In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with highest Christian population in the world. If you want to skip our discussion on the importance of religious affiliations, you can go directly to the 5 Countries with Highest Christian Population in the World.

Reports indicate that Christianity is the largest religion in the world, representing approximately 31% or 2.6 billion of the world's population. Despite experiencing a decline from 34.5% to 32.3% between 1900 and 2000, data suggests that by 2050, the Christian population in the world will grow to 34.4%, reaching 3 billion individuals. Roman Catholicism stands out as the largest among the three major branches of Christianity, and the Vatican, where Catholicism is the official religion, is considered the 18th wealthiest nation globally in terms of per capita income, despite maintaining financial secrecy. There are many Christian countries in the world, with Italy and the Democratic Republic of Congo being among the top 10 Christian countries in the world. You can also check out the 25 Countries with the Highest Muslim Population in the World here.

The impact of religion on the global economy is significant, with the international religious organizations market expected to reach $449.9 billion in 2026. This would reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This market includes the revenue generated by entities primarily engaged in running religious institutions. The rise in disposable income is a key factor influencing the market for religious organizations. Economic advancements and improved financial conditions lead to people engaging actively and making contributions to charitable events within their religious communities. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), faith-related or inspired businesses contribute an annual sum of $437 billion to the US economy. When incorporating a broader spectrum of religious contributions, the WEF estimates that the US gains $1.2 trillion in socio-economic value each year.

Religious Influences in Corporations

The United States has the highest number of Christians, with 70% of its population adhering to Christianity. Many prominent brands in the country have a strong affiliation with religion, particularly Christianity. One example is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), a multinational corporation headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, specializing in the food processing industry. As the world's second-largest processor and distributor of chicken, beef, and pork, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is deeply rooted in religious principles. Founder John Tyson openly discusses his Christian faith, and the company's core values emphasize the commitment to "strive to honor God." Since the year 2000, approximately 120 office priests have been employed by the company to provide compassionate pastoral care to its employees.

Interstate Batteries, a major distribution industry player headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is another example. The company clearly expresses its religious identity in its mission statement, aiming to "glorify God" by offering customers high-quality, value-priced batteries, related electrical power-source products, and distribution services. Former Company President Norm Miller received recognition from Dallas Baptist University for his Christian leadership at Interstate Batteries and in the community. Another popular company with a notable connection to religion is Chick-fil-A. The company, headquartered in College Park, Georgia, operates over 3,000 restaurants across the United States and Canada. It is the 3rd largest food chain in the US. Chick-fil-A is widely known for its strong Christian beliefs, influenced by its founder, Truett Cathy. Chick-fil-A also honors Christian values by offering fish-based sandwiches during Lent, catering to those who observe Friday fasts and abstain from meat consumption during that season.

Public companies like Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have also been known to have strong religious influences. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was previously known for sharing prayer cards containing Bible passages with all passengers onboard. However, the airline decided to suspend this practice to honor and respect the diverse religious beliefs held by its customers.

Here's what Diamond Hill Capital said about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Other bottom contributors included our long positions in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), Target Corporation and Johnson Controls International (JCI). Shares of regional airline Alaska Air Group and general merchandise retailer Target declined during the quarter amid a weakening consumer and (in Alaska’s case) airline pricing environment.”

With this context in mind, let’s take a look at our list of Christian countries in the world.

30 Countries with Highest Christian Population in the World

sunsinger/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 countries with the highest Christian population in the world, we used the latest data from the World Population Review. The countries are ranked in ascending order of the size of their Christian population. We have also included the percentage of Christians relative to the total population to offer insights into the dominance of Christianity in these countries.

Countries with Highest Christian Population in the World

30. Angola

No of Christians: 17,094,000

Percentage of Christians: 75%

Angola has over 81 recognized religious groups and over 1,100 unrecognized ones. Despite this variety, the majority of the population identifies as Christians. Approximately 50% of Angolans identify as Catholics, while 25% affiliate with Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

29. Romania

No of Christians: 18,067,000

Percentage of Christians: 98%

Christianity holds dominance in Romania. As indicated by the 2021 National Census, 85.3% of the population identifies as Orthodox Christians, while 4.5% are Catholics, 3% are Reformed Christians, and 2.5% follow Pentecostal Christianity.

28. Ghana

No of Christians: 19,300,000

Percentage of Christians: 71.2%

Ghana has a large Christian population, with many Ghanaians recognizing their country as a "nation of Christians." According to statistics, 13.1% of the population is Catholic, while 58.1% are affiliated with Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

27. Canada

No of Christians: 22,103,000

Percentage of Christians: 67.3%

Canada, the second-largest country in the world, is known for its diversity in culture as well as religion. Despite this pluralism, the 2021 census indicates that Christianity remains the dominant religion. Of the population, 38.7% identify as Catholic, while 29% affiliate with Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

26. Indonesia

No of Christians: 24,000,000

Percentage of Christians: 10%

Indonesia is a country known for its diverse culture and beautiful landscapes. Following Islam, Christianity is the second-largest religion in the country, with 3% of the population being Catholic and 7% identifying as Orthodox, Protestant, or other denominations.

