30 Best Cardiology Hospitals In the US

Hospitals and healthcare facilities play a key role in safeguarding our health and well-being. These institutions of medical expertise provide a wide range of services, from life-saving emergency care to specialized treatments for complex conditions. Additionally, hospitals and healthcare facilities also serve as centers of research and education, constantly pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge while also introducing innovative treatments and procedures.

The US Hospital Facilities Market: An Analysis

The hospital facilities market is an important sector in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing quality patient care and integrating advanced technologies. Hospital facilities offer various services, such as acute care, cancer care, cardiac care, and more to cater to different patient needs. According to a report by Research and Markets, the US hospital facilities market was estimated to have reached a value of $1.41 trillion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023 to 2030, pushing the hospital facilities market to reach above $2.54 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, stroke, and heart disease, is leading to a growing demand for improved healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

According to estimates by the US Census Bureau, the population of individuals aged 65 years or older grew from the years 2010 to 2020 at the fastest rate since the years 1880 to 1890, and reached 55.8 million in 2020. The aging population in the US is driving demand for healthcare services and facilities, as older individuals tend to consume more healthcare services.

The integration of advanced technologies in hospitals and healthcare facilities is helping improve patient care, diagnostics, and treatment, which is further augmenting market growth. Moreover, medical advances are also contributing to the growing demand for healthcare facilities and services, as new treatments and procedures become available.

What are Some of the Biggest Companies in the US Hospital Facilities Market Up To?

Some of the most notable names in the US hospital facilities market are Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is a diversified multinational healthcare services company. It operates more than 60 acute care and specialty hospitals and over 100 other outpatient facilities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has a care delivery network that also includes United Surgical Partners International (USPI), the largest ambulatory platform in the US, which operates or has ownership interests in over 480 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. On November 17, 2023, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) announced that it has agreed to sell three of its hospitals and related operations in South Carolina to Novant Health for approximately $2.4 billion in cash. This definitive agreement includes East Cooper Medical Center in Charleston County, Coastal Carolina Hospital in Jasper County, and Hilton Head Hospital in Beaufort County, as well as affiliated physician practices and other related hospital operations. However, ambulatory facilities operated by United Surgical Partners International (USPI) in these markets will remain with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Subject to customary regulatory approvals, clearances, and closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2024.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the US. It operates a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with more than 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) provides behavioral healthcare services to patients in a variety of settings, including specialty treatment facilities, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. On December 14, 2023, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced the grand opening of its newest acute care hospital, Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This state-of-the-art, 80-bed hospital is being prepared to deliver essential inpatient and intensive outpatient behavioral healthcare services to the residents of Indio and its neighboring communities, addressing a significant need for such services in the region.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is one of America’s largest healthcare providers. It develops and operates healthcare delivery systems in 40 distinct markets across 15 states. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) and its subsidiaries own or lease more than 70 affiliated hospitals with approximately 12,000 beds. The company operates over a thousand sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. On December 1, 2023, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) reported that certain subsidiaries of the company have completed the divestiture of three of its hospitals in Florida to Tampa General Hospital and its affiliates for approximately $294 million in cash, inclusive of estimated working capital and other purchase price adjustments. The transaction, which took effect on December 1, 2023, includes Bravera Health Brooksville (120 licensed beds), Bravera Health Spring Hill (124 licensed beds), and Bravera Health Seven Rivers (128 licensed beds), along with their associated assets, physician clinic operations, and outpatient services.

Now that we have looked at what’s going on in the US hospital facilities market, let’s take a look at the 30 best cardiology hospitals in the US.

30 Best Cardiology Hospitals In the US

Jirsak/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To compile a list of the best US cardiology hospitals, we first consulted the U.S. News & World Report list of the best hospitals for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery for 2023-2024. This database ranked the top 50 cardiology hospitals in the US after evaluating more than 750 different hospitals.

We looked at each hospital separately and then ranked the 30 best cardiology hospitals in the US based on their average Google ratings. For our list, we only considered hospitals that had at least 250 reviews on Google. The average Google rating is our primary metric and the number of reviews is our secondary metric. In the case where multiple cardiology hospitals had the same average rating, tie-breaking was done on the basis of number of reviews. The 30 best cardiology hospitals in the US are ranked below in ascending order of their average Google ratings and number of reviews.

