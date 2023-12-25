3 Residential REITs With Yields Up To 7.22%

Residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate and/or finance income-producing residential properties. They provide a way for people to invest in large-scale real estate operations without having to buy or manage properties themselves.

Residential REITs invest in various types of housing, such as apartments, student housing and single-family homes, and generate revenue through leasing space and collecting rents on the properties they own.

There's no shortage of reasons to invest in residential REITs, but before doing so you should compare your options. For many, the best REITs are the ones that pay the highest yields. Here are three investments to consider based on yield alone.

Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) currently has the highest dividend yield of all residential REITs at 7.22%. The company focuses on owning, managing and operating multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has a current dividend yield of 5.39%. The company specializes in the ownership and management of high-quality apartment communities in the United States. It delivers stable income and long-term value to its shareholders through a diversified portfolio of residential properties, primarily targeting key urban and suburban markets.

UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has a current dividend yield of 5.38% and specializes in owning and operating manufactured home communities, primarily in the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company focuses on providing affordable housing options by leasing manufactured home sites to residents, alongside selling and leasing homes within these communities.