25. Peru

No of Christians: 27,635,000

Percentage of Christians: 87%

Peru is mainly a Christian country, with more than 80% of its population following the religion. The majority, 77%, are Catholic, while 10% follow Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

24. Venezuela

No of Christians: 28,340,000

Percentage of Christians: 88%

In Venezuela, the impact of the Catholic Church dates back to its colonization by Spain. As per a survey, 71% of the population follows Catholicism, and 17% follow Protestantism.

23. Uganda

No of Christians: 29,943,000

Percentage of Christians: 88.6%

In Uganda, the majority of the population identifies as Christians. Among its population, 41.9% are Catholic, while 46.7% are Protestant, Orthodox, or follow other Christian denominations.

22. India

No of Christians: 30,000,000

Percentage of Christians: 2.3%

Christianity is the third-largest religion in India. The country is home to approximately 1.3% Catholics and 1% followers of Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

21. Tanzania

No of Christians: 31,342,000

Percentage of Christians: 61.4%

Christianity is the dominant religion in Tanzania, followed by Islam. The overall Christian population in the country is reported at 61.4%, with a significant majority being Catholics.

20. Spain

No of Christians: 33,000,000

Percentage of Christians: 71%

Christianity is the oldest religion in Spain. Within the Christian community in the country, 68% identify as Catholics, while 2% affiliate with Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

19. United Kingdom

No of Christians: 33,200,000

Percentage of Christians: 59.3%

The United Kingdom, recognized for its religious diversity, sees Christianity holding the most dominant position. Approximately 8.9% of the population identifies as Catholics, while 50% follow Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

18. Kenya

No of Christians: 34,774,000

Percentage of Christians: 85.1%

Christianity is the dominant religion in Kenya, followed by about 85.1% of the total population. Among Christians, 23.4% are Catholics, and 61.7% are Protestant, Orthodox, or follow other Christian denominations.

17. Ukraine

No of Christians: 34,830,000

Percentage of Christians: 81.9%

Ukraine has a significant Christian population, at 81.9%. Among Christians in Ukraine, 7.5% are Catholics, and the majority, 74.4%, are Protestants, Orthodox, or follow other Christian denominations.

16. Poland

No of Christians: 36,090,000

Percentage of Christians: 94.3%

Poland, located in Central Europe, has a dominant Christian population. Within the Christian community in the country, 86.3% identify as Catholics.

15. Argentina

No of Christians: 37,561,000

Percentage of Christians: 88%

In Argentina, located in South America, about 88% of the population is Christian. Around 74% of individuals are Catholics, while 14% are Protestants, Orthodox, or follow other Christian denominations. The country is at the fifteenth position on our list of the countries with highest Christian population in the world.

14. France

No of Christians: 40,000,000

Percentage of Christians: 63%

Christianity dominates France, where 54% of the population identifies as Catholic, and approximately 4% affiliate with Orthodoxy, Protestantism, or other Christian denominations.

13. South Africa

No of Christians: 43,090,000

Percentage of Christians: 79.8%

Christianity is a popular religion in South Africa, with 5% of the population being Catholics and a majority 75% identifying as Protestants, Orthodox, or other Christian denominations.

12. Columbia

No of Christians: 43,560,000

Percentage of Christians: 92%

Christianity in Columbia was introduced by Spanish colonizers in the 14th century and has been a dominant religion since then. Currently, approximately 79% of the Colombian population identifies as Catholics, while 13% follow Orthodoxy, Protestantism, or other Christian denominations.

11. Germany

No of Christians: 46,600,000

Percentage of Christians: 56.1%

Christianity holds a predominant position in Germany, with more than half of the population identifying as Christians. Within the Christian community, 27.7% are Catholics, while 28.4% follow Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

10. China

No of Christians: 48,220,000

Percentage of Christians: 3%

Despite being a minority religion in China, with 0.3% identifying as Catholics and 2% as Protestants, Orthodox, or followers of other Christian denominations, China is one of the countries with highest Christian population in the world.

9. Ethiopia

No of Christians: 52,580,000

Percentage of Christians: 64%

Ethiopia is acknowledged as the second-oldest Christian country globally, with the introduction of Christianity dating back to the 4th century. According to recent data, 0.7% of the Ethiopian population identifies as Catholics, while a significant majority of 64.4% affiliates with Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

8. Italy

No of Christians: 53,230,000

Percentage of Christians: 83%

In Italy, 81.2% of the population are Catholics, while 2% are Protestants, Orthodox, or followers of other Christian denominations. Italy is at the eighth position on our list of the countries with highest Christian population in the world

7. Democratic Republic of the Congo

No of Christians: 63,150,000

Percentage of Christians: 92%

Christianity was introduced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1491 and has since remained the most dominant religion in the country. About half of the population are Catholics, while 42% are Protestants, Orthodox, or follow other Christian denominations.

6. Russia

No of Christians: 80,000,000

Percentage of Christians: 65%

Christianity is the most dominant religion in Russia. Around 0.1% of the population identify as Catholics, while 65% follow Protestantism, Orthodoxy, or other Christian denominations.

