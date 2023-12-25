In this article, we will take a look at the 30 healthiest cities in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global healthcare services market, you can go directly to 5 Healthiest Cities in the US.

A healthy lifestyle does not only help us feel good, it also fuels our lives. Healthy communities boast active consumers and a skilled workforce while also paving the way for a prosperous future for all. In this realm of thriving urban landscapes, the healthiest cities can prove to be fertile ground for innovation and sustained economic growth. There is a growing awareness of the importance of health, and this is positively impacting the healthcare services market.

The Global Healthcare Services Market: Key Trends and Major Players

The healthcare services market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years while also creating opportunities for innovations and new businesses in the healthcare sector. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global healthcare services market is estimated to have reached a value of over $7.97 trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%% from 2024 to 2027, pushing the healthcare services market to reach above $9.81 trillion by the end of the forecast period. In 2022, North America was the largest region in the healthcare services market according to the report.

There is a booming market for health and wellness products and services due to the trend of increased focus on preventative care. More people are investing in their health to prevent diseases, which is leading to a rise in demand for healthcare services. The rise of chronic diseases is a major challenge for healthcare systems, but it is also creating opportunities for new treatments and technologies. The emergence of new medical technologies and diagnostic tools that enable earlier detection and more effective treatment of diseases is creating new market opportunities within the healthcare industry.

As disposable income rises, more people are willing to spend on healthcare. This is further fueling the demand for higher-quality healthcare services, specialized treatments, and even cosmetic procedures. Additionally, there is a naturally increasing demand for healthcare services as the global population ages, there is a naturally increasing demand for healthcare services. According to the World Social Report 2023 by the United Nations, the global population of individuals aged 65 years or older is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2050, more than double the figure of 761 million in 2021.

Major Players in Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) are some of the healthcare corporations that are expected to benefit from the rising demand for healthcare and related products and services. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is an American multinational managed healthcare and insurance company. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) also ranks among the healthcare stocks that billionaires like the most. On November 2, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $6.77 and beat estimates by $0.09. Cigna Corporation’s (NYSE:CI) revenue for the quarter grew by 8.32% year-over-year and amounted to $49.05 billion, ahead of market consensus by $848.48 million.

Healthcare companies are constantly innovating and introducing new products and services to make healthcare more accessible and convenient. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is an American multinational healthcare services company that manufactures and distributes medical and laboratory products. It is also a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. In the US, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) serves almost 90% of the hospitals and over 60,000 pharmacies. On September 28, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced the launch of its Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump in the US. Kangaroo OMNI is America's first and only attitude-independent enteral feeding system that is designed to deliver thick, homogenized and blended formulas. With a compact design, the Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump is a portable and versatile device that will provide enteral feeding patients with more options to meet their personalized needs. It also maintains a 30-day feeding history and is designed to be used at home and in hospitals.

Healthcare corporations are actively taking steps to increase their market share and meet the growing demand for healthcare services and products. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is an American healthcare company that offers healthcare services as well as insurance products. It ranks high among the largest US companies by 2023 revenue. As one of the biggest healthcare companies in the world, it also offers information and technology-enabled health services through its subsidiary Optum. On October 17, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) announced that Optum Rx has inaugurated a state-of-the-art home delivery pharmacy in Mesa, Arizona. Optum Rx is UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s (NYSE:UNH) pharmacy care business that aims to provide people with more affordable access to prescription medications and therapies. The new facility will help provide reliable and accessible pharmacy care. Furthermore, to drive better health outcomes and improve patient satisfaction, the new facility will prepare and bundle medications into daily, timed packages. The report also mentions that the Optum Home Delivery Pharmacy collaborates with major shipping carriers to ensure that patients receive their medications on time, regardless of their location, including rural and other hard-to-reach communities.

Now that we have discussed what some of the most prominent names in the healthcare services industry are up to, let’s take a look at the 30 healthiest cities in the US.

30 Healthiest Cities in the US

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 30 healthiest cities in the US. To collect data for our list of the most healthy cities in America, we consulted the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) American Fitness Index. We used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, which is for the year 2023. This database provided us with rankings of America’s 100 largest cities and their overall fitness score, which is calculated using both the personal health sub-score as well as community/environment sub-score.

