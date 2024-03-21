In this article, we will look into the 30 countries with the worst air pollution. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 10 Countries With the Worst Air Pollution.

Global Air Pollution

Air pollution is a pressing environmental issue, causing serious health implications globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to ambient and household air pollution leads to 6.7 million deaths annually. In 2019, 99% of the world's population was living in places with low air quality. A total of 4.2 million premature deaths were caused by ambient air pollution. According to the 2023 air quality report, only 10 out of 134 countries and regions achieved the WHO annual PM 2.5 standard of 5 μg/m3. Only 9% of the reporting cities succeeded in achieving the threshold set by the WHO. The global rise in GHG emissions plays a key role in increasing the concentration of PM2.5 air pollutants. Some of the countries with the most per capita carbon emissions are also the ones with the worst air pollution.

On February 15, Reuters reported that the air pollution in Bangkok and the surroundings has reached unhealthy air quality levels. This can be attributed to crop burning, industrial emissions, and heavy traffic. The air quality of the city is 15 times higher than the WHO recommended value. The authorities are considering long-term solutions such as reducing fossil fuel vehicles and promoting EVs. This situation in Bangkok emphasizes the urgency for the worldwide adoption of eco-friendly practices. Integrating environment-friendly alternatives such as electric vehicles, sustainable fuels, and clean energy production is a crucial step to improving air quality. You can also look at the 20 Countries with Most Clean Energy Production.

Companies Providing Solutions for Air Pollution Control and Removal

Some of the companies providing solutions for air pollution control and removal include Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), Nederman Holding AB (STO:NMAN), and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW). Let's discuss them in detail below.

Story continues

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) is a leading industrial manufacturing company, specializing in complex filtration and pollution control techniques. It is one of the biggest providers of unique filtration technologies and high-quality filters, catering to industries including aerospace, agriculture, manufacturing, power generation, and transportation among others. Its key products and services include dust collectors, air filters, PowerCore intake filters, Tetratex filter media, industrial dust, mist, and fume solutions, and equipment and vehicle filtration solutions. On February 28, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reported its earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $0.81 and surpassed estimates by $0.07. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $876.70 million, beating estimates by $5.50 million. Here are some comments from the Q2 2024 earnings call of the company:

"In air filtration, our PowerCore intake filters provide high-quality compact solutions in demanding commercial applications. Our ability to meet stringent customer requirements recently yielded a significant commercial win in Europe, increasing share in this important category. In China, while the broader market remains weak, we have gained traction with our PowerCore investments and are optimistic about our ability to gain share in the future. In liquid, we are expanding our position with our Synteq XP advanced fuel filtration technology. This is a specific area in which we see tremendous opportunity and we are seeing growth with OEM customers, particularly in India and Japan. Across the entire Mobile business, we're focused on our profitability enablers, which remain consistent with what we outlined at Investor Day last April."

Nederman Holding AB (STO:NMAN) is a leading environment technology provider, focusing on industrial air filtration. The company specializes in welding fume extraction, exhaust extraction, filtration, industrial dust collection, and combustible dust. The company has manufacturing and assembling facilities in 12 countries. The company recently released its sustainability report for 2023 which provided an in-depth insight into its sales. The net sales of the company increased by 19.5% and amounted to SEK 6.18 billion in 2023. The company's air filtration segment, which produces and markets a wide range of filters, capturing equipment, and monitoring services, reported sales of SEK 2.58 billion in 2023.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is a leader in environment technology and renewable energy, providing pollution control solutions. On February 12, the company announced that it is collaborating with a North American refinery to reduce the environmental impact of the refinery. The Canadian subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) secured a contract of $13 million to supply emission control equipment to the refinery to cut down nitrogen oxide emissions. The equipment includes advanced burners and a flue gas recirculation system. By deploying these technologies, the refinery will be well-positioned to follow the environmental regulations and contribute to cleaner air. This project signifies Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:BW) commitment to clean air solutions.

With this context, let's have a look at the 30 countries with the worst air pollution.

30 Countries With the Worst Air Pollution

An aerial view of a modern industrial plant with pollution control equipment visible in the frame.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 countries with the worst air pollution, we utilized the IQAir World Air Quality Ranking of 2023. It provided us with the annual average particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration for 134 countries. PM2.5 is considered the most hazardous pollutant in the air and is measured in micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³). We have ranked the 30 countries with the worst air pollution in ascending order of their PM2.5 concentration, as of 2023.

