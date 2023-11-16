In this article, we will take a look at the 25 highest quality furniture brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Furniture Brands in the World.

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global furniture market was valued at $677.09 billion in 2022. The global furniture market is expected to grow from $709.46 billion in 2023 to $1.07 trillion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. As per the report, the increase in disposable income globally has pushed the demand for furniture. The residential segment held the highest revenue share, contributing 60% in 2022, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the commercial segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Asia Pacific held the highest market share, contributing 40% in 2022. The Middle East and Africa are expected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.2%. You can check out some of the most valuable furniture companies in the world.

How is Technology Shaping the Furniture Industry?

Innovation has found its way to transform the furniture industry. Furniture startups and companies are heavily investing in technological solutions. One such example is Eight Sleep. Eight Sleep is a technology company based in the United States that specializes in producing and selling smart mattresses. The mattresses monitor your body and room temperature to adjust the mattress temperature accordingly.

On September 20, Eight Sleep reported an update to its Eight Sleep app. The new app version allows users to create routines and helps people manage their sleep consistency. Users can also adjust their alarms if they need to catch an important flight or have something important scheduled. Additionally, users are also able to train Autopilot to adjust temperatures based on the user's past preferences. Moreover, the company has also enhanced the app's user interface, making it easier for users to navigate through the app.

Prominent Names in the Furniture Industry

Some of the leading furniture companies in the world include Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB), and HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). You can also check out some of the best furniture-related stocks here.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) is a leading retail furniture company based in the United States. Founded in 1885, the company has over 100 stores in 17 states. On November 1, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.02, beating estimates by $0.11. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) also posted revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) is a furniture manufacturer based in the United States. The company sells home furniture, recliners, sofas, stationary chairs, lift chairs, and sleeper sofas. On August 8, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) launched a new campaign called "Long Love the Lazy." The campaign is aimed at lazy people looking for comfortable furniture solutions. Alongside the campaign, the company also launched "The Decliner." The new piece is an artificial intelligence-powered recliner prototype. The tool lets users generate and send a cancellation excuse through SMS text by simply pulling its handle. The company launched an exclusive distribution campaign for the new piece. The campaign entailed submissions by users on social media with the most creative cancellation excuses.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is one of the largest furniture companies in the world. The company focuses on providing furniture to offices and producing residential building products. On June 1, HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) announced the completion of Kimball International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KBAL) acquisition. The acquisition brings HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) a proforma revenue of $3 billion and a combined EBITDA of almost $305 million for HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

HNI Corporation's (NYSE:HNI) commitment to expand explains the company's strong financial results. On October 31, HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.93, beating estimates by $0.30. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) also posted revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, with a year on year revenue growth rate of 18.84%.

Let's now look at the 25 highest quality furniture brands in the world.

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the 25 highest quality furniture brands in the world employed a consensus approach. We consulted 4 reports, including The Brandboy, Storables, Archute, and Ranker. This process was pivotal in curating our initial pool of 30 furniture brands. We assessed the top 25 names based on the item count across all 4 sources. We then sourced the trailing 12-month sales figures for publicly listed parent companies and estimated annual or reported sales revenue of private parent companies, depending on what was available. The sales figures were used as a tiebreaker between two items with the same item count. The trailing 12-month figures were sourced from Yahoo Finance, estimated sales were sourced from Growjo or Zoominfo, and official sales figures were sourced from official company reports. Items with estimated sales figures from Growjo or Zoominfo can be identified with the subhead of "estimated annual sales revenue." Our list of the 25 highest quality furniture brands in the world is in ascending order of the item count.

25. Royalzig

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $5 Million

Royalzig is a luxury furniture brand that produces furniture using the finest teak wood. The company is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world, with an estimated annual sales revenue of $5 million.

24. Simplicity Sofas

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $5 Million

With an estimated annual sales revenue, Simplicity Sofas is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The company offers a range of products including sofas, sectionals, sleepers, and full size sofas to name a few.

23. Pacific Green

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $7.1 Million

Pacific Green is a furniture manufacturer based in Sydney, Australia. The company is known for the development of Palmwood, a sustainable alternative to tropical hardwood. The company sells a range of products including sofas, armchairs, chairs, and home accessories to name a few.

22. Kartell

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $8.8 Million

Kartell is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. Based in Italy, the company sells plastic contemporary furniture and has an estimated annual sales revenue of $8.8 million. The company is a subsidiary of Felofin S.p.A.

21. Castlery

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $15 Million

According to our methodology, Castlery is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The brand is engaged in producing and selling modern and contemporary furniture including sofas, beds, sectionals, and home accessories.

20. Floyd Home

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $23.6 Million

According to our methodology, Floyd Home is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. Floyd Home sells a range of products including living room furnishings, sofas, bedroom furnishings, and mattresses.

19. Drexel Furniture

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $26.6 Million

Drexel Heritage Furniture Industries, Inc. produces one of the highest quality furniture products. The company uses the finest wood to create dining tables, bed stands, and living room furnishings.

18. Stickley

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $64.1 Million

According to our methodology, L.& J.G. Stickley is one of the best furniture brands in the world. Stickley sells high quality bedroom furniture, living room furniture, and dining room furniture.

17. Safavieh

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $66 Million

Safavieh Home Furnishings is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. Safavieh offers a range of home furnishings including bedroom furniture, rugs, area rugs, and living room furniture to name a few.

16. Serena & Lily

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $73.1 Million

With an estimated annual sales revenue of $73.1 million, Serena & Lily is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The company focuses on selling timeless home furnishing items.

15. Bernhardt

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $138.8 Million

The Bernhardt Furniture Company is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The company sells luxury living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining room furniture, and sofas to name a few.

14. Global Furniture

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $408.2 Million

According to our methodology, Global Furniture is one of the best furniture brands in the world. The brand is owned by Global Furniture Group and is one of the leading office furniture manufacturers.

13. Roche Bobois

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $456.3 Million

Roche Bobois S.A. (RBO.PA) is a high end furniture producer and retailer based in France. The company had a trailing 12-month revenue of EUR 427.23 million as of November 9, 2023. The brand is known for its high quality furniture and home accessories.

12. Hooker Furniture

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $502.5 Million

According to our methodology, Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of home and office furnishings. Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has a trailing 12 month revenue of 502.5 million as of November 9, 2023.

11. American Signature

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $928.3 Million

American Signature Inc. is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The company is based in Ohio and is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture.

10. Haverty Furniture

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $931.9 Million

According to our methodology, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSEHVT) is one of the highest quality furniture companies in the world. The retail furniture company is based in the United States and was founded in 1885.

9. Raymour & Flanigan

Number of Mentions: 2

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $1.4 Billion

According to our methodology, Raymour & Flanigan is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. The furniture retail chain has 104 showrooms, 36 outlet stores, and 5 clearance centers.

8. HNI

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $2.3 Billion

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is one of the leading office furnishings companies in the United States. The company sells a range of furnishing products including desks, chairs, and file cabinets to name a few. The company has a trailing 12 month revenue of $2.32 billion as of November 9, 2023.

7. William Sonoma

Number of Mentions: 2

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $8.3 Billion

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is one of the leading furniture brands in the world. Based in the United States, the retail company sells home furnishings and kitchen products. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is available in more than 60 countries.

6. Bassett

Number of Mentions: 3

Revenue (TTM) as of November 9, 2023: $416.5 Million

According to our methodology, Bassett is one of the highest quality furniture brands in the world. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) is a furniture manufacturer and retailer based in the United States. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has some diverse offerings under its brand name including sofas, tables, bedroom furniture, dining furniture, and sectionals to name a few.

