30 U.S. Cities With Highest Violent Crime Rates

Violent crime means that a person or persons behave in a way that threatens, attempts to harm, or actually physically harms another person or property. In the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The coronavirus pandemic provided a conflicting set of impacts on crime statistics in the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, violent crime rates in America were actually on a decline. Data from the FBI shows that from 400 instances per 100,000 people in 2016, violent crime in America dropped to 380 per 100,000 in 2019. However, the overall frustration of the pandemic combined with the economic impact that caused widespread job loss saw homicide rates increase significantly. In fact, data from the Council on Criminal Justice shows that in the first year of the pandemic i.e. 2020, homicides jumped by a stunning 30% in 2020, while aggravated and gun assault rates jumped by 6% and 8%, respectively. However, on a positive note, robberies dropped by 9%, influenced perhaps by the reduced foot traffic on streets.

According to the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's Global Homicide Study 2019, 464,000 people were murdered in 2017 – more than five times more than were killed in armed conflict during the same period. The report explains that many socioeconomic factors can drive homicide rates. These factors include gender stereotyping, social inequality, unemployment, political instability, gun ownership and gangs, organized crime as well as drug trafficking. Another factor that the U.N.'s report believes is linked to homicide is alcohol consumption; something that does not often cross one's mind when thinking about high homicide rates. Finally, it adds that the police have to be competent in solving murder cases to ensure that criminals do not form a sense of impunity.

Gun violence affects society in many ways, including increased medical costs, reduced quality of life due to fear of gun violence, and stress on the criminal justice system. The United States has the highest rate of gunshot injuries among developed nations, as well as the highest rate of gun ownership. A 2019 study found that "statistically significant" increases in gun sales occurred in the months immediately following each mass shooting. The rise in stock prices is why investors expect a boom in gun sales ahead of any restrictions. However, even as America gets a lot of flak for high gun ownership and gun violence, you will be surprised to learn that it does not have the highest rate of burglaries per capita. If you're interested, you can check out Guns per Capita by Country Vs Crime Rate: Top 20 Countries.

As for the gun industry, estimates show that it was worth $21 billion last year and is divided into several smaller industries such as accessories and small arms. Some well-known gun stocks are Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR), and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Looking at the gun company stock prices though, Olin's shares are up by 82% over the past five years. This makes it the strongest performing gun stock out of the three since Clarus' stock has fallen since last year and Smith & Wesson has posted roughly 56% gains since 2018. However, a bad economy is making life quite difficult for Olin. The company reduced its EBITDA guidance for the second quarter just as it was about to end, as it cited an impact from a manufacturing plant and slower demand in the market. Similarly, Smith & Wesson's sales literally tanked in its fiscal year 2023, marking a 44.5% drop to sit at $479 million.

Crime is often seen as a major obstacle to economic growth and development, as it tends to increase economic insecurity, discourage long-term investment and new job opportunities, and undermine the rule of law. At the same time, insufficient economic growth combined with high economic and social inequality tends to increase the level of crime and violence. The effects of crime on the economy are actually quite complex; for instance, a study from the World Bank found that violent crime actually reduced Mexico's GDP by 7%. As if this weren't enough, crime can also end up increasing the interest rates and borrowing costs of government debt.

Crime not only affects economic productivity when victims miss work but communities are also affected by lost tourism and retail sales. Even the so-called victimless crimes of prostitution, drug abuse, and gambling have major social consequences. Drug abuse affects worker productivity, uses public funds for drug addiction treatment programs and medical care, and leads to criminal activity to support drug addiction spending.

With these details in mind, let’s take a look at America’s cities with the most violent crimes.

30 U.S. Cities With Highest Violent Crime Rates

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the U.S. cities with the highest number of violent crimes, we used data from the FBI to compile the list.

According to crime statistics, the following is a list of the most dangerous cities in the US in 2023 by violent crime. The state violent crime data is based on violent crimes in 2022 (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault).

The population of each city has been collected from the United States Government Census Bureau.

30 U.S. Cities With Highest Violent Crime Rates

30. Billings, Montana

Population: 119,960

Number of Violent crimes: 1,076

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 897

The city Billings of Montana, has one of the highest violent crime rates in the country, with the possibility of being a victim of a crime such as rape, armed robbery, manslaughter, aggravated assault, or even murder.

29. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 1,567,258

Violent crimes in 2022: 15,668

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 999

Philadelphia is the most populous city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While in the past we have seen an increase in gun violence in cities and towns across the United States, Philadelphia is one of the few major American cities where it has been the worst in decades.

28. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 679,342

Violent crimes in 2022: 6,855

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,009

Nashville is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Tennessee.

Larceny is by far the most common type of property crime in Nashville, followed by burglary and motor vehicle theft.

27. Beaumont, Texas

Population: 112,089

Violent crimes in 2022: 1,148

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,024

The community risk factors in the city of Beaumont include the amount of poverty in the area, unemployment rates, and the average education level of the city’s population which has led to the alarming rise in gun violence in Beaumont along with general crime.