30 Best Cardiology Hospitals In the US

30. Duke University Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.3

Number of Reviews: 744

Duke University Hospital is an academic tertiary care facility that ranks among the 30 best cardiology hospitals in the US. This teaching hospital for the Duke University Health System is located in Durham, North Carolina. Duke University Hospital delivers a comprehensive range of diagnostic, medical, and surgical services in a variety of specialties, including cardiology and heart surgery.

29. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.3

Number of Reviews: 925

The Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a medical provider that has academic affiliations with Vanderbilt University. The Vanderbilt University Medical Center has multiple hospitals in Nashville, Tennessee, and its health system sees over 3 million patients a year. The Vanderbilt University Medical Center has multiple care locations throughout Middle Tennessee and it has some of the best-trained, most experienced cardiology experts in the region on board.

28. Advocate Christ Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.3

Number of Reviews: 962

Advocate Christ Medical Center is a teaching hospital that ranks among the best cardiology hospitals in the US. Located in Oak Lawn, Illinois, this medical center is a part of Advocate Health, which is one of the largest nonprofit integrated health systems in the US. Advocate Christ Medical Center boasts a highly experienced team of heart specialists who diagnose and treat all types of heart and vascular conditions and diseases.

27. Mount Sinai Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.4

Number of Reviews: 796

Founded in 1852, the Mount Sinai Hospital is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected hospitals in the US. Located in East Harlem in the city of New York, the Mount Sinai Hospital is well known in all facets of cardiology care, cardiac surgery, and advanced research.

26. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.4

Number of Reviews: 873

The Johns Hopkins Hospital is one of the best cardiology hospitals in the US. As the teaching hospital and biomedical research facility of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the hospital is located in Baltimore, Maryland. The Johns Hopkins Hospital and its medicine school are considered to be the founding institutions of modern American medicine and over the years several medical specialties have been founded at the hospital, including the first successful palliative pediatric cardiac operation by Alfred Blalock.

25. Rush University Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.4

Number of Reviews: 968

Rush University Medical Center, also sometimes referred to as simply Rush, is an academic medical center in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Offering a variety of invasive and noninvasive cardiovascular services including prevention, treatment and research for heart-related conditions, Rush University Medical Center ranks among the top 25 on our list of best cardiology hospitals in the US.

24. Houston Methodist Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 757

Houston Methodist Hospital is located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Houston Methodist has a dedicated Department of Cardiology at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, which performs world-renowned cardiovascular care and research. Recognized for significant cardiology advancements, Houston Methodist Hospital ranks among the best cardiology hospitals in the US.

23. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.5

Number of Reviews: 1,263

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a nonprofit teaching hospital that is located in Los Angeles, California. With a team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and specialized caregivers that are at the forefront of discovery and improving patient outcomes, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is one of the top cardiology hospitals in the US.

22. UCSF Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 280

The UCSF Medical Center is a research and teaching hospital in San Francisco, California. Affiliated with the UCSF School of Medicine, the UCSF Medical Center is the medical center of the University of California, San Francisco. Home to a world-class team of cardiologists, heart surgeons, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists and other specialists, the UCSF Medical Center provides high-quality care for all heart conditions.

21. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 420

Located in San Diego, California, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla is a high-performing hospital in a number of specialty areas. The Prebys Cardiovascular Institute of the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla offers some of the most advanced heart care and surgery available in the US.

20. Virginia Mason Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 461

Virginia Mason Medical Center is an integrated hospital, training and research facility that ranks among the top 20 on our list of best cardiology hospitals in the US. Located in Seattle, Washington, Virginia Mason Medical Center is home to a dedicated and experienced team of cardiologists who diagnose and treat the full range of heart conditions from arrhythmia to heart failure.

19. University of Kansas Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 609

The University of Kansas Hospital, also known as KU Med or the University of Kansas Health System, is an academic medical center located in Kansas City, Kansas. The University of Kansas Hospital provides high-quality care and promotes the latest innovations in cardiovascular disease treatment and prevention through progressive research.

