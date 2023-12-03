In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most expensive shoe brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Expensive Shoe Brands In the World.

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global luxury footwear market was valued at $33.52 billion in 2022. The global luxury footwear market is expected to grow from $33.82 billion in 2023 to $57.78 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. As per the report, the formal shoe market dominated the industry with a revenue share of 58.2% in 2022. The rise in popularity of formal shoes primarily comes from professionals in the corporate or fashion industries. Additionally, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 29% in 2022. The number of wealthy people and high disposable incomes in North America explains the rising demand for luxury footwear products. Europe followed North America as the second biggest market for luxury footwear. You can also check out some of the global luxury stocks.

The Global Luxury Market: At a Glance

On November 14, Reuters reported that global luxury goods sales will likely slow down during the fourth quarter as tourism and spending in Europe tightens. According to Bain and Company, the sale and demand of luxury goods are heavily derived and dependent on tourist flows. While tourist flows did face a subtle decline due to geopolitical factors in the third quarter, the situation may now be considered normal. The report suggests that the sale of accessories, beauty products, and clothing products will likely be weak in the fourth quarter, especially after the decline in the current exchange rate by 3% in Europe. Furthermore, the outlook for 2024 suggests that the constant exchange rate may rise by 1% to 4%, pointing towards an influx of tourism flows. Such sets the base for optimism surrounding luxury goods sales growth by 8% in 2024.

On November 14, Reuters reported that Goldman Sachs expects European equities to close at 480 points by the end of 2024, a 7.5% increase. European commodities and luxury stocks have gained momentum, at 5% this year. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs also suggests that the annual GDP in Europe may rise by 0.9% in 2024, compared to an expected 0.5%, indicative of strong economic activity in 2024. All these factors combined may reflect a certain degree of optimism for the luxury goods market in 2024. However, luxury goods producers are still slightly wary of the situation.

Prominent Names in the Luxury Footwear Market

Louis Vuitton by LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY), and Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) are some of the prominent names in the luxury footwear market. Let's look at some recent updates by these companies.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) is a leading name in the luxury market. The company owns a large shoe collection for men and women in platforms, trainers, sneakers, mules, loafers, and sandals. On December 1, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) announced the first 3D printed sneaker for its Pre Fall Collection Runway Show in Hong Kong. The 3D-printed sneaker is made with soft mesh and has air vents, making it a highly comfortable option.

Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) is an apparel and footwear company based in Germany. The company's Y-3 collection is famous for its designs and high-end pricing. On November 28, adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) introduced the Y-3 Kyasu Sneaker. The design team defies the conventions of footwear by making a shoe that can stand upright due to its thick upsole, perfectly encapsulating Yohji Yamamoto's avant-garde design vision.

Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) is a prominent luxury goods company based in France. The company owns various famous shoe brands, including Gucci and Alexander McQueen. The luxury powerhouse is big on expansion, explaining the company's strategic moves. On November 30, Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) acquired a 30% stake in Valentino, upon receiving regulatory approval. Valentino is a famous luxury brand based in Rome, Italy. The company produces bags, shoes, and other luxury items.

Shoes go beyond comfort to perfectly encapsulate class and taste. With that let's take a look at the 25 most expensive shoe brands in the world. You can also check out some of the best shoe stocks to invest in.

Our Methodology

To identify the 25 most expensive shoe brands in the world, we first sifted through the internet to better understand the market. We consulted three reports: Hablr, Finances Online, and The Writty Gritty. We then looked through Amazon and eBay and applied filters on the price range to acquire names for the most expensive shoes in the world. This thorough process enabled us to create an initial pool of the 30 most expensive shoe brands in the world. We assessed the top 25 names based on the trailing 12-month sales figures for publicly listed parent companies and estimated annual or reported sales revenue of private parent companies, depending on what was available. We chose revenue as our metric because expensive shoe brands sell items at premium prices, which translates to a larger revenue.

The trailing 12-month figures were sourced from Macro Trends, estimated sales from Growjo or Zoominfo, and official sales figures from official company reports. Items with estimated sales figures from Growjo or Zoominfo can be identified with the subhead of "estimated annual sales revenue."

We have highlighted some of the most expensive shoes of these brands for better context. Most of the prices are official retail prices unless mentioned otherwise. However, it is to be noted that the inclusion of such data was subject to availability. The list of the 25 most expensive shoe brands in the world is in ascending order of the sales figures.

25. John Lobb

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $28.4 Million

According to our methodology, John Lobb ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The John Lobb Bespoke Crocodile Monk Strap Brown shoe is available at a price of $6,500 on eBay.

24. Manolo Blahnik

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $37.6 Million

Manolo Blahnik is one of the most expensive shoe brands in the world, with an estimated annual revenue of $37.6 million. The Olle Black Suede Knee High Boots are available on the site at a retail price of $1,595.

