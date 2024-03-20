In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 countries with the highest death rates. If you do not want to learn about the global mortality rates, head straight to the 5 Countries with the Highest Death Rates.

Countries with the highest death rates like Ukraine, Lithuana, and Serbia, among others, present a sobering lens through which to view global health disparities and challenges. These nations grapple with a myriad of factors ranging from disease prevalence and healthcare infrastructure to socio-economic conditions, all of which contribute to elevated mortality rates. Understanding the dynamics behind these statistics sheds light on the urgent need for targeted interventions and support systems to alleviate suffering and promote better health outcomes for vulnerable populations worldwide.

Understanding Global Mortality Trends

The global mortality market encompasses a complex landscape of life and death statistics, reflecting the health status of populations worldwide. In 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted mortality rates globally, leading to an estimated 4.5 million excess deaths in 2020 alone. The highest all-age excess mortality rates were observed in regions like Central Europe, eastern Europe, and Central Asia, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean. Notably, some countries like Bulgaria and Lesotho experienced exceptionally high all-age excess mortality rates during this period.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) provides comprehensive data on causes of death and disability, highlighting the top 10 global causes of death in 2019, which include neonatal conditions, ischaemic heart disease, stroke, lower respiratory infections, and more. In the United States specifically, mortality data reflects a range of health challenges, and understanding these trends is crucial for effective public health interventions.

The most common reasons for deaths globally include a mix of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Ischaemic heart disease, stroke, lower respiratory infections, diarrhoeal diseases, road injuries, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, tuberculosis, and congenital anomalies are among the leading causes of death. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) pose a significant burden on global health, with premature deaths due to NCDs being a concern worldwide.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated global challenges continue to strain healthcare in 2024, yet innovation persists. Integrated collaboration is crucial, as emphasized by the World Economic Forum. With the industry valued at $12 trillion in 2022, up from $8.5 trillion in 2018, record-high investments occurred in 2021 due to pandemic impacts. mRNA vaccines have expanded beyond infectious diseases to address leading causes like Zika and malaria. Digital healthcare investments doubled to $57 billion in 2022, with technology companies shaping industry dynamics.

Trends and Challenges in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Satisfied healthcare consumers show distinct behaviors compared to unsatisfied ones. They defer care over 10% less, seek routine care 14% more, and choose inpatient care options 13% less frequently. Additionally, highly engaged consumers tend to stick with their current insurer and provider.

Some companies have excelled in delivering innovative solutions at scale, meeting evolving consumer preferences, and enhancing the broader health system. Transparent healthcare billing has become a focal point of their investments. Recognizing the importance consumers place on the payment experience, these innovators prioritize cost transparency and integrate a seamless payer-provider dynamic. One industry leader reported an 88% patient satisfaction rate and a 30% increase in patient payments through these initiatives.

Over 106,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in July 2023, slightly lower than the previous year's 107,747 deaths, marking a 1% reduction. This decline prompts questions about potential underreporting or positive shifts due to governmental policies and interventions. Drug overdose deaths had been rising annually until 2021, peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic with disruptions in medical care, heightened mental distress, and increased drug availability. SAMHSA reported that about 91 million Americans lived in areas with insufficient mental health professionals in 2021. Rising depression and anxiety rates, coupled with inadequate mental health support, led individuals to turn to substances for relief.

Washington experienced the highest percentage increase in overdose-related deaths, up by 38.5% from July 2022 to July 2023, while North Carolina saw a substantial decline of 23.4%. Illinois and New York had some of the highest drug overdose death rates in 2023. Opioids accounted for 76% of total overdose deaths, slightly lower than the projected 80%. However, deaths involving psychostimulants and synthetic opioids rose significantly in 2023, while heroin overdoses declined nationwide.

The pharmaceutical industry's involvement in the opioid epidemic is significant, with opioids and stimulants causing the most casualties. Several companies have faced criticism for promoting opioid use, leading to addiction. In 2019, Purdue Pharma settled a lawsuit with Oklahoma for $270 million over thousands of deaths. In 2022, Purdue Pharma and four other companies collectively paid $26 billion to settle lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stands out in the healthcare industry for its innovative strategies and commitment to improving health outcomes. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) prioritizes health equity and access to affordable care through various initiatives and partnerships. By focusing on sustainability and value-based care arrangements, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) aims to manage costs while enhancing the patient experience. Utilizing technology and data, particularly through Optum, empowers individuals and providers to achieve better health outcomes. Highlights from its Q4 2023 financial report include increased total revenues to $94.4 billion, net earnings of $5.4 billion, and $14.8 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the year.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a prominent figure in the health industry, offering various healthcare services and products through CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna. Its headquarters is in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The company has made substantial contributions to healthcare accessibility by integrating multiple services and employing a tech-forward approach. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has embraced digital health solutions and telehealth services to enhance patient care and convenience, leading to improved overall health outcomes. Looking ahead, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) plans to continue focusing on digital health initiatives and telemedicine to meet evolving consumer needs. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported total revenues of $93.8 billion, an 11.9% increase from the previous year. GAAP diluted EPS for Q1 was $1.58, with Adjusted EPS reaching $2.12. Cash flow from operations stood at $13.4 billion. Medical membership grew to 25.7 million, an increase of 1.3 million from the previous year. Pharmacy claims processed slightly increased, and prescriptions filled grew by 1.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for Q1.

