25 countries with the highest proportion of immigrants

This article will look at the most welcoming countries for immigrants to see where foreign-born people comprise the largest population percentages. If you want to skip the global immigration landscape, go straight to 10 Countries with the Highest Proportion of Immigrants.

As immigration implicates workforce dynamics and human capital value, it enables the host countries to diversify their potential. Canada, for instance, has an economic immigration system of Express Entry that specifically attracts skilled immigrants.

Eventually, the deliberate capitalization of immigrants' human capital supports Canada's financial growth strategy. Similarly, in the US, high-skilled immigrants, particularly those in STEM fields, have been central to innovation and entrepreneurship.

We have covered 20 Most Immigrant Friendly Countries In The World according to the number of immigrants they currently host and their percentages of migrant stock; give it a read to know which countries are the most accepting of incoming settlers.

Inclusion Of Immigrants in the Workforce

30.1% of Australia's population is foreign-born, of which, a two thirds are now residents, owing to the country's market-driven immigration policy. As Australia has family reunification, tertiary education, and investment policies for foreign-born people, the country has attracted high-skilled workers from across the globe. As a result of its inclusive education policy, 55% of adult immigrants in Australia have tertiary education.

When it comes to the US, a National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) report states that immigrants founded 55% (or 319 of 582) of the US billion-dollar startups. In comparison, 64% of billion-dollar companies in the country have first or second-generation immigrant founders. Likewise, according to the American Immigration Council, immigrants or their children have founded 43.8% of Fortune 500 companies in the country. The strategic value of immigrants extends to generating jobs, advancing technology, and contributing significantly to the GDP.

Notably, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries rely on temporary migration to meet their labor needs. As evidenced by huge percentages of foreign-born people in Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE, millions of immigrant workers are employed in construction, engineering, and almost every other low-medium income and high-skilled occupation.

Even though the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) receives significantly larger numbers of low-skilled workers than other high-income countries, these immigrants don't have citizenship rights. There has also been criticism of workers' poor treatment in the Gulf. According to the World Bank's report, about two-thirds of the labor in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, while 80–90% in Qatar, Kuwait, and UAE are temporary migrants. Their stay in the host countries can range from months to several decades.

Immigration's impact on business isn't merely economic; it also has social implications. Increased cultural diversity within workforces can foster innovation, but it also requires strategies for integration and cultural sensitivity. Moreover, businesses must navigate regulatory frameworks, which differ significantly across nations.

For instance, US companies face challenges related to the H-1B visa cap, which limits the number of foreign workers they can employ annually. Australian businesses, however, operate under a points-based immigration system that prioritizes skills and benefits businesses that require a highly skilled workforce.

Global immigration patterns further create a transnational economic impact. Remittances, or the funds that immigrants send back to their home countries, are a significant source of external finance for developing countries. According to the World Economic Forum, global remittances reached $794 billion in 2022, up from $128 billion in 2000.

The central recipient countries for international remittances are India, China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt, while the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Germany are the main remittance senders, as per the World Migration Report 2022.

Factors like the inclusion of immigrants in the workforce and the potential for skilled workers make countries the best for settling. Know more about which nations are winning in these aspects by reading 30 Best Countries in the World.

Companies Making Immigrants' Lives Easier

Sending remittances to home countries used to be a big challenge for immigrants before companies like Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) made international transactions easier. The World Bank has acknowledged the role of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in facilitating financial inclusion and economic development in low-income countries by providing accessible remittance channels.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) 's support for immigrants is evident by its $15M commitment to Opportunity Beyond Borders, a 3-year initiative that aims to help obstacles faced by migrant and refugee youth.

Likewise, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) 's subsidiary, Google, provides services that ease immigrants' lives. For instance, Google Translate by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) aids in overcoming language barriers, and Google Maps assists in navigating new cities. More importantly, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has partnered with Coursera to provide learning resources to immigrants that can help them upskill and adapt to the workforces in the countries they move to. In addition, Google.org (Google's philanthropic arm) has donated to organizations like the International Rescue Committee to help refugees and immigrants.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has partnered with IOM, the UN Migration Agency, to provide financial education to immigrants so they can bypass non-recorded payment routes. Also, after recognizing the need for transparent and secure delivery of humanitarian aid, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has developed the Mastercard Aid Network. This award-winning, non-monetary technology platform delivers secure resources to people in need. In the broad spectrum, aid can help immigrants and refugees access immediate needs upon arriving in a new country.

Let's now find countries with the highest proportions of immigrants.

25 Countries with the Highest Proportion of Immigrants

Our Methodology

We ranked countries with the highest proportion of immigrants based on the percentage share of immigrants relative to the respective countries' populations. Our primary source for the proportions of immigrants was the Migration Data Portal which displays the number of immigrants and the population percentage these immigrants make in all countries.

Other sources to understand global immigration trends and their impact on economies were The World Bank's Migrants, Refugees, and Societies Report 2022, the World Migration Report 2022, and Knomad Database by the World Bank.

Note: While there are subtle differences between immigrants and migrants, for the purpose of this study, we have treated them as the same.

Based on our findings, here are the countries with the highest proportion of immigrants:

25 countries with the highest proportion of immigrants

25. United States

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 15.3%

It's ironic how the country with the largest number of immigrants ranks last among the countries with the highest proportion of immigrants. The number of immigrants in the United States is currently standing at 50.6 million, according to the migration data portal. If we talk about percentages, 15.3% people of the country's current populace of 331 million are foreign-born.

Being the largest economy in the world with a current GDP of $25.5 trillion, the US offers work opportunities for incoming settlers along with a benefiting social welfare system. Notably, US natives are getting increasingly unhappy regarding immigrants, as evidenced by a Gallup Poll that shared how 40% of Americans in 2023 want the country's immigrant population to decrease.

