25 Most Popular Tequila Brands in the World

As a symbol of national pride, tequila represents a celebration of Mexico's rich culture. Although it has had a rocky history in the North American country, the spirit was granted legal status as early as 1944, when the Mexican government decided that any product labeled as ‘tequila’ must be made by distilling agave in Jalisco. These standards were laid out between 1944-1947, and they have been revised and upgraded since then. In 1978, tequila became the first Mexican product to receive an Appellation of Origin – a denomination that includes protected production areas, within the state of Jalisco, and limited municipalities in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. To be classified as tequila, the liquor is required to have a minimum of 51% Blue Weber Agave in its composition, and must be bottled between 35% - 55% ABV.

Global Tequila Market:

Tequila is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. The global market of the popular liquor was valued at $14.7 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth in popularity of tequila can be attributed to a number of factors, including the expansion of the premium spirits market, the introduction of new flavors, and a greater social media presence.

Tequila's popularity has been on the rise in the United States for years, and in 2021, it even surpassed whiskey in retail sales, making it the country’s second best-selling spirit behind vodka. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, tequila and mezcal revenue rose to $6 billion last year, an increase of 17.2% from 2021.

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Best Cheap Tequilas Under $50 for 2024 – 2022 was a record year for Mexico’s tequila exports, amounting to $3.6 billion between January and October – a 34.1% jump year-over-year. The tequila industry also attracts hordes of tourists to Jalisco every year, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy and supporting over 70,000 jobs.

The Rising Popularity of Tequila-Based RTDs:

Ready-to-drink beverages continue to make headlines as the fastest-growing alcohol beverage category. While malt-based RTDs still retain the lion’s share in the American RTD market, spirit-based RTDs grew by 51% in 2021, approximately double the growth of the wine-and malt-based categories. As mentioned in our article – 25 Most Popular Spirits in the World – the spirits-based RTDs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% in volume in the U.S. by 2025.

Among the rising numbers of spirit-based RTD products, vodka and tequila bases are dominant, together accounting for more than 50% of new spirit-based RTD launches between 2019 and the first half of 2021. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) also joined the lucrative agave bandwagon last year with the launch of Loma Vista Tequila Soda, a spirits-based RTD beverage made from premium tequila blanco, real lime juice, carbonated water, and natural flavors. While the formula seems to resemble the classic build for a Ranch Water cocktail (popular in the southwest), the simple ‘tequila soda’ name seems to resonate with bar goers from across the country.

Debuting in four-pack 12-ounce cans in lime and mango flavors, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) introduced the 5.5% ABV Loma Vista Tequila Soda in Austin, Fort Collins, Kansas City, and Wichita in late October last year.

Popular for its Samuel Adams lager, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Sustainability in the Tequila Industry:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of the climate emergency we unfortunately find ourselves in, and actively seeks out sustainable brands, even if it means paying extra. So, as tequila makers find themselves in an increasingly competitive market, committing psychologically and economically to reducing their impact on the planet may also be the only means to make their businesses sustainable in the long run.

Several tequila brands have incorporated a number of green initiatives into their supply chains to reduce their impact on the environment. Earlier this year, the Japanese spirit giant Beam Suntory Inc. debuted a pilot program that aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its Casa Sauza tequila brand by 2030. The Jim Beam-owner plans to introduce plants that absorb carbon during the day in between rows of agave, which naturally absorb carbon during the night. The company says that the program could capture more than 36,800 tons of carbon per year if pulled off successfully. At Beam Suntory’s La Alteña Distillery, master distiller Carlos Camarena has also spearheaded the Bat‐Friendly Tequila Project to increase the natural resistance of the Blue Weber agave species against the threat of disease.

Similarly, in 2021, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s Don Julio Tequila became the first brand to receive the Environmentally Responsible Agave (ARA) Certification from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) and the Government of the State of Jalisco. The ARA certification’s purpose is to assure consumers that the tequila they are drinking has been manufactured in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner with no deforestation in the production process.

Moreover, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has also established the Tequila Don Julio Fund, with a commitment of $1 million over the next four years to approved charities that support the communities that have helped build the iconic spirit into one of the Most Renowned Tequila Brands in the World. The Guinness-owner is also making efforts to actively involve more women in the otherwise male-dominated tequila sector, particularly in areas where they have been historically under-represented, like farming, engineering, and science. Today, 18% of the positions in Diageo’s tequila agriculture operations are occupied by women. This is all in line with the company’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress plan that promotes sustainability from grain to glass.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is counted among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Most Popular Tequilas in 2023.

25 Most Popular Tequila Brands In The World

Igor Normann/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to a number of sources, such as Spirits Business, VinePair, Drinks International, Reddit etc., looking for the Most Popular Tequila Brands. We picked tequilas that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

25. LALO

Insider Monkey Score: 2

LALO is named in honor of Eduardo “Lalo” Gonzalez, the son of Don Julio González of the iconic Don Julio tequila brand, and the father of co-founder and maestro tequilero, Lalo. Earlier this year, LALO announced the launch of LALO Blanco Tequila in New York. This expansion is a pivotal part of the brand's goal towards national retail and account availability, and will allow New Yorkers to enjoy a pure, blanco tequila made without any additives.