30 Countries with the Highest Death Rates

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the highest death rates based on deaths per 1000 population in 2023. For the accuracy of data, we relied on the CIA.

Here is our list of the 30 countries with the highest death rates.

30. Finland

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 10.4

In 2021, Finland saw its highest mortality rate in nearly 80 years, with 57,659 deaths recorded. The general mortality rate increased by 4% to 10.4, and life expectancy for girls dropped to 84.5 years. Suicides, accidents, and alcohol-related causes contributed to nearly 4,700 fatalities. Infant mortality rates slightly increased. In 2022, deaths rose further to 63,219, with life expectancy decreasing for both boys and girls compared to the previous year.

29. Slovenia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 10.5

In 2020, Slovenia had 24,016 deaths, with men accounting for 11,733, standing among the countries with the highest death rates. The death rate decreased to 11 per 1000 inhabitants in 2021. Common causes of death include chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory illnesses. In 2022, deaths decreased to 22,492, a 3% decline from the previous year. The mean age at death for men in 2022 was 74.9 years. Understanding mortality trends aids in tailoring healthcare services to different age groups effectively.

28. Portugal

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 10.9

Portugal is grappling with high death rates, notably due to excess mortality surpassing other European nations. Factors such as the flu virus, overcrowded emergency departments, and limited healthcare services contribute to this challenge. Within just four weeks, there were 2,800 more deaths than expected.

27. Monaco

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 10.9

Monaco, a high-income country, faces challenges with mortality rates. The crude death rate is a key indicator of health status, especially among specific demographics like under-5 females. Factors such as non-communicable diseases, lifestyle, and healthcare access influence mortality rates.

26. Lesotho

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 10.9

Lesotho faces significant challenges with one of the world's highest murder rates, at 41.25 per 100,000 people, exacerbated by underfunded judiciary and police ineptitude. Homicides contribute to a sense of impunity and high domestic violence cases. Lesotho's GDP per capita was US$1,102 in 2019, with health expenditure at 11% of GDP. Limited financial resources hinder addressing high mortality rates, impacting essential services and public health efforts.

25. Peru

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11

Peru faces one of the highest COVID-19 death rates globally due to various factors. Its weak healthcare system, with limited ICU beds and oxygen shortages, struggled to cope. Over 180,764 official COVID-19 deaths have been reported, but excess death figures suggest a much higher toll. In 2020, the national excess death rate was 329.1 per 100,000 population, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

24. Italy

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.3

Italy faces challenges with mortality, primarily due to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory illnesses, and accidents. The death rate in Italy was 11.026 per 1,000 people in 2024. Beyond COVID-19, Italy has experienced excess mortality, with 26,647 excess deaths from August to December 2022, possibly influenced by factors like heatwaves and early influenza seasons.

23. Somalia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.4

Somalia struggles with high mortality rates, driven by factors like droughts, infectious diseases, and malnutrition, standing among the top countries with high death rates. In 2022 alone, an estimated 43,000 excess deaths occurred, half of which affected children under 5. Drought-related deaths are significant, particularly in south-central regions like Bay, Bakool, and Banadir. Somalia requires over US$2.6 billion to address priority needs in 2023, with financial support crucial amidst climate change-induced crises and political instability.

22. Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.4

Saint Pierre and Miquelon, a French overseas collectivity, faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 3,452 confirmed cases, 2 deaths, and 2,449 recoveries as of November 2023. In 2023, the infant mortality rate was 8 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the population experienced a negative growth rate of -1.19%.

21. Central African Republic

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.5

The Central African Republic (CAR) faces a severe health crisis with one of the highest nationwide mortality rates globally, with approximately 5.6% of the population dying each year. Primary causes of death include malaria, diarrhea, and violence, with violence accounting for 6% of all deaths. CAR has a gross national income of $425 per person, with a life expectancy of 54 years.

20. Slovakia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.5

Slovakia, with a population of around 5.5 million in 2020, stands twentieth among the countries with the highest death rates. In 2021, the death rate increased by 2.7 deaths per 1000 inhabitants, attributed to behavioral and environmental risks. In 2021, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death, followed by COVID-19 and cancer. Slovakia experienced significant drops in life expectancy during the pandemic but rebounded in 2022, albeit remaining below the EU average.

