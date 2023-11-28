In this article, we will be analyzing the age structures globally while covering the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Countries with the Lowest Median Age in the World.

Age Dynamics Around the World

While the population is aging rapidly in many of the regions globally, Africa depicts a different picture. As compared to the rest of the world, Africa’s population is relatively younger. As reported by the US Census Bureau, only 5.6% of Africa’s population was above 60 years of age in 2020 as compared to 23.4% in North America. All other regions also showed double-digit percentages in this regard. The situation has been forecasted to persist as Africa’s older population is expected to remain in single digits even by 2050. Although the share of adults in the total population across Africa is less, these adults still account for a high total. In 2020, 18 African countries had more than 1 million people aged above 60. Nigeria is one of the most densely populated countries in Africa and has a large total older population.

Fertility also tends to impact the age structure across countries. Many sub-Saharan African countries have high fertility levels such as Uganda which also has one of the lowest median ages in the world. Tunisia in Northern Africa has witnessed a decline in fertility and hence, the median age in the country is comparatively higher. Countries with the lowest teenage pregnancy rates have also been previously covered.

Low median ages also indicate a higher dependency ratio where the working-age population is relatively younger and the older and younger populations depend on them. In 2020, Africa had the highest total dependency ratio around the world since every 100 people aged between 15 and 59 supported 82 young and older people combined. Hence, a higher support burden comes from children in Africa while more dependents belong to the older population in Europe where the median ages are higher.

Improved Reproductive Health as a Solution

Since high fertility rates are skewing the population towards the younger, the use of contraceptive methods can change the age structure by reducing the societal support burden for children. Hence, factors including better awareness among women, family planning programs, and wider use of contraception in Africa have been expected to bring down fertility rates.

In this regard, companies offering products to improve reproductive health and awareness among women include Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY), and Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE).

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is a global medical technology innovator that works to improve the health and well-being of women, their families, and communities through early detection and treatment. On October 10, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) reported its partnership with the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and Inovus Medical. The firm will be promoting minimally invasive gynecologic surgical training through this collaboration. Since almost 77% of women tend to develop uterine fibroids during their childbearing years, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) aims to educate these obstetrician-gynecologist residents on treatment options for common gynecologic conditions.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is a leading biomedical company that focuses on women’s reproductive health. The company is currently working on the first non-surgical permanent birth control method, FemBloc. This novel method is in its late-stage clinical development. On November 15, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) reported a strategic upfront investment of $6.85 million by the biotech company, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) and other healthcare investors. This financing will help the firm advance the pivotal clinical trial of FemBloc.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on areas including contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, and sexual health. The company is working on Ovaprene as its investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive. On November 20, Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) extended its partnership with Premier Research International, LLC to support the clinical development of its reproductive health portfolio. The upcoming pivotal Phase 3 study of Ovaprene will also take place under this partnership. Back in September, the company announced a grant funding installment to continue the development of another investigational contraceptive, DARE-LARC1.

Now that we have examined the global age dynamics, we can move to the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world. You can also read about countries that have high fertility rates.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world, we sourced the median age from the United Nations Revision of World Population Prospects 2022. We have ranked the countries in descending order of their median ages, as of 2022.

30. Guinea-Bissau

Median Age: 18.44 Years

Guinea-Bissau is a nation with a low median age. The median age in the country was 18.44 years in 2022. Hence, the country’s population is relatively younger.

29. Eritrea

Median Age: 18.41 Years

Eritrea ranks as one of the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world. In 2022, the median age in the country was recorded at 18.41 years while 39% of the total population was relatively young and under 14 years.

28. Congo

Median Age: 18.26 Years

Congo recorded a median age of 18.26 years in 2022 thereby ranking as another country with a relatively lower median age. The fertility rate among the younger population is also high in the country.

27. Zimbabwe

Median Age: 18.23 Years

In 2022, the median age in Zimbabwe was 18.23 years. The country has a high fertility rate and ranks as one of the countries with the lowest median age in the world.

