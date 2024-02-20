3 REITs Yielding Over 10% to Buy in 2024

In today’s investment landscape, finding opportunities that offer a substantial 10% dividend yield while also capitalizing on critical sectors is a rare feat. Yet, in the realm of the real estate investment sector, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) emerge as standout options. These entities are not just investment vehicles; they are gateways to critical sectors like digital infrastructure, diversified hospitality, and global net lease assets. Their unique investment propositions are deeply intertwined with the very fabric of today’s economy, making them not only attractive for their potential income generation but also for their strategic positioning within essential industries. For investors keen on both growth and income, these REITs offer a compelling blend, promising access to pivotal sectors alongside the allure of a 10% dividend yield.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Uniti Group Inc., with its specialization in the acquisition and construction of mission-critical communications infrastructure and dividend of 12%, caters to a rapidly growing need in the digital age. The company’s portfolio, predominantly fiber infrastructure and cell towers, is crucial for telecommunication services, offering a unique investment avenue that taps into the exponential growth of data consumption and cloud services. The increasing demand for high-speed internet and data services, propelled by trends such as remote work and streaming, underscores the long-term value proposition of Uniti’s assets. With a notable dividend yield, Uniti offers investors an attractive mix of income and growth potential, anchored in the ever-expanding digital economy.

Service Properties Trust, with its dividend of 10%, operates across a wide spectrum of the hospitality and service industries, owning a diversified portfolio of hotels and service properties. In an era where the hospitality sector is rebounding from global disruptions, SVC’s strategic holdings in key locations present a unique recovery and growth story. The trust’s focus on properties operated by renowned managers and brands positions it to capitalize on the resurgence in travel and services. The diversity within SVC’s portfolio, spanning various segments of the hospitality market, provides a hedge against market volatility, making it a strategic choice for investors looking for income and growth in the recovering travel and leisure sector.

Global Net Lease Inc., with its dividend of 18%, offers a diversified investment in commercial properties, with a portfolio that spans across the United States and Europe. GNL’s focus on long-term, net-leased assets to high-quality tenants in critical industries provides a stable income stream through dividends, coupled with the potential for asset appreciation. The global footprint and tenant diversity mitigate geographical and sector-specific risks, offering investors a robust platform for income and growth. GNL’s strategy of targeting properties essential to tenants’ operations, such as distribution centers, office spaces, and industrial sites, aligns with the broader trend of globalization and the increasing importance of logistics and corporate real estate in the global economy.

