Union's pig meat production.

Among popular meat forms like beef, veal, pork, and poultry, beef reigns supreme. For 2024, beef production is expected to hit a new high of 25.81 billion pounds, driven by an anticipated increase in fed cattle marketing (i.e. number of finished cattle (fed cattle) that will be sent to slaughter and processed for meat production).

Global Meat Industry

The global meat industry reached an impressive $1.4 trillion in 2022 and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.6 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2028. A major key player in the meat industry is Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN), the American powerhouse with a market cap of $17.82 billion. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) reported challenges in Q4 2023 with lower chicken and pork prices and reduced demand for beef, leading to an operating income loss of $463 million. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) expects further headwinds in fiscal 2024, with a projected decline in domestic beef production and an anticipated adjusted operating income loss.

In another vein, moving towards the future of food, meat giant Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) has invested in Jerusalem-based startup Future Meat Technologies, which aims to disrupt the meat industry with its animal-free approach. Believing in the potential to make slaughter-free beef and chicken accessible to everyone, Future Meat Technologies is focused on reducing the typically high costs associated with cellular agriculture technology, making their products more widely available. This investment by Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) marks a significant shift in the meat industry, highlighting the growing interest in sustainable and ethical food alternatives.

Another world's largest meat player is BRF SA (BVMF:BRFS3). BRF SA (BVMF:BRFS3) is a Brazilian giant with a market cap of over $4 billion that processes beef, chicken, and pork. BRF SA (BVMF:BRFS3) stands as a top contender among the most valuable Brazilian companies heading into 2024. In Q3 2023, Brazil's food giant BRF SA (BVMF:BRFS3) formed a 70/30 joint venture with HPDC, a Saudi Arabian subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to develop the halal meat industry in the Middle East. Besides, BRF SA (BVMF:BRFS3) expects a 5-6% boost in 2023 Christmas sales revenue compared to last year, driven by economic recovery and diverse product offerings.

Methodology

To compile a list of the 25 Countries That Eat The Most Meat Per Capita Heading Into 2024, we used latest data on meat consumption from the OECD and picked the top 25 countries with the highest per capita meat consumption. We averaged the per capita consumption of beef, pork, poultry, and sheep meat, as these are the most widely consumed meat forms globally.

In this vein, below is our list of 25 Countries That Eat The Most Meat Per Capita Heading Into 2024 in ascending order of per capita meat consumption.

25. Iran

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 8.98

Iran's meat consumption trend is undergoing a significant shift. With inflation skyrocketing and millions facing economic hardship, annual meat intake per capita has decreased by 50%, marking a significant decline from previous levels. This stark reduction reflects the financial strain gripping the nation and highlights the changing dietary habits in the face of economic constraints.

24. Paraguay

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 9.96 Paraguay's beef production and exports are projected to marginally increase in 2024, with exports reaching the second-highest level ever recorded at 445,000 tons carcass weight equivalent. Chile and Taiwan are expected to remain the top two destinations for Paraguayan beef, solidifying their positions as key market partners.

23. Japan

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 10.51

Compared to other Asian countries, Japan boasts a relatively short history of incorporating meat into its culinary tradition. Notably, it wasn't until 2007 that household consumption of fresh meat surpassed that of fresh fish, marking a significant shift in dietary preferences. Japanese consumers demonstrate a vital importance for domestically produced meat, prioritizing the product's visual appeal, particularly the presence of marbling. Interestingly, extrinsic factors, such as readily available information, hold more significant sway over their meat choices than the product's intrinsic quality.

22. Saudi Arabia

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 10.89

Saudi Arabia's poultry market is poised for steady growth, fueled by a 3.47% CAGR projected until 2025. This expansion is driven by a rising demand for animal protein and consumers' increasing preference for low-fat, high-protein diets. With the continued development of modern trade channels, the need for chilled and frozen poultry products is expected to surge, further propelling market growth.

21. United Kingdom

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 11.54

Meat consumption in the United Kingdom plummeted in 2022 to its lowest recorded level since the 1970s, fueled by the cost-of-living crisis, the lingering effects of COVID-19, and evolving lifestyle choices. Rising costs of meat staples like beef steak and whole chickens likely contributed to this shift. The United Kingdom aims to significantly reduce meat consumption, with the National Food Strategy advocating for a 30% decrease by 2032 and the Climate Change Committee urging an even more ambitious 35% cut.

