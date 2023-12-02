Do These 3 Checks Before Buying CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase CNO Financial Group's shares on or after the 7th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CNO Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $26.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CNO Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether CNO Financial Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for CNO Financial Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CNO Financial Group distributed an unsustainably high 149% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. CNO Financial Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 17% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend at approximately 22% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. CNO Financial Group is already paying out 149% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has CNO Financial Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are in decline and CNO Financial Group is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering CNO Financial Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Be aware that CNO Financial Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.