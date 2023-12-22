In this article, we will be looking at the 25 smartest states with the highest average IQ. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the education market in the US, you can go directly to 5 Smartest States with the Highest Average IQ.

IQ stands for intelligence quotient and it can be measured using a set of tests designed to assess human intelligence. Intelligence and education are both associated with brainpower and cognitive functioning. The positive correlation between intelligence and educational attainment suggests that pursuing an education can increase the individual’s intelligence.

Education can unlock intelligence and allow it to flourish. Before we look at the smartest states with the highest average IQ, let’s take a look at the education market in the US.

The US Education Market at a Glance

Driven by an increasing demand for quality education, online learning platforms, and technological advancements, the education market in the US is thriving. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the US education market’s value was estimated to be $1.04 trillion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% during 2023-2030, pushing the education market to reach a value of around $1.45 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a surge in demand for lifelong learning opportunities with a focus on developing practical skills. This has opened doors for professional development programs, online courses, and micro-credentials. Moreover, personalization, blended learning, and the rise of educational technology, also known as edtech, are all key factors creating a positive outlook for the education market in the US.

In the US, overall spending on education is expected to increase and positively influence the education market. With increasing disposable incomes and the growth in the importance of personalized learning, mental health, and academic assistance, the demand for educational services and additional resources is expected to grow. On September 2, Reuters reported that according to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending in the US is expected to reach a record high in 2023. The retail trade group predicts that spending will reach above $135 billion this year, an increase of more than $24 billion from 2022.

Notable Names in the US Education Market

Some of the biggest education companies operating in the US are 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Growing spending can translate to increased demand for educational products and services. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is an educational services company that is leading educational transformation and ranks among the best education stocks to buy in 2023. It provides education services to colleges and universities in the US, which can include technology solutions such as learning management systems, internal administration, and support services. Other services that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) offers include faculty training and development, class scheduling, program and curriculum development, and counseling services. On November 2, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.26 and beat estimates by $0.17. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 6.32% year-over-year and amounted to $221.91 million, ahead of market consensus by $2.29 million.

Education companies are teaming up with educational institutions and continuously creating new and relevant courses to attract more students and prepare them for the ever-evolving job landscape. Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), formerly K12 Inc., is an education management organization (EMO) that offers online and blended education programs. On November 29, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) reported that the University of New England (UNE) has teamed up with MedCerts to offer a variety of healthcare-focused classes. MedCerts, a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), is known for its innovation in online healthcare and IT career training. Through UNE’s list of healthcare offerings, the new classes will increase the available options for students who are interested in pursuing a rewarding career in healthcare. The new partnership between Stride, Inc.’s (NYSE:LRN) MedCerts and the University of New England (UNE) aims to fight against the healthcare worker shortage in the US by accelerating student pathways to in-demand roles.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is an American edtech company and the parent company of the online education platform edX. On September 18, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced that edX and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have partnered up to launch a new online Professional Certificate program in Esports Management, Game Design, and Programming. This new program includes courses that encompass both technical skills including coding and testing, as well as essential business skills, such as marketing, storytelling, and content creation. With over 60 curated models, the new Professional Certificate program will help learners prepare for jobs in the gaming, media, and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors. President of partnerships at 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Andrew Hermalyn, said:

“With the launch of its first program on edX, HP joins hundreds of universities and institutions in the edX global partner network committed to expanding access to affordable, cutting-edge education in the world's most in-demand fields.”

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the US education sector, let’s take a look at the 25 smartest states with the highest average IQ.

25 Smartest States with the Highest Average IQ

Methodology

In this article, we have listed 25 smartest states with the highest average IQ. To rank the US states with the highest IQ scores, we consulted the “Updated IQ and Well-Being Scores for the 50 U.S. States” report by Bryan J. Pesta. This report is available at the National Institutes of Health’s website and it provides us with state IQ scores for all of the 50 US states. We used the data available and narrowed down our selection to rank the 25 smartest states with the highest average IQ, which are listed below in ascending order.

25 Smartest States with the Highest Average IQ

25. Maryland

State IQ Score: 100

Maryland is a state in the Mid-Atlantic region of the US that ranks among the top 25 smartest states with the highest average IQ. According to recently reported data, Maryland has an estimated IQ score of 100.

24. Ohio

State IQ Score: 100

Ohio is a Midwestern US state that ranks among the most populated states and has an estimated IQ score of 100. Ohio is home to a thriving manufacturing sector, and it is one of the biggest automobile-producing states in the US.

23. Pennsylvania

State IQ Score: 100.2

Pennsylvania is a state in the Mid-Atlantic region that is known for its diverse geography. It is the fifth-most populated state in the US, despite being the 33rd-largest in terms of size. According to recently reported data, Pennsylvania has an estimated IQ score of 100.2.