26. Liberia

Median Age: 18.11 Years

In 2022, 41% of the Liberian population was below the age of 14 while the median age was 18.11 years. This makes Liberia one of the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world.

25. Senegal

Median Age: 17.89 Years

The median age in Senegal was recorded at 17.89 years in 2022. Although the median age has increased recently, it is still low compared to many other nations around the world.

24. Guinea

Median Age: 17.84 Years

With a median age of 17.84 years, Guinea ranks among countries with low median ages. The median age in the country is lower than the global median age.

23. Côte d'Ivoire

Median Age: 17.75 Years

Côte d'Ivoire is one of the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world. In 2022, the median age in the country was 17.75 years while 41% of the population was aged below 14.

22. Mauritania

Median Age: 17.71 Years

In 2022, the median age in Mauritania was 17.71 years while 42% of the total population was below the age of 14. This depicts a relatively younger population in Mauritania.

21. Cameroon

Median Age: 17.55 Years

Cameroon has a median age of 17.55 years as recorded in 2022. While the median age is low, adolescent pregnancy rates are also high in the country.

20. Benin

Median Age: 17.52 Years

In 2022, 42% of the total population in Benin was under 14 years while the median age was as low as 17.52 years. This ranks Benin among countries with low median ages.

19. Nigeria

Median Age: 17.11 Years

Nigeria is another country with a low median age as evidenced by the median age of 17.11 as recorded in 2022. Thus, the country has one of the youngest populations across the globe.

18. Zambia

Median Age: 17.08 Years

In 2022, the median age in Zambia was recorded at 17.08 years while 43% of the total population was below the age of 14 thereby ranking Zambia among countries with the lowest median ages.

17. Malawi

Median Age: 16.98 Years

Malawi also makes it to the 30 countries with the lowest median ages since the median age was as low as 16.98 years in 2022. This is significantly lower than the global average.

16. Gambia

Median Age: 16.98 Years

In 2022, the median age in Gambia was recorded at 16.98 years thereby making it another nation with a low median age. In 2022, 43% of the country’s population was below 14 years of age.

15. Mozambique

Median Age: 16.90 Years

With a median age of 16.90 years, Mozambique ranks among the countries with the lowest median age. Early pregnancies among teenagers are also common in the country.

14. United Republic of Tanzania

Median Age: 16.90 Years

The United Republic of Tanzania ranks as another country with a low median age. The median age in the country was recorded at 16.90 years in 2022.

13. Afghanistan

Median Age: 16.87 Years

With a median age of 16.87 years, Afghanistan ranks as one of the 30 countries with the lowest median age in the world. In 2022, 43% of the population was aged below 14 years.

12. Burkina Faso

Median Age: 16.72 Years

The fertility rate in Burkina Faso is high while the average age in the country is 16.72 years. This makes Burkina Faso one of the countries with the lowest median ages in the world.

11. Mayotte

Median Age: 16.60 Years

With a median age of 16.60 years, Mayotte qualifies as another country with a low median age. Hence, the age structure in the country is skewed towards a younger population.

10. South Sudan

Median Age: 16.40 Years

South Sudan ranks as one of the countries with the lowest median age in the world as evidenced by a median age of 16.40 as recorded in 2022. The average life expectancy is also low in South Sudan.

9. Angola

Median Age: 16.23 Years

Angola is another African country with a comparatively lower median age. In 2022, the median age in Angola was 16.23 years.

8. Uganda

Median Age: 16.12 Years

The median age in Uganda is as low as 16.12 years. Although the median age increased recently, it is still lower as compared to other countries in the world.

7. Burundi

Median Age: 15.76 Years

With a median age of 15.76 years, Burundi ranks as another country with a low median age. The country also has a high fertility rate and is densely populated.

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Median Age: 15.55 Years

In 2022, the median age in the Democratic Republic of Congo was 15.55 years which is significantly less than the global average thereby ranking the country as one of the countries with a low median age.

