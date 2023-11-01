In this article, we will take a detailed look at the 30 Best School Districts in USA with insights into the Academics, Teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep, and Administration. For a quick overview of the top 10, click 10 Best School Districts in USA.

The United States has a diverse educational system, with public, private, and charter schools playing a role. However, some school districts consistently outperform others regarding academic achievement, student satisfaction, and college readiness. The United States has 13,452 public school districts, of which 46.8% receive state funding. The largest school district is the New York City Department of Education, with over 1.1 million students.

The state schools play a vital role in developing workforce skills. By providing students with a strong academic foundation and preparing them for the workforce, schools help to create a skilled and productive workforce. Hence, developed countries invest more in quality education. According to the Education Data Initiative, in 2023, USA federal, state, and local governments provided $810.0 billion to fund K-12 public education, or an average of $16,390 per pupil. Federal public education funding is equivalent to 0.38% of total taxpayer income. The average taxpayer pays $38 per year to fund K-12 public education.

A Look Into Education Industry in the USA

Blackboard Inc (NASDAQ:BBBB), a subsidiary of Anthology Inc., offers an online education platform that delivers advanced technology solutions to learners, educators, institutions, government, and businesses. Blackboard Inc (NASDAQ:BBBB) is a powerful and versatile L.M.S. with a current market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers a wide range of features. Blackboard Inc (NASDAQ:BBBB) is the second most popular learning management system (L.M.S.) in higher education in the United States, with 5.2 million students enrolled and used by over 70% of U.S. colleges and universities. Before the pandemic, Blackboard Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBB) was widely used in higher education, but its importance has grown significantly in the post-COVID era.

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) is a global education company that provides educational content, assessment, and digital services to learners and educators. Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) plays a crucial role in USA education by expanding its reach and capabilities through strategic decisions, acquisitions, and investments. In March 2023, Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) acquired Personnel Decisions Research Institutes (PDRI), a trusted provider of workforce assessment services. PDRI has significant expertise in providing assessment solutions to the US federal government, one of the largest employers in the US, with more than 4 million employees.

This acquisition expands Pearson Plc’s (NYSE:PSO) portfolio and accelerates its strategy to capture new market opportunities and grow its presence with large employers. PDRI will now operate under the 'PDRI by Pearson' brand name.

On the other hand, following a strategic review conducted in 2022, Pearson Plc has decided to divest its international Online Program Management (O.P.M.) business, Pearson Online Learning Services (POLS) w.e.f March 2023. This divestiture involves the sale of POLS to Regent L.P., a prominent global private equity firm specializing in acquiring businesses and applying its strategic and operational proficiency to drive growth and foster innovation. Since its establishment, Regent has had a successful track record of developing businesses from major Fortune 500 and other large-cap companies.

Best School Districts in USA

Methodology

To create the list of 30 Best School Districts in USA, we decided to use a consensus-based approach by acquiring data from a variety of different credible sources (Niche, District Administration, and Public School Review). As this was a subjective topic, we have analyzed numerous Reddit threads using relevant search terms, such as US Public School Ratings and Strong Public School Districts in the US, to understand Reddit users' opinions from sub-threads like r/teachers, r/ScienceBasedParenting, and r/fatFIRE. The first step in our ranking was based on the weighted averages of the criteria mentioned above. To calculate the weighted averages, scoring has been done for all the above-mentioned indices based on the below weights:

Web Sources: 70%

Reddit Threads: 30%

By considering these specific weights of each metric, weighted averages are calculated that reflect the relative significance of each criterion. We then ranked the Best School Districts in USA in descending order from 30 to 1 (based on the weighted average results). In cases where two or more schools have the same weighted average result, they are analyzed for ranking in the web sources. The school with higher rankings in the sources would be ranked higher than the others with the same score.

In this vein, here is our list of 30 Best School Districts in USA.

Best School Districts in USA

30. Hopkinton Public Schools

Hopkinton Public School District, a public educational institution in Massachusetts, serves 3,800 students across 5 schools. The School Committee approved a $59.9 million budget for fiscal year 2024, a 7.9% increase over the previous year.

29. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

Los Gatos High School had approximately 2115 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year. Nearly 16% of students spoke a language other than English, and 14% were born outside the United States. The school's strategic focus goals include three significant areas: relevant and engaging learning experiences, student wellness, balance, and belonging, and creating a culture of collaboration and innovation.

28. Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District

Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District has 5 schools and 5,234 students, with 20% minority enrollment and 2.3% economically disadvantaged students. It spends $28,092 per student annually, with $18,809.7 million on instruction, $8,531.7 million on support services, and $301.2 million on other expenses.

27. North Allegheny School District

North Allegheny School District is a highly acclaimed public school district in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a strong commitment to academic excellence and student success. The School Board unanimously approved a $193 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with no increase in property taxes.

26. School District of Clayton

Two of Clayton County Public Schools' high schools rank among the top 50 in the United States. Since Georgia began calculating graduation rates in compliance with U.S. Department of Education rules, the district's graduation rate has increased by 25.1 percentage points, from 67.5% in 2011 to 92.6% in 2020.

25. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District is a top-ranked public school district in Pennsylvania with a strong commitment to academic excellence and student success. The T/E School Board approved a $177.6 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with a $6.9 million deficit balanced by a fund balance contribution and a 3.5% property tax increase.

24. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District is a highly regarded public school district on Long Island, New York. The school spends $36,586 per student annually, with $22,256.3 million on instruction. The school has 60.4%, 9.1%, 9.8%, 17.9%, 0.4, and 0.3% White, Back, Asian, Latino, American Indian, and Hawaiian students, respectively.

23. Community High School District 128

Community High School District 128, a public school district in Illinois, serves 3,397 students across three schools. This highly acclaimed public school district in Lake County, Illinois, serves approximately 3,800 students across two high schools.

22. New Trier Township High School District No. 203

New Trier High School, a premier public school in Illinois, excels academically, athletically, and artistically while embracing diversity and inclusion. This school serves approximately 4,000 students from Chicago's North Shore suburbs and is known for supporting academic and cultural achievement.

21. Westport School District

Westport's school district budget increased to $232.3 million, with $136.3 million for the Board of Education, and added five full-time educators, including two elementary school teachers.

20. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219

Niles North and Niles West consistently rank among the top high schools in Illinois and the nation. Students always perform above state and national averages on standardized tests, and the district has a long history of academic success.

19. Syosset Central School District

Syosset Central School District, a New York public school district, serves 6,500 students across 10 schools. The district offers a rigorous academic program, including advanced placement courses, honors programs, and career and technical education programs. Syosset Central School District is also known for its excellence in extracurricular activities, including athletics, the arts, and clubs.

18. Township High School District No. 211

Township High School District 211 is a public school district in Illinois that serves 12,490 students across 8 schools. The student population is diverse, with 42% of students receiving free or reduced-price lunch and 46% identifying as Black, Latino, Native American, or Asian.

17. San Dieguito Union High School District

San Dieguito Union High School District is a highly acclaimed public school district in San Diego County, California, serving over 15,000 students. The school has an annual revenue of $187 million and spends $7.4 billion on instruction, $4.3 billion on support services, and $210 million on other expenses.

16. Palo Alto Unified School District

Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) is a revered public school district in Palo Alto, California, serving 10,059 students in grades K-12. PAUSD is known for its academic excellence, extracurricular offerings, and commitment to equity and inclusion.

15. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86 is a public school district in the western suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. With a strategic plan, the school builds a diverse and inclusive community where all students thrive. The district's two high schools, Hinsdale Central High School and Hinsdale South High School have well-stocked libraries with various books, periodicals, and other resources.

14. Half Hollow Hills Central School District

Half Hollow Hills Central School District (HCSD) was formed in 1954 after merging three union-free school districts, serving 1,146 students. The district is more than eight miles wide from east to west and more than four miles from north to south.

13. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Scarsdale Union Free School District (SUFSD) is a venerated public school district in Westchester County, New York. SUFSD's revenue comes from various sources, including property taxes, state aid, and federal funding. The school spends $30,574 per student each year.

12. Great Neck Public Schools

Great Neck Public Schools, a highly regarded district in New York, fosters academic excellence and social-emotional growth in all students, preparing them for college, career, and life in a diverse, global society. In 2020, 73% of graduates earned N.Y.S. Regents Diplomas with Advanced Designation and Guidance processed over 5,000 college applications.

11. West Lafayette Community School Corporation

West Lafayette Community School Corporation (WLCSD) is a public school district in West Lafayette, Indiana, serving approximately 7,000 students in grades K-12. WLCSD is committed to providing all students with a high-quality education that prepares them for college, career, and life success.