30 Countries With the Worst Air Pollution

30. Saudi Arabia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 26.5 μg/m³

Saudi Arabia is ranked 30th on our list of the countries with the worst air pollution. The annual average particulate matter concentration of the country is 26.5 μg/m³, as of 2023. The most polluted city in the country is Dhahran.

29. Ethiopia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 27.0 μg/m³

Ethiopia ranks 29th on our list with an annual average particulate matter concentration of 27 μg/m³. Its PM2.5 concentration is 5.4 times more than the annual air quality guideline value by WHO.

28. Uganda

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 27.3 μg/m³

Uganda is one of the countries with the worst air pollution. The annual average PM2.5 concentration of the country is 27.3 μg/m³. It is ranked 28th on our list.

27. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 27.5 μg/m³

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranks 27th on our list. As of 2023, the country has an average annual particulate matter concentration of 27.5 μg/m³. Tuzla is the most polluted city in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

26. Senegal

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 28.2 μg/m³

Senegal is ranked 26th on our list. As of 2023, the country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 28.2 μg/m³. It is one of the most air polluted countries in the world.

25. Myanmar

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 28.2 μg/m³

Myanmar is ranked among the countries with the worst air pollution. As of 2023, the country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 28.2 μg/m³, 5.6 times higher than the WHO standard for PM2.5 levels in the air.

24. Gambia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 28.5 μg/m³

Gambia is ranked 24th on our list. The country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 28.5 μg/m³ in the air. The most polluted city in the country is Basse Santa Su, as of 2023.

23. Uzbekistan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 28.6 μg/m³

Uzbekistan ranks 23rd on our list. As of 2023, the country has 28.6 μg/m³ of particulate matter in the air. The most polluted city in Uzbekistan is Tashkent. The PM2.5 concentration of the country is 5.7 times higher than the WHO guidelines.

22. Vietnam

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 29.6 μg/m³

Vietnam is ranked 22nd on our list. It has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 29.6 μg/m³, as of 2023. The most air polluted city in Vietnam is Tay Ho. The country's PM2.5 concentration exceeds the safe level of PM2.5 in the atmosphere by a factor of 5.9.

21. Laos

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 29.6 μg/m³

Laos is one of the countries with the worst air pollution. The country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 29.6 μg/m³ in the air, as of 2023. The most polluted city in Laos is Vientiane.

20. Libya

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 30.4 μg/m³

Libya is ranked 20th on our list. The particulate matter concentration of the country is 30.4 μg/m³, as of 2023. Its PM2.5 concentration is 6.1 times higher than the annual air quality guideline value by WHO.

19. China

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 32.5 μg/m³

China has 32.5 μg/m³ of particulate matter in the air, exceeding the WHO guidelines by a factor of 6.5. The most air polluted city in China is Hotan, as of 2023. It is ranked 19th on our list.

18. Kyrgyzstan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 33.1 μg/m³

Kyrgyzstan is ranked 18th on our list. As of 2023, the country has an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 33.1 μg/m³. Jalal-Abad is the most polluted city in the country.

17. Ghana

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 33.2 μg/m³

Ghana is ranked 17th on our list of the countries with the worst air pollution. As of 2023, the country has an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 33.2 μg/m³.

16. Zimbabwe

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 33.3 μg/m³

Zimbabwe ranks 16th on our list. The country has an annual average particular matter concentration of 33.3 μg/m³, 6.7 times higher than the annual air quality guideline value by WHO.

15. Rwanda

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 36.8 μg/m³

Rwanda is ranked 15th on our list of the countries with the worst air pollution. As of 2023, the country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 36.8 μg/m³.

14. Indonesia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 37.1 μg/m³

Indonesia is one of the top countries with the worst air pollution in the world. As of 2023, the country has an average annual particulate matter concentration of 37.1 μg/m³. Its PM2.5 levels are 7.4 times higher than the WHO guidelines.

13. Qatar

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 37.6 μg/m³

Qatar ranks 13th on our list. As of 2023, the country has 37.6 μg/m³ of particulate matter in the air. The most polluted city in Qatar is Doha.

12. Bahrain

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 39.2 μg/m³

Bahrain is ranked 12th on our list. As of 2023, the country has an annual average particulate matter concentration of 39.2 μg/m³. Its PM2.5 concentration is 7.8 times more than the WHO standard.

11. Kuwait

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (2023): 39.9 μg/m³

Kuwait is ranked 11th on our list of the countries with the worst air pollution. The country has 39.9 micrograms per cubic meter of particulate matter in the atmosphere. Its PM2.5 concentration is 8 times higher than the WHO limit.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Countries With the Worst Air Pollution.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Countries With the Worst Air Pollution is originally published on Insider Monkey.