24. Norway

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 15.7%

In Norway, immigration has become a significant part of demographic growth, and over 15.7% of the total population is foreign-born. Most of these people settle in Norway from Poland, Lithuania, and Sweden. While the country generally offers a high standard of living, there has been debate over integrating immigrants, especially non-European ones. The government has implemented stricter immigration policies over recent years, which makes settling here a long process.

23. Cyprus

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 15.8%

Cyprus has a long history of immigration due to its strategic location; the country attracts immigrants from Greece, the UK, and Russia. The immigration process can be complex due to the country's divided status and political challenges. Cyprus' stance towards immigrants can vary based on origin and political considerations, but it is generally seen as moderately accepting. Still, issues such as a strained asylum system have been pressing concerns.

22. Belgium

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 17.3%

Belgium's central European location makes it a big receiver of international immigrants from other EU countries like Italy, France, Romania, Morocco, and Turkey. Nearly 17.3% of the country's population is foreign-born, owing to its well-established integration policy that provides language and civic courses. However, there are challenges regarding societal integration and labor market accessibility. Public opinion on immigration is mixed, with right-wing parties advocating for more restrictive policies.

21. Ireland

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 17.6%

Ireland has transformed from an emigrant to an immigrant society and now accepts immigrants from Poland, the UK, and other nations who make up around 17.6% of the total population. The government generally adopts a positive stance towards immigration and views foreign-born people as a means to combat demographic challenges and fill labor shortages. Nevertheless, long waiting times for asylum application processing have sparked criticism and calls for reform.

20. Austria

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 18%

Austria has a mixed attitude towards immigrants that fluctuates in line with its changing political landscape. For instance, the Austrian People's Party is known for its conservative stance and has often stressed the need for regulated immigration. Nevertheless, immigrants comprise nearly 18% of the population, with a significant portion from former Yugoslavia and Turkey.

19. Germany

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 18.8%

Germany is one of the countries with the highest ratio of immigrants. It hosts the 2nd highest number of immigrants that make up the country's 18.8% population as of current. The country's aging population and declining birth rates have encouraged policymakers to accept immigrants as a solution to labor shortages. In 2015, during the refugee crisis, Germany showed exceptional openness by accepting over one million asylum seekers. However, these policies have been met with xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiments.

18. Iceland

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 19.2%

Iceland has a growing immigrant population, accounting for about 19.2% of the total populace, as it has been proactive in accepting refugees. The country has also been encouraging immigration to offset the nation's low birth rate and sustain its strong economic growth. Icelandic society generally shows positive attitudes towards immigrants, and the government has implemented various measures to facilitate their integration, including free language courses and the Multicultural and Information Centre that aims to enhance understanding between Icelanders and immigrant communities.

17. Sweden

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 19.8%

Sweden is one of the countries with highest proportion of immigrants. It has a multicultural society where 19.8% of the population is born abroad. But notably, the country's generous asylum policies have been tested, particularly following the 2015 refugee crisis. After the huge influx of refugees approached Sweden, along with other countries, tensions surfaced regarding issues of integration and identity. The country accepted approximately 160,000 refugees in 2015 from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. But after that, the Swiss government responded with more restrictive immigration policies and increased focus on integration measures.

16. Canada

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 21.3%

Canada has inclusive immigration policies, and upwards of 300,000 new immigrants enter the country annually. These policies reflect Canada's commitment to multiculturalism, as immigrants are seen as catalysts for innovation and population growth. Immigrants often receive substantial government support, including language education and job-search assistance. Most Canadian immigrants are from India, China, and Afghanistan.

15. Israel

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 22.6%

As Israel is the homeland of the Jewish diaspora, it has a unique approach to immigration, with its Law of Return offering Jewish individuals automatic citizenship. The country saw large influxes of immigrants, particularly from Russia and Ethiopia, in the 1980s and 1990s. However, non-Jewish immigration is highly restricted and often contentious, as seen with African asylum seekers.

14. Lebanon

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 25.1%

Given its economic condition, Lebanon is surely an unusual name amongst the most welcoming countries for immigrants. As per Human Rights Watch, over 50% population of Lebanon lives under the poverty line, and the majority finds it difficult to make ends meet. But despite the challenges, the country has a massive influx of immigrants, mainly refugees from neighboring countries, that make up 25.1% of the country's current population. Lebanon hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world, primarily Syrians and Palestinians, which eventually result in a high foreign-born population.

13. New Zealand

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 28.7%

New Zealand is among the best countries in the world according to immigrants, owing to its high employment rate of foreign-born people and attractiveness for skilled workers. As of current, 28.7% of New Zealand's population is born overseas, which reflects the country's welcoming stance. New Zealand has a point-based immigration system that prioritizes skilled migrants. A survey by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment found that 54% of New Zealanders feel that immigrants make their country a better place, so incoming settlers often experience a welcoming environment in NZ.

12. Switzerland

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 28.8%

Switzerland, though small, is a desirable destination for immigrants from EU/EFTA countries due to its strong economy. Immigrants make up about 28.8% of Switzerland's population. Notably, Swiss immigration policy is regulated by bilateral agreements with the EU and prioritizes skilled immigrants. Despite high immigrant numbers, some immigrants face discrimination and socio-economic disparities.

11. Australia

Percentage Of Residents Born in A Foreign Country: 30.1%

Australia ranks 11th among countries with the highest proportion of migrants. It has a multicultural society, with immigrants making up nearly 30.1% of its population. The country also follows a points-based system that emphasizes skilled migrants, particularly those who will contribute to the nation's economic growth. While acceptance can vary depending on the political climate, generally, Australia has a favourable view of immigration. However, the country's offshore processing and detention of asylum seekers has drawn international criticism.