However, to rank the healthiest cities in the US, we used only the personal health score which ranks the fittest cities based on health behaviors and health outcomes. We then narrowed down our selection to rank the 30 healthiest cities in the US based on their personal health scores on the ACSM American Fitness Index, which are listed below in ascending order.

30 Healthiest Cities in the US

30. Spokane, WA

Personal Health Score: 60.5

Spokane, a city located on the Spokane River in eastern Washington state, ranks among the 30 healthiest cities in the US with a personal health score of 60.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. The city of Spokane is known as the Lilac City. It has also been nicknamed Hooptown, because of the Spokane Hoopfest, which is the world's largest 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament.

29. Tampa, FL

Personal Health Score: 61.5

Tampa is a city on Tampa Bay, on the Gulf Coast of the US state of Florida. As the third most populated city in Florida, Tampa is a major business hub. It is also known for its museums and other cultural offerings. The city of Tampa has a personal health score of 61.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

28. Charlotte, NC

Personal Health Score: 62.7

Charlotte is the most populated city in the US state of North Carolina. The city is a major hub for banking and finance. With a personal health score of 62.7 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, the city of Charlotte in North Carolina ranks 28th on our list of 30 Healthiest Cities in America.

27. Houston, TX

Personal Health Score: 63.1

Houston is a large metropolis and the most populated city in the state of Texas. It also ranks high among the most populated cities in America. Houston is best known for its connection to space exploration and the energy industry. It is also known for its museums and cultural institutions. The city of Houston has a personal health score of 63.1 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

26. Atlanta, GA

Personal Health Score: 63.5

Atlanta is the most populated and the capital city of the US state of Georgia. It is a major industrial hub and a major center of transportation, with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport being the world’s busiest airport by passenger traffic. The city of Atlanta in Georgia has a personal health score of 63.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

25. Durham, NC

Personal Health Score: 63.7

Durham is a city in North Carolina. Because of the Research Triangle Park (RTP) and a thriving healthcare industry, Durham is famously known as the City of Medicine. It is also home to a number of well-known institutions of higher education, including Duke University and North Carolina Central University. With a personal health score of 63.7 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, Durham ranks among the top 25 on our list of healthiest cities in the US.

24. Jersey City, NJ

Personal Health Score: 63.9

Jersey City is the second-most populated city in the US state of New Jersey. Jersey City is known for its historical points of interest, and for the Liberty Island National Park. Nicknamed Wall Street West, Jersey City is one of the largest centers of banking and finance in America. Jersey City has a personal health score of 63.9 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

23. New York City, NY

Personal Health Score: 64.3

New York City, located at the southern tip of New York State, is the most populated city in America. Also known as NYC, it is a global city with a significant influence on finance, technology, tourism, art, fashion, and sports. With a personal health score of 64.3 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, New York City ranks 23rd on our list of healthiest cities in the US.

22. Plano, TX

Personal Health Score: 65.1

Plano is a city in the US state of Texas that has a personal health score of 65.1 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. A number of well-known corporations are headquartered in Plano, and the city is a financial and commercial center in North Texas.

21. Honolulu, HI

Personal Health Score: 66

Honolulu, on the island of Oahu, is the most populated and capital city of Hawaii. It is also the world’s main gateway to the US state of Hawaii. Honolulu is a major hub for business, finance, and hospitality. Honolulu has a personal health score of 66 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

20. St. Paul, MN

Personal Health Score: 66.3

St. Paul is the capital of the US state of Minnesota, and it is known as the “Twin City” to its neighbor Minneapolis. St. Paul is a regional business hub. It is also known for its cold, snowy winters and humid summers. The city of St. Paul is home to a number of beautiful parks, and with a personal health score of 66.3 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, it ranks among the top 20 healthiest cities in the US.

