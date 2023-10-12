25 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S.

In this article, we will be analyzing the factors contributing to a peaceful setting for living, while covering the 25 most peaceful places to live in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the US.

Peaceful Surroundings: A Respite

The United States is known for some of the busiest cities in the world. However, it is home to many calm and peaceful places which add to the quality of life for the locals or those who wish to seek a living in these serene places. Several factors enable a place to become livable while being peaceful. Let’s take a look at some of them.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noise-induced hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States. Hence, a primary factor deteriorating the quality of life in America is noise pollution in the form of unwanted sounds disturbing everyday activities. Other than noise being a general inconvenience, it adversely affects human health as well. Stress related illnesses, lack of sleep, and lost productivity are some of the major outcomes of constant noise exposure.

In any setting, environmental reserves such as woods, parks, or outdoor spaces offer a sense of relaxation. On June 28, Voice of America reported that people who have better access to nearby green spaces have better cardiovascular health and tend to be 2.5 years biologically younger than those who do not have the same access. Hence, the impact of green surroundings on human life is profound. Greener spaces contribute to psychological restoration by giving access to a place for social interaction and physical activity. Encountering nature also helps reduce mental fatigue. In August, Harvard Medicine reported that many physicians recommend spending time with nature as a way to seek cognitive benefits. Even a small city park or a green patch can help residents focus on nature and reduce stress.

Recreation Stocks Contributing to Quality Life

People living in some of the most peaceful settings resort to natural, outdoor activities as a way of relaxation. Companies promoting recreation include Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). You can also take a look at the biggest outdoor brands and companies.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is a leading American retailer of sporting equipment as well as outdoor gear for camping, hiking, and fishing, the most sought-after recreational activities. The company operates its stores in Daytona Beach, Pensacola, Orlando, Manchester, and Fort Collins which are some of the most peaceful places to live in the country. The company continues to expand its footprint across the US. It plans to open 75 to 100 House of Brand stores by 2027. On August 18, the company reported that it has inaugurated 9 new House of Sport stores during the months of July and August.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) operates recreational destinations such as water parks and theme parks in the United States. The company’s popular recreation attractions include a water park, both in Tampa and Orlando. On August 22, the company reported that it has introduced a Weather-or-Not Assurance program according to which customers will be allowed to visit the SeaWorld parks within 12 months, in case their visit to the park gets ruined by bad weather. This weather policy has been executed since regions across the country have been exposed to extreme weather conditions such as rain, lightning, heat, wind, and hail. This policy can be availed by the visitors at no additional cost.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) facilitates outdoor recreation and leisure travel in the US. The company's factory-trained dealers span the country, offering their services in Syracuse, San Jose, Boise, Rochester and many other locations. The company has recently expanded its conventional class segment of travel trailers in order to assist those who travel around and wish to experience quality and value, at an affordable price. On August 29, the company reported that its brand, Winnebago, introduced an 'Access' named travel trailer which has made outdoor travel more cheap and easy. The travel trailer has a capacity of 8 people. It offers premium features such as a 2-inch accessory receiver hitch, power stabilization jacks, water tank pad heaters, and an aerodynamic front profile. Travelers can even access WiFi while they are on the go. The new travel trailer would be available for sale at dealerships by November, 2023.

Now that we have discussed some of the top recreational products and services providers in the US, let's take a look at the most peaceful places to live in the US.

25 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S.

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the most peaceful places to live in the US, we sourced the places with the best quality of life in the US from the Niche screener. A peaceful place for living offers a calm and serene environment to its residents. Our hypothesis is that a calm surrounding is free from disruptive sounds of traffic and other kinds of noise. Thus, we selected mean noise level as our primary metric. This metric was acquired from the ArcGIS lights and noise map viewer. This metric has been expressed in A-weighted decibels, a unit of sound measurement (dBA).

For our secondary metric, we focused on the ‘serene’ aspect of a place. To represent this, we chose the extent of access to a nearby park as our metric. The data for park access was sourced from the Trust for Public Land’s database. All locations with more than half of the population being able to access an outdoor park space within a walking distance of 10 minutes, is deemed as a place with peaceful surroundings that residents can conveniently access. This metric is also supported by the cognitive benefits of parks as accessible green spaces, as mentioned above.

Finally, we ranked the most peaceful places in the US based on their mean noise levels and access to a nearby outdoor space, on a priority basis.

25 Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S.

25. Boston

Mean Noise Level: 49.28 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 100%

Boston is a peaceful place to live in the US since the city provides a good quality of life and access to a nearby park for all its residents. The mean noise level is 49.28 dBA, which is reasonable for a big city.