22. Oregon

State IQ Score: 100.3

Oregon is a state in the Pacific Northwest region. It is one of the most geographically diverse states and it also ranks high among the states with the smallest gender pay gap in 2023. With an IQ score of 100.3, Oregon ranks 22nd on our list of smartest states with the highest average IQ.

21. Kansas

State IQ Score: 100.5

Kansas is a landlocked state in the Midwestern US. Named after the Kansas River, the state of Kansas is known for its rolling hills, vast prairies, and natural beauty. According to the most recently reported data, Kansas has an estimated IQ score of 100.5.

20. Idaho

State IQ Score: 100.5

Idaho is a northwestern US state that is known for its unspoiled, mountainous landscapes and wilderness. With an IQ score of 100.5, Idaho ranks among the top 20 smartest states with the highest average IQ. Idaho is also known for its potatoes, trout and precious stones, and it has been nicknamed the Gem State.

19. Indiana

State IQ Score: 100.6

Indiana is a state in the Midwestern region of the US that is known for its vast farmlands. Indiana is also known for its manufacturing industry and steel production. According to recently reported data, Indiana has an estimated IQ score of 100.6.

18. South Dakota

State IQ Score: 100.7

South Dakota is a state in the North Central region that is best known for Mount Rushmore and The Black Hills. It ranks among some of the least populated and least densely populated states in the US. With an IQ score of 100.7, South Dakota ranks 18th on our list of smartest states with the highest average IQ.

17. Maine

State IQ Score: 100.9

Maine is the Easternmost state in the New England region, and it is considered to be one of the most rural states in the US. Nicknamed “The Pine Tree State”, Maine is known for its national parks, beautiful coastlines, and attraction sites including lighthouses. Maine has an estimated IQ score of 100.9.

16. New Jersey

State IQ Score: 101

New Jersey is a northeastern US state that is known for its boardwalk beaches and Atlantic City casinos, which attract millions of tourists each year. While being one of the smallest states by area, New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the US. The state's estimated IQ score is 101.

15. Montana

State IQ Score: 101.1

Montana is a Western state that ranks among the top 15 on our list of smartest states with the highest average IQ. As one of the largest and least populated states in the US, Montana is defined by its diverse terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains. Montana has an estimated IQ score of 101.1.

14. Iowa

State IQ Score: 101.1

Iowa is a state in the upper Midwestern region of the US and it sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. It is known for its diverse agricultural production and is one of the biggest food-producing states in the US. According to recently reported data, Iowa has an estimated IQ score of 101.1.

13. Colorado

State IQ Score: 101.1

Colorado is a state in the Mountain West sub-region that is known for its magnificent scenery of mountains, rivers, and plains. The state of Colorado ranks high among the most educated states in America, and it has an IQ score of 101.1.

12. Wisconsin

State IQ Score: 101.2

Wisconsin is a state in the upper Midwestern US, and it ranks among the top 12 smartest states with the highest average IQ with an estimated IQ score of 101.2. Nicknamed America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products.

11. Connecticut

State IQ Score: 101.2

Connecticut is one of the smallest and most densely populated states in the US. Connecticut is known for its rolling hills, beautiful scenery, and autumn colors. Connecticut has an estimated IQ score of 101.2, and it is one of the most educated states in the US.

10. Nebraska

State IQ Score: 101.2

Nebraska is a midwestern US state that ranks among the top 10 smartest states with the highest average IQ. According to the most recently reported data, Nebraska has an IQ score of 101.2. Nicknamed “The Cornhusker State”, Nebraska is known for its vast prairies and spacious farmlands while also being a leading agricultural state.

9. Virginia

State IQ Score: 101.2

Virginia is a state in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the US. Nicknamed the Mother of Presidents, Virginia has been home to as many as 8 different US presidents, including four of the country’s first five presidents. Virginia has an estimated IQ score of 101.2.

8. Utah

State IQ Score: 101.5

Utah is a landlocked state in the Mountain West sub-region of the Western US. Nicknamed the Beehive State, it is known for its stunning natural landscapes and incredible national parks. With an IQ score of 101.5, Utah ranks 8th on our list of smartest states with the highest average IQ.

7. Washington

State IQ Score: 101.5

Nicknamed “The Evergreen State”, the state of Washington is known for its mountainous landscapes and an abundance of evergreen forests. According to recently reported data, Washington state has an estimated IQ score of 101.5. Washington also ranks high among the states with the most job growth in 2023.

6. Wyoming

State IQ Score: 101.7

Wyoming is a state in the Mountain West sub-region of the Western US and with an estimated IQ score of 101.7, it ranks high among the smartest states with the highest average IQ. Known for its beautiful nature and stunning National Parks, Wyoming is the least populated state in the US.