19. Japan

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 11.7

Japan is highly renowned for longevity and advanced healthcare. In 2021, the death rate increased to 11.7 per 1,000 people. Leading causes include malignant neoplasms, heart diseases, and senility. Senility, aspiration pneumonia, and heart diseases showed notable increases. With a GDP per capita of US$40,586 (2019), Japan allocates 11% of its GDP to healthcare.

18. Greece

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 12

In Greece, mortality rates are influenced by cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and respiratory infections, with CVD being the primary cause of death since the 1970s, followed by cancer and respiratory infections. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted mortality rates in 2020, causing 4,838 reported fatalities, representing 3.7% of total deaths. Greece experienced excess mortality, with a 6.7% increase compared to the average of the previous five years.

17. Germany

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 12

Germany experienced high death rates in 2022, recording 1.06 million deaths, a 3.4% increase from the previous year, with December 2022 seeing a 19% rise compared to the previous four years. Female deaths increased by 4.3%, surpassing male deaths (+2.5%). In 2021, Covid-19 directly caused 7% of all deaths.

16. Afghanistan

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 12.1

Afghanistan grapples with high death rates due to ongoing armed conflicts, infectious diseases, maternal and child health issues, and malnutrition. Violence and limited healthcare access contribute significantly to mortality. High death rates impact productivity and economic development, highlighting the importance of addressing health challenges for sustainable growth.

15. Czechia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population:12.3

Czechia faces several significant causes of mortality, including cardiovascular diseases, respiratory infections, stroke, road injuries, and cancer. In 2021, the death rate increased by 1.2 deaths per 1,000 people, with a historical death rate of 10.971 per 1,000 people in 2024. The country monitors deaths by various causes annually to understand mortality trends. In 2019, Czechia had a GDP per capita of US$23,539, allocating 8% of its GDP to health expenditure in the same year.

14. Poland

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 12.9

Poland recorded 11.9 deaths per thousand population in 2022. In 2023, the total number of deaths decreased by nearly nine percent compared to the previous year, totaling 409 thousand. Leading causes of death include cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases, accidents, and injuries. Poland had a population of approximately 38.4 million in 2020, with a GDP per capita of US$15,729 in 2019.

13. Croatia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 13

Croatia faces a death rate of 13.336 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2024. Circulatory diseases and cancer are the main causes of death, accounting for 40% and 23% of deaths respectively in 2020. Treatable mortality was also higher than the EU average, with cardiovascular diseases playing a significant role.

12. Estonia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 13.1

Estonia, with a population of 1.3 million, faces a death rate of approximately 12.225 per 1,000 people. Life expectancy is 78 years, with women living longer than men. The GDP per capita was US$23,755 in 2019, with health expenditure accounting for 7% of GDP. Common causes of mortality include cardiovascular diseases and cancer, with shifts observed over the years. Total deaths fluctuate, with a growth rate of around 0.530% in 2024.

11. Belarus

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 13.3

Belarus, with a population of 9.6 million and a GDP per capita of US$6,837 in 2019, grapples with a fluctuating death rate, reaching 12.588 per 1,000 people in 2024. Leading causes of mortality include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, digestive diseases, and infectious diseases. These health challenges impact the overall well-being of the population.

10. Georgia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 13.6

Georgia faces significant mortality rates, with leading causes including heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, accidents, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, kidney disease, septicemia, suicide, firearm deaths, homicides, and drug overdoses. Healthcare spending is crucial, with 12.63% uninsured in 2021, down 6.0% since 2013. Birth rates are declining due to changing social norms, education, and contraception.

9. Russia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 14.1

Russia faces a significant mortality crisis, with a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per thousand in 2022, standing ninth among the countries with the highest death rates. Alcohol abuse, stress from the post-Soviet transition, and healthcare system challenges contribute to rising death rates. Government policies, like anti-alcohol measures, have helped mitigate some mortality factors.

8. Bulgaria

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 14.3

Bulgaria faces severe healthcare challenges with one of the world's highest mortality rates at 15.4 per 1,000 people. Economic struggles, including a 5.7% unemployment rate, further burden the healthcare system. Bulgaria's total deaths, at 1,787 per 100,000 inhabitants, surpass EU averages, with cardiovascular diseases being the leading cause.

7. Moldova

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 14.4

Moldova, one of the countries with the highest death rates, observed increase in the death rate in 2021. Common causes include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory illnesses, and external factors like accidents. In 2019, Moldova had a population of around 3.08 million, with a GDP per capita of US$4,458 and healthcare expenditure accounting for 6% of GDP.

6. Latvia

Total Deaths per 1000 Population: 14.7

Latvia stands sixth among the top countries with high death rates. In 2020, the country recorded 28,268 deaths, emphasizing the magnitude of mortality. Cardiovascular diseases and cancer are leading causes of death, while respiratory conditions and external factors also contribute.

