Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,240.91
    +29.42 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,219.61
    +92.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,421.04
    +143.58 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.57
    +17.37 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,309.90
    -5.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    27.24
    +0.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3530
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6660
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,129.53
    +2,155.73 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,975.89
    +38.45 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

25 Most Expensive Cities To Live in Florida

Heather Taylor
·7 min read
littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

You may be familiar with some of the cities to live on the cheaper end of Florida, but how well do you know The Sunshine State’s most expensive cities?

To uncover the priciest Florida cities to live in, GOBankingRates sourced the total population and median household income across Florida cities using the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value for January 2024 was also included, along with calculations for the average mortgage cost. GOBankingRates then combined the average mortgage and monthly expenditure cost to determine the monthly cost of living.

Discover More: Grant Cardone: 7 Best Florida Cities To Buy Real Estate (and 1 To Avoid)
For You: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Ranked in ascending order with the top city having the highest total monthly costs, these are the 25 most expensive cities to live in Florida.

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

25. Surfside

  • Total population: 2,105

  • Median household income: $73,160

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,322,833

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,303

  • Average mortgage: $7,825

  • Total cost monthly: $10,128

Read Next: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
Trending Now: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

24. Sunny Isles Beach

  • Total population: 10,470

  • Median household income: $57,145

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,350,332

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,295

  • Average mortgage: $7,988

  • Total cost monthly: $10,283

Be Aware: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Arrangements-Photography / iStock.com
Arrangements-Photography / iStock.com

23. Holmes Beach

  • Total population: 1,590

  • Median household income: $94,545

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,465,127

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,692

  • Average mortgage: $8,667

  • Total cost monthly: $10,359

Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com
Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com

22. Marco Island

  • Total population: 8,276

  • Median household income: $105,315

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,501,725

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,627

  • Average mortgage: $8,883

  • Total cost monthly: $10,510

Try This: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images

21. Siesta Key

  • Total population: 2,986

  • Median household income: $113,500

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,476,918

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,040

  • Average mortgage: $8,737

  • Total cost monthly: $10,776

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Islamorada

  • Total population: 3,135

  • Median household income: $93,750

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,488,013

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,254

  • Average mortgage: $8,802

  • Total cost monthly: $11,056

That’s Interesting: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Longboat Key

  • Total population: 4,171

  • Median household income: $141,250

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,513,971

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,164

  • Average mortgage: $8,956

  • Total cost monthly: $11,119

JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JimVallee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Indian River Shores

  • Total population: 2,271

  • Median household income: $153,242

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,864,758

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,656

  • Average mortgage: $11,031

  • Total cost monthly: $12,687

Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

17. Coral Gables

  • Total population: 18,947

  • Median household income: $118,203

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,807,073

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,261

  • Average mortgage: $10,689

  • Total cost monthly: $12,951

ddmirt / Shutterstock.com
ddmirt / Shutterstock.com

16. Highland Beach

  • Total population: 2,325

  • Median household income: $140,045

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,023,784

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,215

  • Average mortgage: $11,971

  • Total cost monthly: $14,187

Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

15. Pinecrest

  • Total population: 5,966

  • Median household income: $178,095

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,126,375

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,322

  • Average mortgage: $12,578

  • Total cost monthly: $14,900

Mia2you / Shutterstock.com
Mia2you / Shutterstock.com

14. Sea Ranch Lakes

  • Total population: 172

  • Median household income: $238,750

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,274,397

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,831

  • Average mortgage: $13,454

  • Total cost monthly: $15,285

See More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

Arrangements-Photography / iStock.com
Arrangements-Photography / iStock.com

13. Anna Maria

  • Total population: 486

  • Median household income: $93,478

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,296,472

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,090

  • Average mortgage: $13,584

  • Total cost monthly: $15,675

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Bay Harbor Islands

  • Total population: 2,208

  • Median household income: $73,587

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,285,578

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,319

  • Average mortgage: $13,520

  • Total cost monthly: $15,839

Explore Next: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Miami Beach

  • Total population: 41,711

  • Median household income: $65,116

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,393,930

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,875

  • Average mortgage: $14,161

  • Total cost monthly: $16,036

MISHELLA / Shutterstock.com
MISHELLA / Shutterstock.com

10. Ocean Ridge

  • Total population: 891

  • Median household income: $107,813

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,412,401

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,813

  • Average mortgage: $14,270

  • Total cost monthly: $16,084

Find Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com
GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com

9. Golf

  • Total population: 127

  • Median household income: $250,000

  • January 2024 average home value: $2,814,997

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,838

  • Average mortgage: $16,652

  • Total cost monthly: $18,490

Manuel Mayo / Shutterstock.com
Manuel Mayo / Shutterstock.com

8. Jupiter Inlet Colony

  • Total population: 192

  • Median household income: $135,000

  • January 2024 average home value: $3,550,777

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,855

  • Average mortgage: $21,004

  • Total cost monthly: $22,859

View More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Key Biscayne

  • Total population: 4,658

  • Median household income: $173,015

  • January 2024 average home value: $3,738,140

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,303

  • Average mortgage: $22,112

  • Total cost monthly: $24,415

floridastock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
floridastock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Gulf Stream

  • Total population: 392

  • Median household income: $227,500

  • January 2024 average home value: $5,082,738

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,876

  • Average mortgage: $30,066

  • Total cost monthly: $31,942

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

anouchka / iStock.com
anouchka / iStock.com

5. Bal Harbour

  • Total population: 1,325

  • Median household income: $86,172

  • January 2024 average home value: $5,630,660

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,314

  • Average mortgage: $33,307

  • Total cost monthly: $35,622

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

4. Manalapan

  • Total population: 162

  • Median household income: $162,000

  • January 2024 average home value: $6,889,526

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,834

  • Average mortgage: $40,754

  • Total cost monthly: $42,589

That’s Interesting: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto
THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Golden Beach

  • Total population: 179

  • Median household income: $250,000

  • January 2024 average home value: $6,982,434

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,958

  • Average mortgage: $41,304

  • Total cost monthly: $43,261

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Jupiter Island

  • Total population: 342

  • Median household income: $235,500

  • January 2024 average home value: $9,708,076

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $1,646

  • Average mortgage: $57,427

  • Total cost monthly: $59,073

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

1. Palm Beach

  • Total population: 5,370

  • Median household income: $190,824

  • January 2024 average home value: $11,165,407

  • Expenditure monthly cost: $2,237

  • Average mortgage: $66,047

  • Total cost monthly: $68,284

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the most expensive cities to live. First GOBankingRates found the total population and median household income both sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Next GOBankingRates found the average single family home value for January 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30 year national average fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. By combining the average mortgage and monthly expenditure cost, the monthly cost of living can be calculated. The cities are sorted to show the most expensive to least expensive cities in Florida. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of March 11th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Most Expensive Cities To Live in Florida

Advertisement