23. Miu Miu

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $94 Million

According to our methodology, Miu Miu ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The leather boots are available for $2,500 on the official Miu Miu site. The leather boots are available in brown and black.

22. Stuart Weitzman

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $166 Million

With an estimated annual sales revenue of $166 million, Stuart Weitzman is one of the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Ultrastuart Royale 100 Boot is available on the official site for $2,000.

21. Stella McCartney

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $276.7 Million

According to our methodology, Stella McCartney ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Ryder Appaloosa Print Velvet Above-the-Knee Stiletto Boots are available on the official Stella McCartney site at a retail price of $1,895.

20. Jimmy Choo

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $706.3 Million

Shoes by Jimmy Choo are some of the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Blake Knee Boot 110 by Jimmy Choo is available at a retail price of $10,000 on the official Jimmy Choo site.

19. Christian Louboutin

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $730.3 Million

According to our methodology, Christian Louboutin is one of the most expensive and luxurious shoe brands in the world. The Astrilarge Strass Booty is available on the official Christian Louboutin site at a retail price of $5,995.

18. Roger Vivier

Annual Revenue (2022): $1.1 billion

Roger Vivier by TOD'S S.p.A. (OTC:TODGF) ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Viv' Choc Rouches Cuissards in Suede is available at a retail price of $4,375 on the official Roger Vivier site.

17. Tods

Annual Revenue (2022): $1.1 billion

TOD'S S.p.A. (OTC:TODGF) is a prominent luxury brand based in Italy. The D'Orsay Pumps in Smooth Leather and Suede are available at a retail price of $1,595 on the official Tod's site. The shoe is available in burgundy and black.

16. Dolce & Gabbana

Estimated Annual Sales Revenue: $1.4 Billion

According to our methodology, Dolce & Gabbana ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The velvet slippers with embroidery are available at a retail price of $11,100 on the official Dolce & Gabbana site.

15. Dr Martens

Annual Revenue (2022): $1.2 Billion

Dr Martens, with annual revenue of £908.3 million in 2022, ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Jadon Boot Ganni Extra Touch Platforms are available on the official Dr Martens site for $260.

14. Salvatore Ferragamo

Annual Revenue (2022): $1.4 Billion

According to our methodology, Salvatore Ferragamo by Ferragamo Finanziaria S.P.A. is one of the most expensive shoe brands in the world, with annual reported revenue worth EUR 1.252 Billion in 2022. The woman's Bejeweled Sandal is available for $2,200 on the official Ferragamo site.

13. Moncler

Annual Revenue (2022): $2.8 Billion

Moncler S.p.A. (OTC:MONRY) ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world with annual reported revenue worth EUR 2.6 Billion in 2022. The Bigrocks Boots are available on the official Moncler site at a retail price of $1,550.

12. Burberry

Annual Revenue (2022): $3.6 Billion

According to our methodology, Burberry Group plc (OTC:BURBY) ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world with a reported annual revenue worth £2.826 Billion in 2022. The Burberry strap detail leather ankle boots are available for $2,950 on Farfetch.

11. Prada

Annual Revenue (2022): $4.6 Billion

According to our methodology, Prada S.p.A. (OTC:PRDSY) ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world, with a reported annual revenue worth EUR 4.2 billion in 2022. The Prada Monolith Chelsea Boot with Pouch is available on Nordstrom for almost $2,300 and the Prada Cloudbust Yellow Thunder is available for almost $2,000 on eBay.

10. Under Armour

Annual Revenue (Fiscal 2023): $5.9 Billion

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) is a leading shoe brand in the world, with an annual revenue of $5.9 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Unisex Curry 1 + Curry 2 Retro "Back to Back MVP" basketball shoes are available at a retail price of $400 on the official Under Armour site.

9. Ralph Lauren

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $6.5 Billion

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) owns some of the most expensive shoes in the world. The Jaelynne Embroidered Velvet Tall Boot by Ralph Lauren is available on the official Ralph Lauren site at a retail price of $2,400. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) reported a trailing 12-month revenue of $6.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.

8. Puma

Annual Revenue (2022): $8.5 Billion

According to our methodology, PUMA SE (OTC:PUMSY) ranks as one of the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Puma Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Speedcat Pro George Russell driving shoes are available on the official Puma site for $450.

7. VF Corporation

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $11.4 Billion

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) owns multiple shoe brands including The North Face, Timberland, Dickies, Altra, and Vans to name a few. With a trailing 12-month revenue of $11.4 billion, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Women's Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-inch Patent leather boots are available on the Timberland site at a retail price of $1,595.

6. Chanel

Annual Revenue (2022): $17.2 Billion

According to our methodology, Chanel ranks among the most expensive shoe brands in the world. The Lambskin Lace Up Shoes in white are available on the official site for almost $3,700 (AED 13,860).

