In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023.

Obesity in the U.S. is one of the biggest issues facing the country right now, and a consistently growing one. Drastic changes in lifestyles in the past several decades have resulted in a more sedentary living while the consumption of processed foods is consistently increasing. Nearly a third of adults are overweight in the U.S. and over 40% are considered to be obese. Severe obesity is still less prevalent but a growing concern with over 9% of adults in the country being severely obese. While the percentages of overweight and obese children are still not as high, the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023 face a major issue there as well.

30 Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S. In 2023

Diet / Weight Loss Industry and its Outlook

In response to consistently increasing obesity, many industries have propped up to cater to an ever-growing customer base, and the diet industry has grown massively in a short period of time. While dieting or eating healthy is a requisite part of any active lifestyle, many extreme diet fads continue to pop us as well, which aim to reduce a significant amount of weight in a short period of time. On the other hand, many diet companies, including some of the biggest diet companies in the world such as Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), promote a more sustainable nutrition program and supplements to facilitate weight loss. Despite growing demand for weight loss and nutrition companies, especially in the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023, Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has seen its share price fall drastically by over 30% YTD 2023, due to low P/E ratios and in May 2023, reported an EPS decline of 9%, contributing further to investor losses.

This has been partly attributable to a changing landscape and companies having to reassess their long-term strategy, which was called out by Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in its Q2 2023 earnings call, stating " As we have mentioned previously, the market has experienced some significant shifts in the last year, caused in part by changes in the macroeconomic and competitive environments. In both areas, shifts have impacted the nature of the demand and demand creation, and caused Medifast and other companies to reassess drivers for long-term growth. With that in mind, we have now embarked on an aggressive path to make meaningful investments to evolve our business model for growth in the new environment. Going forward, we will use our coach-guided habit-based lifestyle program and products to extend beyond the $8 billion structured weight loss market, where we are a major player. To be clear, the traditional weight loss management sector will remain important, and we will continue to implement plans, designed to increase our share of this dynamic segment, including extending our offer to better integrate with the emerging trends in medically supported weight loss and continuing to broaden our demographic focus to the Hispanic market, which will lay the groundwork for future expansion into Latin America. However, at the same time, we are also moving forward with some exciting new initiatives, which we expect will be drivers for future performance, focused on monetizing multiple healthy habits."

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is one of the biggest weight loss companies in the world, and is also attempting to tackle obesity and being overweight in a more sustainable way, and has called out changes to the industry outlook just like Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), stating in its Q2 2023 earnings call " The scientific community's understanding of obesity is advancing rapidly. Weight health is a spectrum and there is a large and growing population that due to genetic, environmental, and biological factors cannot lose or maintain weight loss through diet and exercise alone. This is a watershed moment in the treatment of obesity, and we're prepared to challenge long health misperceptions of weight. And more importantly, we're prepared to help our members understand their options so they can get the treatment they need. But let me be clear, this does not discount the importance of lifestyle intervention. The advancements in clinical medications on the market to-date do not replace lifestyle change. They help it become more possible for people living with obesity to adhere to lifestyle change."

At the same time, while weight loss pills have been decried as a snake oil method to dupe unsuspecting customers, both in the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023 and beyond, it seems like weight loss pills are not just a magic trick anymore. In fact, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) briefly became the most valuable company in Europe especially because of its weight-loss drug and is the second-most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world. Wegovy and Ozempic, two key brands for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), have seen huge demand and Wegovy is being prescribed by physicians for weight loss. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has seen its share price soar even as most major pharmaceutical stocks have suffered, and has even reduced supply of Wegovy in a bid to evenly cater to demand, as skyrocketing demand will take a long time to match supply. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) mentioned Wegovy's growth in its Q2 2023 earning calls, mentioning "Obesity care sales increased by 157%, mainly driven by the U.S. due to a strong Wegovy uptake and continued demand for Saxenda. The global branded obesity market expansion continues with a global volume growth of around 76%. In international operations, obesity care sales are driven by a strong Saxenda performance and the Wegovy launches in Denmark and Norway. We anticipate a continuation of the gradual rollout of Wegovy in international operations, which now includes Wegovy launches in Denmark, Norway, and Germany. In the U.S. alone, sales of Wegovy grew by 344%, and we continue to see an overwhelming demand for Wegovy. While supply capacity is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care. As mentioned by Doug, the supply of the lower Wegovy dose strengths in the U.S. will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care while supply capacity is gradually being expanded. We expect that operating profit growth will be between 31% and 37% at constant exchange rates. This primarily reflects the sales growth outlook and continued investments in current and future growth drivers within R&D and commercial."

