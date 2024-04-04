littleny / Getty Images

You may be familiar with some of the cities to live on the cheaper end of Florida, but how well do you know The Sunshine State’s most expensive cities?

To uncover the priciest Florida cities to live in, GOBankingRates sourced the total population and median household income across Florida cities using the US Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value for January 2024 was also included, along with calculations for the average mortgage cost. GOBankingRates then combined the average mortgage and monthly expenditure cost to determine the monthly cost of living.

Ranked in ascending order with the top city having the highest total monthly costs, these are the 25 most expensive cities to live in Florida.

25. Surfside

Total population: 2,105

Median household income: $73,160

January 2024 average home value: $1,322,833

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,303

Average mortgage: $7,825

Total cost monthly: $10,128

24. Sunny Isles Beach

Total population: 10,470

Median household income: $57,145

January 2024 average home value: $1,350,332

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,295

Average mortgage: $7,988

Total cost monthly: $10,283

23. Holmes Beach

Total population: 1,590

Median household income: $94,545

January 2024 average home value: $1,465,127

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,692

Average mortgage: $8,667

Total cost monthly: $10,359

22. Marco Island

Total population: 8,276

Median household income: $105,315

January 2024 average home value: $1,501,725

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,627

Average mortgage: $8,883

Total cost monthly: $10,510

21. Siesta Key

Total population: 2,986

Median household income: $113,500

January 2024 average home value: $1,476,918

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,040

Average mortgage: $8,737

Total cost monthly: $10,776

20. Islamorada

Total population: 3,135

Median household income: $93,750

January 2024 average home value: $1,488,013

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,254

Average mortgage: $8,802

Total cost monthly: $11,056

19. Longboat Key

Total population: 4,171

Median household income: $141,250

January 2024 average home value: $1,513,971

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,164

Average mortgage: $8,956

Total cost monthly: $11,119

18. Indian River Shores

Total population: 2,271

Median household income: $153,242

January 2024 average home value: $1,864,758

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,656

Average mortgage: $11,031

Total cost monthly: $12,687

17. Coral Gables

Total population: 18,947

Median household income: $118,203

January 2024 average home value: $1,807,073

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,261

Average mortgage: $10,689

Total cost monthly: $12,951

16. Highland Beach

Total population: 2,325

Median household income: $140,045

January 2024 average home value: $2,023,784

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,215

Average mortgage: $11,971

Total cost monthly: $14,187

15. Pinecrest

Total population: 5,966

Median household income: $178,095

January 2024 average home value: $2,126,375

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,322

Average mortgage: $12,578

Total cost monthly: $14,900

14. Sea Ranch Lakes

Total population: 172

Median household income: $238,750

January 2024 average home value: $2,274,397

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,831

Average mortgage: $13,454

Total cost monthly: $15,285

13. Anna Maria

Total population: 486

Median household income: $93,478

January 2024 average home value: $2,296,472

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,090

Average mortgage: $13,584

Total cost monthly: $15,675

12. Bay Harbor Islands

Total population: 2,208

Median household income: $73,587

January 2024 average home value: $2,285,578

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,319

Average mortgage: $13,520

Total cost monthly: $15,839

11. Miami Beach

Total population: 41,711

Median household income: $65,116

January 2024 average home value: $2,393,930

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,875

Average mortgage: $14,161

Total cost monthly: $16,036

10. Ocean Ridge

Total population: 891

Median household income: $107,813

January 2024 average home value: $2,412,401

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,813

Average mortgage: $14,270

Total cost monthly: $16,084

9. Golf

Total population: 127

Median household income: $250,000

January 2024 average home value: $2,814,997

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,838

Average mortgage: $16,652

Total cost monthly: $18,490

8. Jupiter Inlet Colony

Total population: 192

Median household income: $135,000

January 2024 average home value: $3,550,777

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,855

Average mortgage: $21,004

Total cost monthly: $22,859

7. Key Biscayne

Total population: 4,658

Median household income: $173,015

January 2024 average home value: $3,738,140

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,303

Average mortgage: $22,112

Total cost monthly: $24,415

6. Gulf Stream

Total population: 392

Median household income: $227,500

January 2024 average home value: $5,082,738

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,876

Average mortgage: $30,066

Total cost monthly: $31,942

5. Bal Harbour

Total population: 1,325

Median household income: $86,172

January 2024 average home value: $5,630,660

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,314

Average mortgage: $33,307

Total cost monthly: $35,622

4. Manalapan

Total population: 162

Median household income: $162,000

January 2024 average home value: $6,889,526

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,834

Average mortgage: $40,754

Total cost monthly: $42,589

3. Golden Beach

Total population: 179

Median household income: $250,000

January 2024 average home value: $6,982,434

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,958

Average mortgage: $41,304

Total cost monthly: $43,261

2. Jupiter Island

Total population: 342

Median household income: $235,500

January 2024 average home value: $9,708,076

Expenditure monthly cost: $1,646

Average mortgage: $57,427

Total cost monthly: $59,073

1. Palm Beach

Total population: 5,370

Median household income: $190,824

January 2024 average home value: $11,165,407

Expenditure monthly cost: $2,237

Average mortgage: $66,047

Total cost monthly: $68,284

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the most expensive cities to live. First GOBankingRates found the total population and median household income both sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Next GOBankingRates found the average single family home value for January 2024 as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30 year national average fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. By combining the average mortgage and monthly expenditure cost, the monthly cost of living can be calculated. The cities are sorted to show the most expensive to least expensive cities in Florida. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of March 11th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Most Expensive Cities To Live in Florida