19. Colorado Springs, CO

Personal Health Score: 66.5

Colorado Springs is a city in Colorado at the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains. It is the second most populated city and the largest city by size in the US state of Colorado. The city of Colorado Springs has a personal health score of 66.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

18. Aurora, CO

Personal Health Score: 67.1

Aurora is the third most populated city in Colorado. Known as “The Gateway to the Rockies”, the city of Aurora offers stunning views of the majestic Rocky Mountains. With a personal health score of 67.1 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, Aurora ranks 18th on our list of the healthiest cities in the US.

17. Portland, OR

Personal Health Score: 67.1

Portland is a port city and the most populated city in the US state of Oregon. The city is known for its parks, bridges and bicycle paths, as well as for its eco-friendliness. The city of Portland has a personal health score of 67.1 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

16. Fremont, CA

Personal Health Score: 67.9

Fremont is a city in California's San Francisco Bay Area that has a personal health score of 67.9 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. As an East Bay city with close ties to the high-tech Silicon Valley network of businesses, Fremont has a strong tech industry presence and is known as the “hardware side of the Bay”.

15. Chula Vista, CA

Personal Health Score: 69.8

Chula Vista, a city in San Diego County, California, ranks among the top 15 on our list of 30 healthiest cities in the US. Chula Vista has a personal health score of 69.8 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. Chula Vista is a leader in conservation and renewable energy while also being home to over 50 square miles of coastal landscape, canyons, rolling hills, mountains, and quality parks.

14. Austin, TX

Personal Health Score: 70.5

Austin is the capital city and the second most populated city in the US state of Texas. Home to hundreds of live music venues, Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World. Austin is also a major hub for technology and business. Austin has a personal health score of 70.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

13. Oakland, CA

Personal Health Score: 72.4

Oakland is a city in the East Bay region of San Francisco Bay, in the US state of California. The city of Oakland is considered to be the cultural center of the East Bay and has a personal health score of 72.4 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

12. San Diego, CA

Personal Health Score: 72.6

San Diego is a city on the Pacific coast of California that ranks 12th on our list of healthiest cities in the US. Known for its stunning beaches, gorgeous parks and warm climate, the city of San Diego has a personal health score of 72.6 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

11. San Francisco, CA

Personal Health Score: 72.8

San Francisco is a city in Northern California and a major cultural, financial, and commercial hub. San Francisco is known for its steep rolling hills, cable cars, Alcatraz, and the Golden Gate Bridge. The city is also home to a number of well-known educational and cultural institutions and it attracts millions of tourists each year. San Francisco has a personal health score of 72.8 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

10. San Jose, CA

Personal Health Score: 73

San Jose is the largest and most populated city in Northern California and is known for its innovation, cultural diversity, affluence, and sunny and mild Mediterranean climate. San Jose is home to a number of major global tech companies and the city’s position in Silicon Valley has helped it rank among the wealthiest cities in the world. With a personal health score of 73 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, San Jose ranks among the top 10 healthiest cities in the US.

9. Minneapolis, MN

Personal Health Score: 74.8

Minneapolis is the most populated city in Minnesota, and it forms the "Twin Cities" with the neighboring city of St. Paul. Minneapolis is home to a number of cultural landmarks and the city is also known for its parks and lakes. Minneapolis has a personal health score of 74.8 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. It also ranks high among the best US cities for athletes.

8. Denver, CO

Personal Health Score: 75.5

Denver is the most populated and capital city of Colorado. The city is known for its historical landmarks, world-class museums, outdoor activities, and breweries. With a personal health score of 75.5 on the ACSM American Fitness Index, Denver is one of the best places to live in the US.

7. Washington, D.C.

Personal Health Score: 76.7

Washington, D.C. is the capital city and the federal district of the US. The city is known for its national monuments and memorials, as well as iconic museums and performing arts venues. Washington, D.C. also ranks high among the most fit cities in the US. The city has a personal health score of 76.7 on the ACSM American Fitness Index.

6. Madison, WI

Personal Health Score: 77.2

Madison is the capital city of the US state of Wisconsin that ranks high among the healthiest cities in the US with a personal health score of 77.2 on the ACSM American Fitness Index. The city of Madison is home to an extensive network of parks, playgrounds, and bike trails.