26. Denver, Colorado

Population: 713,252

Violent crimes in 2022: 7,511

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,053

Denver is a consolidated city and the capital of Colorado. The crime rate in Denver has increased in recent years, with both property crime and violent crime above the national average in America.

25. Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 880,261

Violent crimes in 2022: 9,109

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,054

Areas with a higher population density, such as downtown, have considerably higher crime rates. The single most important issue that the city as a whole faces is gun violence and crime.

24. Lubbock, Texas

Population: 263,960

Violent crimes in 2022: 2,795

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,058

Lubbock, Texas is termed as the third most dangerous city in the U.S. for 2021, according to a nationwide study conducted by SafeWise, ranking high in violent crime and property crime.

23. Houston, Texas

Population: 2,302,878

Violent crimes in 2022: 25,697

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,115

Houston is also a major center for the trafficking of cocaine, cannabis, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine due to its size and proximity to major countries that export illegal drugs.

22. South Fulton, Georgia

Population: 111,158

Violent crimes in 2022: 1,147

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,131

South Fulton, Georgia is one of the newest cities in the Atlanta metro area.

Given the economic and social upheaval caused by the pandemic over the past few years, there has been a rise in crime rates, especially gun violence.

21. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Population: 251,350

Violent crimes in 2022: 2,849

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,133

Homicide rates nearly doubled from 2015 to 2019 but dropped by 18.2% from 2019 to 2020, the FBI data showed. In 2000, there were 50 reported homicides, and, in 2021, there were 119.

20. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 563,305

Violent crimes in 2022: 6,595

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,170

Amongst the largest cities, Milwaukee ranked high for murder, aggravated assault, and robbery. Property crimes and motor vehicle theft are at an all-time high in the city as well, causing concern to the citizens of Milwaukee.

19. Aurora, Colorado

Population: 393,537

Violent crimes in 2022: 4,642

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,184

Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults, and robberies are at all-time highs according to Aurora Police Department reports and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

18. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Population: 184,086

Violent crimes in 2022: 2,184

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,186

Chattanooga, TN is a city that has higher than average crime rates when compared to the US as a whole.

17. Dayton, Ohio

Population: 135,944

Violent crimes in 2022: 1,620

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,191

There has been a massive increase in violence and gun use as an overreaction to disputes that could be resolved without assault weapons.

16. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 425,096

Violent crimes in 2022: 5,130

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,206

Minneapolis was sort of the center of the defunding of the police movement after the death of Floyd at the hands of then-Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

Protests and then violent riots rocked the city in the name of Black Lives Matter. Since the Floyd riots, violent crime has skyrocketed in Minneapolis.

15. Stockton, California

Population: 321,819

Violent crimes in 2022: 3,921

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,218

The cheap housing and lack of opportunity have led to a community with many low-income households along with mental, emotional, and addiction issues, leading to a rise in crime.

14. Baltimore, Maryland

Population: 569,931

Violent crimes in 2022: 7,041

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,235

Baltimore, Maryland has long had a reputation as being one of the most violent cities in the United States. This year gun crimes have resulted in dozens of shooting homicides, assaults, and robberies with deadly weapons.

13. Peoria, Illinois

Population: 110,021

Violent crimes in 2022: 1,367

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,242

Becky Rossman, CEO of Peoria Community Against Violence, said 43% of households in Peoria are single moms. She said the absence of male role models and a lack of resources often lead young people to a life of crime.

12. Lansing, Michigan

Population: 112,537

Violent crimes in 2022: 1,422

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,263

The rise in violence is not unique to Lansing in Michigan. Since the pandemic hit the US in early 2020, researchers have documented sharp jumps in domestic violence, violent crime, homicides, and gun violence more generally.

11. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 561,008

Violent crimes in 2022: 7,442

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,326

As of 2021, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) recorded 35 homicides across the city. This wave of crime is particularly concerning and requires attention.

10. Springfield, Missouri

Population: 170,067

Violent crimes in 2022: 2,292

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,347

There are a variety of factors that contribute to violent crime in Springfield, including poverty and drug use. But the number one driver of violent crime in the city is domestic violence.

9. Cleveland, Ohio

Population: 361,607

Violent crimes in 2022: 5,293

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,463

Cleveland is one of the most important cities in the Midwest. Unfortunately, Cleveland has one of the highest crime rates in the United States, including property and violent crime.

8. St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 286,578

Violent crimes in 2022: 4,205

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,467

The City of St. Louis is known for manufacturing industries, the Gateway Arch, and baseball. Over the last few years, rapes, robberies, and burglaries have risen significantly, which has led to an unfortunate rise in crime wave, troublesome and worrying for the citizens of Missouri.

7. Rockford, Illinois

Population: 146,713

Violent crimes in 2022: 2,155

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,468

Rockford is among the most violent cities in America. Violent crime rates have increased nationwide following the pandemic.

6. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 509,297

Violent crimes in 2022: 7,485

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,469

FBI hate crime data shows that Missouri reported its highest-ever number of hate crimes in 2021. Some of the root causes of crime seen are economic deprivation, racial-ethnic segregation, and lack of economic and religious diversity.