18. Lenox Hill Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 665

Lenox Hill Hospital is a tertiary, research and academic medical center located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. Owned by Northwell Health, the hospital serves the tri-state area. Lenox Hill Hospital is one of the best cardiology hospitals in the US featuring a dedicated team of cardiac experts, advanced electrophysiology laboratories, and state-of-the-art catheterization labs and techniques.

17. Mayo Clinic Florida

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 824

Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the best cardiology hospitals in the region. Mayo Clinic Florida has an experienced team of cardiologists who diagnose and treat thousands of adults and children each year, including those with serious, rare and complex heart conditions.

16. Cleveland Clinic

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 870

Cleveland Clinic is an academic multispecialty medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio. As one of the top cardiology hospitals in the US, Cleveland Clinic has physicians in every cardiovascular specialty working to provide the latest medications and interventional heart disease procedures.

15. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.6

Number of Reviews: 886

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an academic medical center located on Northwestern University's Chicago campus in Streeterville, Chicago, Illinois, with physicians, surgeons and caregivers representing a wide range of medical specialties. Offering highly specialized heart and vascular care, Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks among the top 15 on our list of best cardiology hospitals in the US.

14. NYU Langone Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.7

Number of Reviews: 385

NYU Langone Hospital is an academic medical center located in New York City that is devoted to patient care, education, and research. NYU Langone Hospital boasts an experienced team of cardiologists who are experts in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of cardiovascular conditions.

13. Stanford Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.7

Number of Reviews: 388

Stanford Hospital, or Stanford Medical Center, is a medical complex which includes Stanford Health Care (SHC). Located in Stanford, California, it serves as the primary teaching hospital for the Stanford University School of Medicine and ranks among some of the best hospitals in the US. Stanford Hospital’s dedicated team of expert cardiologists provides precise diagnosis, targeted treatments, and highly specialized care.

12. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Average Google Rating: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 261

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside is a research and academic hospital located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As one of the top cardiology hospitals in the US, UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside offers comprehensive cardiovascular care and a wide variety of services ranging from non-invasive diagnostic techniques to advanced invasive procedures, surgery, and rehabilitation services.

11. UCLA Medical Center

Average Google Rating: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 687

UCLA Medical Center, also known as Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, is one of the best hospitals in the US state of California. Located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), UCLA Medical Center provides advanced, world-class cardiovascular care. It also has one of the largest heart transplant programs in the US while also being a leading center in treating and managing heart failure.

10. Massachusetts General Hospital

Average Google Rating: 3.8

Number of Reviews: 796

Massachusetts General Hospital, also referred to as Mass General, is the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Harvard University and it ranks among the top 10 on our list of best cardiology hospitals in the US. Located in the West End neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital has a dedicated team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac radiologists, and nurses that specialize in specific forms of heart disease, and work together to offer leading treatments and preventive care for cardiac conditions.

9. Mayo Clinic Rochester

Average Google Rating: 3.9

Number of Reviews: 542

Mayo Clinic Rochester is the original and largest Mayo Clinic campus. Located in the heart of Rochester, Minnesota, it is an academic medical center focused on integrated health care, education, and research. Mayo Clinic Rochester has a team of experienced cardiologists who diagnose and treat thousands of adults and children each year.

8. Mayo Clinic Arizona

Average Google Rating: 4

Number of Reviews: 522

Mayo Clinic Arizona located in Phoenix, Arizona, is the third Mayo Clinic campus on our list of 30 best cardiology hospitals in the US. The cardiology team at Mayo Clinic Arizona offers high-quality and comprehensive care to patients. In addition to general cardiology, the cardiology department also offers a wide variety of specialty services.

7. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center

Average Google Rating: 4.1

Number of Reviews: 315

St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center is a teaching hospital located in Roslyn, New York. As a specialty-designated cardiac center, St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center ranks among the best cardiology hospitals in the US.

6. Keck Medical Center of USC

Average Google Rating: 4.1

Number of Reviews: 372

The Keck Medical Center of USC, also known as Keck Hospital of USC, is a private teaching hospital of the University of Southern California (USC). As one of the best cardiology hospitals in the US, the Keck Medical Center of USC provides noninvasive treatments and specialized surgical therapies for a variety of cardiac or vascular conditions and diseases.

