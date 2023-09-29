These 3 insurance stocks exemplify what it means when old-school investment experts talk about value or cheapness. Those whove read and studied the principles stated by Benjamin Graham in his classic works on the subject, The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis, might be looking at these names right now.

At a time when growth is venerated to an extreme and hot tech and social media stocks find almost unending praise in the financial media, the pursuit of value makes you some kind of contrarian. For those who favor going against whats popular and who have a long-term frame of mind, these ideas might be of interest.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) is an insurance company with headquarters in New York, New York. The firm also does business in other sectors such as energy, hospitality and packaging, but its CNA division, with a 120-year history in the property and casualty insurance field, makes up the greater part of the organization.

The New York Stock Exchange listed stock is big with a market capitalization of $14.34 billion. The stock now trades at a 2% discount from its book value with a price-earnings ratio of 12. Earnings over the past 5 years show growth of 3.81%. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) pays a .39% dividend.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) Stock Performance

The daily price chart for Loews Corp (NYSE:L) looks like this:

These 3 Insurance Stocks Trade Below Book And Pay Dividends

After peaking in mid-September, the stock continues to trade above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is the parent company of the Mortgage Guarantee Insurance Corporation and provides products and services that protect mortgage investors from credit losses, according to the groups website. Based in Milwaukee, market capitalization comes to $4.79 billion

The firm recently reported 2nd quarter earnings of $.66/share versus 1st quarter earnings of $.80/share. Now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6.43, shares are available for purchase at a 1% discount from book value. MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is paying a dividend of 2.47%.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) Stock Performance

The daily price chart is here:

After peaking in August, the stock is now down trending and has closed below its 50-day moving average.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a mortgage insurance firm with corporate headquarters in Wayne, Pennsylvania and other operations centers including Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion.

Keefe Bruyette in June downgraded the stock from outperform to market perform with a price target of $27.50 and Bank of America Securities in May had downgraded it from buy to underperform. The past 5 year earnings growth is 51% but this years earnings are off by 28%.

The stock can be purchased for 96% of its book value. It trades with a price-earnings ratio of 6.18. Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) offers investors a 3.55% dividend.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stock Performance

Heres the daily price chart for the stock:

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has closed below its 50-day moving average which is now beginning to down trend.

This is not investment advice. Its for educational purposes only. Stats courtesy of FinViz.com.