24. Lunazul

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Lunazul Tequila is distilled and bottled with 100% Blue Agave at the Tierra de Agaves Distillery in Tequila, Jalisco. A nationally distributed brand, Lunazul was founded by Francisco Beckmann, a seventh generation descendent of the Cuervo-Beckmann family, the oldest dynasty of tequila producers.

23. Ocho

Insider Monkey Score: 3

With a truly artisanal approach, Tequila Ocho brings terroir in Tequila to life, celebrating single estate agave harvests and yearly vintages, making them rare, collectible, and delicious. It was announced last year that the Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Brands has acquired Samson & Surrey, owner of Tequila Ocho and Few Spirits, for an undisclosed sum.

22. Tapatio

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Tequila Tapatio is a flagship heritage brand from the renowned La Alteña Distillery, founded in Jalisco in 1937 by Don Felipe Camarena. Tapatio is still owned by the Camarena family and Don Felipe's grandson, Carlos, continues the legacy as master distiller.

21. Fortaleza

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Re-launched in 2005, Fortaleza entered the U.S. market during the early stages of tequila’s popularity boom and rapidly became one of the most celebrated agave spirit brands in the industry. The flavor profiles you'll find in Tequila Fortaleza are full of sweet cooked agave, butter, herbs, and earth.

20. El Tesoro

Insider Monkey Score: 3

El Tesoro de Don Felipe tequila honors Don Felipe Camarena, the man who established La Alteña Distillery in 1937, where El Tesoro continues to be distilled today under the umbrella of Beam Suntory Inc. The popular tequila brand’s commitment to preserving its artisanal approach, combined with Beam Suntory’s vast distribution network, ensures its continued prominence in the competitive tequila landscape.

19. Casa Noble

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Founded in the 90’s by Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo, Casa Noble was arguably one of the first premium tequila brands to impact the global market. For its tequila, the company uses 100% Blue Agave plants that are grown and harvested on its own private farm.

Casa Noble was acquired by the New York-based Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in 2014, in a deal estimated to be worth $30 million.

18. Corralejo

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Founded in the 18th century, Hacienda Corralejo was the first commercial producer of tequila in Mexico. Earlier this year, Tequila Corralejo became the United Soccer League’s first 'Official Tequila Partner' ahead of the 2023 USL Championship and USL League One seasons.

Made with 100% Blue Agave, Corralejo ranks among the Most Popular Tequila Brands in Mexico.

17. Avión

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Launched in 2009, Avión is a single-origin, small-batch tequila made from Blue Agave grown at the highest elevations. The brand has been voted both the World's Best Unaged White Spirit and the World's Best Tasting Tequila at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Avión was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2018.

16. Teremana

Insider Monkey Score: 5

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launched his ultra-premium, small-batch tequila brand named Teremana in 2020. The venture has proven to be quite lucrative and the brand crossed the coveted milestone of 1 million annual case sales earlier this year. To meet growing consumer demand while maintaining the small-batch process used to make its tequila, Teremana has also invested in the construction of an expanded distillery, which will begin production towards the end of 2023.

15. Casa Dragones

Insider Monkey Score: 6

A personal favorite of Oprah Winfrey herself, Casa Dragones is a small batch producer with a passion for crafting exceptional sipping tequilas, one bottle at a time.

The brand launched its newest expression last fall – Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara, the first tequila in the world to be aged exclusively in Mizunara casks.

14. Cazadores

Insider Monkey Score: 6

One of the oldest and highest quality tequila brands worldwide, Cazadores is made from 100% Blue Agave, requiring a fully sustainable and zero-waste seven-step production process overseen and crafted by a Maestro Tequilero. The brand was acquired by Bacardi Limited in 2002.

With its distinct, herbaceous, and slightly sweet taste, the Cazadores Blanco Tequila is one of the Best Tequilas for Shots.

13. Olmeca Altos

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Directly from the Los Altos highlands of Jalisco, Olmeca Altos carries a naturally sweet freshness to make any cool moment even cooler. The brand boasted global sales of 1.1 million 9-liter cases in 2022, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year. Part of the Pernod Ricard family since 2001, Olmeca brings its vibrant energy to the party in 80 countries around the world.

The Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila was rated the Best Tequila for Margaritas according to the 2023 Drinks International poll of top bartenders around the globe.

12. Sauza

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Don Cenobio Sauza became the first distiller to export tequila to the world from his La Perseverancia distillery in the late 19th century. Today, the Beam Suntory-owned Sauza tequilas are still made in La Perseverancia, where they are packaged at origin and exported to more than 73 countries in the world with a presence on five continents.

With 639,000 9-liter cases sold in the U.S. in 2021, Sauza ranks among the Leading Tequila Brands in America.

11. Hornitos

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Owned by Beam Suntory, Hornitos Tequila witnessed global sales of 2.1 million 9-liter cases in 2022, a YoY increase of 10%. The United States is the biggest market for the Hornitos range, but the brand is also focused on driving growth in Mexico and Canada.