Methodology

To determine the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023, we gained data from the CDC on all MSAs in the U.S. We then filtered MSAs with a population greater than 1 million people, as they are more representative of the overall state of the country. The CDC data mentioned a range in terms of BMI for each MSA, and we calculated the average BMI for each MSA, which was then used for our rankings.

30. Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA

Average BMI: 31.8

Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County has a high prevalence of obesity, and residents living the area need better guidance and education on living healthier lifestyles.

29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Average BMI: 31.8

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is one of the only cities from Georgia in our list, and minority, lower socioeconomic populations and rural areas are likely to see higher obesity rates.

28. Philadelphia, PA

Average BMI: 31.9

One of the reasons behind Philadelphia being considered one of the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. is the fact that many people in the city are unable to even afford healthy meals and have to rely on cheaper alternatives which contribute to the obesity epidemic in the city.

27. Cleveland-Elyria, OH

Average BMI: 32.8

A study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic found that obesity is the biggest reason behind preventable life-years being lost, and the government is attempting to continue to encourage a healthier lifestyle among residents.

26. Rochester, NY

Average BMI: 32.8

Obesity is one of the primary reasons why diabetes prevalence is so high in Rochester.

25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Average BMI: 32.8

Long commutes, lack of public transportation and hot weather are all said to be contributors to Houston's increasing obesity rate.

24. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI

Average BMI: 33.2

While better than nearly two dozen cities in the U.S., Grand Rapids is still among the most overweight cities in the entire country.

23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Average BMI: 33.3

Chicago is attempting to tackle the obesity problem in the city, where both students and adults suffer from a really high prevalence of being overweight and / or obese.

22. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY

Average BMI: 33.6

According to a 2010 repot, more than 40% of the MSA's residents were overweight while at least 28% were obese, and the city still needs to do more to help U.S. not be counted among the countries with the highest rates of obesity.

21. Raleigh, NC

Average BMI: 33.7

One of multiple North Carolina cities among the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. in 2023, Raleigh needs to take advantage of state level programs by North Carolina in an attempt to encourage healthier lifestyle for residents.

20. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

Average BMI: 34.1

The Department of Public Health has launched a Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Program in a bid to promote healthy earing patterns and be physically active to reduce obesity rates in the city.

19. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Average BMI: 34.3

A $100,000 grant from the Baltimore Medical System aims to target disparities noticed in health and obesity social determinants.

18. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Average BMI: 34.3

New Orleans-Metairie has seen obesity rates continue to increase decade-on-decade and this did contribute to a higher coronavirus death rate in the city as overweight people were more susceptible to complications from Covid-19.

17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Average BMI: 34.5

Charlotte is the most overweight city in North Carolina.

16. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Average BMI: 34.8

Indianapolis is the most overweight and obese city in the state of Indiana, with obesity costing the state over $9.3 billion, and the government's bid to expand public health recently cleared a key legislative vote, which could help control obesity in the near future.

15. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

Average BMI: 35.6

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis's high obesity rates are likely to have much more significant repercussions for health throughout one's life, which is why the local governments need to do a lot more to tackle obesity and overweightness in the city.

14. Richmond, VA

Average BMI: 35.8

A decade ago, Richmond was considered to be the second most overweight and obese city in the U.S. in 2023, and the fact that it has improved to 14th now speaks well about the city's achievements in the last ten years.

13. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

Average BMI: 36.1

People with poor health are likely to be more overweight and vice versa, and in Cincinnati. over three-quarters of people with poor health are categorized as either obese or overweight.

12. Kansas City, MO-KS

Average BMI: 36.3

More than 35% of adults in Kansas City are overweight, and is one of the most overweight and obese cities in the Midwest.

11. Columbus, OH

Average BMI: 36.5

Around half of the people living in Ohio are obese, and Columbus is the most obese city in the state.

10. Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Average BMI: 36.5

The Fort Worth-Arlington MSA has contributed significantly to obesity in Texas, with Southern food definitely being a contributor to the same.

9. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

Average BMI: 36.8

Louisville experts recently criticized national guidelines on treating child obesity, with such recommendations including treating childhood obesity early, the first such update in almost 15 years by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

8. Tulsa, OK

Average BMI: 37.3

Tulsa is one of the cities which is hoping to become much healthier in the future thanks to the wonder drug Wegovy, which we discussed in our intro, and could be especially important in helping children lose weight and stay free from related diseases and illnesses.

7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Average BMI: 37.4

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has above-average obesity rates.

6. Oklahoma City, OK

Average BMI: 37.6

While obesity is still incredible high in Oklahoma City, the city has done a great job in reducing the number and percentage of people who are overweight, by building dozens of miles of biking and running paths, not to mention urban parks and even a capital improvement program call MAPS-3 which is likely to cost $777 million.