20. Switzerland

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 12.74

Domestic poultry production in 2022 experienced a healthy 2% rise compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 114,637 tons. This positive trend extends over the past decade, with a remarkable increase of nearly 35,000 tons, demonstrating the sustained growth of the industry. Despite this, domestic production covers less demand, highlighting the nation's import dependence. While poultry remains the most popular choice, concerns regarding high meat consumption's environmental impact and health implications are gaining traction, potentially paving the way for future dietary shifts.

19. China

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 13.21

Over half of Chinese consumers are regular meat eaters, with pork reigning supreme on their plates. However, despite its dominance, pork faces challenges from health-conscious consumers and rising income levels. As incomes increase, Chinese consumers, particularly those with more disposable income, increasingly view beef as a healthier alternative to pork, potentially threatening pork's market share.

18. Kazakhstan

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 13.44

Due to rising prices, Kazakhstan's meat consumption dipped in the second quarter of 2023. City residents cut back on meat by 2% compared to the first quarter, while rural areas saw a more significant 8% reduction. With a 9.3% price jump from 2017, horse meat led the increase, averaging $4.7 per month in the summer. Chicken followed with a 1.1% monthly price rise, while beef, mutton, and pork saw modest increases of 0.2-0.3% per month, translating to 6-8% annual increases.

17. Norway

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 13.98

Meat remains central to the Norwegian diet, often adorning special occasions. Its affordability, variety, and deliciousness make it a convenient choice. Despite a slight decrease in 2022, meat consumption has remained stable for the past 15 years. In 2022, per capita consumption represents a 3% decline from the previous year. This primarily stemmed from a 4.6% reduction in red meat consumption, partially offset by a 1.4% increase in white meat.

16. Mexico

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 14.01

Meat remains deeply embedded in Mexican culture, reflecting ancestral traditions and the globalized agri-food industry. Despite inflationary pressures, 2022 saw a 3.1% rise in fresh meat consumption and a 2.2% increase in cold meats. This contributed to a 2.6% overall growth in the sector, with total meat production reaching 7.8 million tons. This data highlights the enduring popularity of meat in Mexico and its continued impact on the country's food landscape.

15. Colombia

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 14.25

Colombian meat consumption is steadily climbing, projected to reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026, up from 3.1 million in 2021. This translates to an annual growth rate of 0.9%, driven by a consistent demand increase of 0.5% each year since 2017. Notably, domestic production also mirrors this upward trend, expected to reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026, representing a 1.7% annual growth from 2021. These figures highlight the Colombian meat industry's promising outlook for both consumption and production.

14. South Africa

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 14.39

South Africa's meat consumption market holds considerable potential, devouring around 2.9 million tons of beef, pork, and poultry annually. This appetite is set to skyrocket in the coming decade, with reports predicting a 38% surge in poultry consumption, a 28% boost for beef, and a 33% increase in pork. Driven by this insatiable demand, meat production is expected to experience significant growth, further solidifying South Africa's position as a critical player in the global meat market.

13. Peru

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 15.65

Peru's meat consumption is poised for a steady rise, with projections indicating a 0.7% year-on-year CAGR, reaching 831,000 metric tons by 2026. This uptick follows consistent growth with a consumption of 796,000 metric tons. Alongside consumption, domestic meat production is also anticipated to experience expansion, projected to reach 2.6 million metric tons by 2026, reflecting a 2.2% annual growth. Initiatives like the "Pig Week" campaign, launched in 2017, have significantly contributed to this trend by promoting pork's health benefits and culinary significance, an essential component of Peruvian cuisine. The country boasts 3.4 million pigs, delivering an average yield of 85 kilograms per pig and an annual production of 200,000 tons of meat.

12. Korea

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 16.15

Korean consumers are the biggest beef fans in Asia, and Australia has consistently been a significant supplier of beef to Korea. While the highly marbled local Hanwoo beef holds a special place in their hearts, Australian beef is the most popular import. In a significant shift, 2022 marked the year when meat consumption surpassed rice in the Korean diet, with per capita figures reaching 58.4 kg for meat and 55.6 kilograms of rice.

11. Malaysia

Average Per Capita Meat Consumption (KG): 16.41

Malaysia's meat market is set to reach $2.83 billion by 2027, fueled by a 4.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising per capita income and a dietary shift towards meat over staples. The diverse range of available meat products, including poultry, beef, and pork, and expanding export and import activities further propels the market forward. Notably, Malaysia imported an average of 153,000 tons of meat annually between 2019 and 2021, valued at over £340 million. Key suppliers include India, Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand. This robust import and domestic production ensures a stable supply and variety of meat products for Malaysian consumers, contributing to the market's anticipated success.