24. Orlando

Mean Noise Level: 46.61 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 67%

Another peaceful place for living in the US is Orlando. The city has quiet and peaceful communities as well as abundant green spaces thereby creating a calm and natural living environment.

23. Manchester

Mean Noise Level: 45.83

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 68%

Manchester offers easy access to nature as it is located in the Merrimack River Valley. The city offers peaceful walking spaces to its residents. Manchester has a central location and helps access the beach, mountains, or a neighboring big city such as Boston, with ease.

22. Pensacola

Mean Noise Level: 44.82 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 85%

Pensacola is surrounded by beaches and lush forests which make it a serene city. It is one of the most peaceful places to reside in the US as the city offers both coastal living and hometown surroundings, making it a good place to retire as well.

21. Washington D.C.

Mean Noise Level: 44.66 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 99%

Washington D.C. is considered to be a city with abundant green spaces and gardens. Residential lanes filled with gardens tend to be refreshing and peaceful. The city is also viewed as a safe space thereby offering liberty and peace of mind to the residents.

20. Albany

Mean Noise Level: 44.25 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 78%

The mean noise level in Albany is relatively low, recorded at 44.25 dBA. The city is in close proximity to nature as it is positioned close to the Hudson River. Hence, it is a peaceful place with ample opportunities for outdoor activities.

19. Portland

Mean Noise Level: 43.4 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 93%

Portland, Maine is a peaceful city for living in the United States. Residents can enjoy the natural sites in the city while living a quality life full of local amenities. It is also one of the most recommended places to lead a peaceful life after retirement.

18. Rochester

Mean Noise Level: 43.21 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 89%

With a low mean noise level and high access to nature, Rochester qualifies for the most peaceful places to live in the US. The city is relatively calm and there is not a lot of traffic. The local community is also welcoming which gives the newcomers the feeling of a home.

17. Trenton

Mean Noise Level: 42.76 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 90%

Trenton is another calm and peaceful place for living in the United States as it is an ideal small city that offers transportation networks for a smooth flow of traffic in addition to accessible parks and meadows.

16. Boise

Mean Noise Level: 42.62 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 70%

Boise has a lot to offer to those looking for a peaceful living in the US. The city offers a serene riverwalk, abundant green spaces, and historical attractions which make life relaxing in the city. The city traffic is not rushing as the speed limits are low in the city.

15. San Jose

Mean Noise Level: 42.62 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 80%

San Jose provides a peaceful living to students settling in the downtown as well as the elders moving to suburban areas. The city has a rich natural environment with easier access to quiet outdoor spaces for relaxation.

14. Worcester

Mean Noise Level: 41.63 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 76%

Living in Worcester is suitable for those who seek a relaxing environment. The mean noise levels in the city are low and outdoor activities are accessible throughout the year. The city’s green parks make it an attractive destination.

13. Madison

Mean Noise Level: 41.6 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 95%

Madison is one of the 25 most peaceful places to live in the US since the city is located amidst several lakes and offers scenic views. There are numerous bike trails and city parks where residents can spend time relaxing.

12. Syracuse

Mean Noise Level: 41.32 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 76%

The most peaceful places to live in the US include Syracuse as well. Parks throughout the city offer events and festivals for the public. There is less air and noise pollution, contributing to the living conditions in this New York-based city.

11. Sarasota

Mean Noise Level: 41.04 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 81%

Sarasota offers a rather intimate place to live near Florida's Gulf Coast. The city is safe, has reduced traffic congestion, and is home to many outdoor resorts. This makes the city another peaceful place to live in the US.

10. Hartford

Mean Noise Level: 41.01 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 98%

Hartford also qualifies as a peaceful destination for living in the US as it allows residents to seek peace in its vineyards, parks, natural neighborhoods, and historical attractions. The mean noise level in the city is 41.01 dBA.

9. Tampa

Mean Noise Level: 40.84 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 65%

Tampa is another Florida-based city that is a peaceful place to reside in America. It is a combination of an exotic beach life and metropolitan surroundings, making it an attractive destination to live in the US.

8. Reading

Mean Noise Level: 40.4 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 99%

Reading is a peaceful town in the US which is suitable for living. Although the place is small, it offers the amenities of a big city. The scenic water views and year-round festivals make the city an attractive living option.

7. Daytona Beach

Mean Noise Level: 39.71 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 51%

Other than being a popular tourist destination, Daytona Beach also offers a peaceful coastal lifestyle for its residents. It has a laid-back vibe which makes it one of the most peaceful places to live in the US.

6. Grand Rapids

Mean Noise Level: 39.65 dBA

Access to Nearest Outdoor Space: 77%

Grand Rapids provides a blend of busy city life and a peaceful quality time along the Michigan Lake. The city is quite walkable and gives access to green and quiet suburbs.

