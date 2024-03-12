3 Ways to Invest Like Donald Trump Today

Donald Trump built his wealth in real estate, while also venturing into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social.

Let's check out three ways that you could invest and grow your wealth like Donald Trump.

Truth Social's SPAC Partner

Truth Social is in the process of going public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Truth Social describes itself as "America’s ‘Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology."

While the deal has taken quite some time to come together, and there are several hurdles left, Truth Social could join the likes of Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) as a top beneficiary of the upcoming presidential election and a potential ban of TikTok.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) acquires, develops, and manages residential properties in major cities around the U.S., including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. It currently owns 302 properties consisting of over 80,000 apartment units.

Equity Residential currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6625, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.65 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 4.2% at the time of this writing.

Equity Residential has also shown a dedication to raising its dividend, as it has grown its annual dividend payment at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% since 2011.

Purchase Properties for Passive Income

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Bezos and Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes or Marcus and Millichap-backed EquityMultiple. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Learn more about real estate crowdfunding here and check out properties available for investment right now here.

