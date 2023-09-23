In this article, we will look at the 35 best jobs for people who want to travel. If you want to skip our in-depth industrial analysis of the tourism industry, head straight to the 10 Best Jobs for People Who Want to Travel.

The Global Rise of Sustainable Tourism

In 2023, we observe a consistent and lasting emphasis on sustainable tourism. For example, the Sustainable Tourism for Development Programme is an initiative by The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) that will provide funding and technical assistance to developing countries to help them develop and implement sustainable tourism strategies.

Moreover, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has released a new report on the economic impact of sustainable tourism. The report found that sustainable tourism contributed $3.5 trillion to the global economy in 2022 and supported 330 million jobs.

In line with the trend, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been contributing to sustainable tourism by recognizing the importance of environmental responsibility in the travel industry. In response to growing traveler demand for eco-friendly options, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) recently signed the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Travel and Tourism. Moreover, the company's Open World™ social impact and sustainability strategy focuses on three key pillars: Inclusive Access, Economic Mobility, and a Prosperous Planet.

One of the most notable achievements is the Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations and mitigating climate change impacts. As part of this initiative, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is developing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan and they are actively promoting sustainable travel options to travelers, recognizing that 90% of consumers seek sustainability in their travel choices.

The company has been highly impressive with its financial standing as well. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) delivered impressive results in the second quarter of 2023, marked by a 7% increase in lodging gross bookings which was the highest ever for this quarter. Additionally, the company achieved a record-breaking second-quarter revenue growth of 6%, accompanied by substantial earnings growth and margin expansion.

Notably, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s commitment to shareholder value was also evident in its accelerated share repurchases that amounted to a record $1.2 billion year-to-date. In the first quarter, Aristotle Atlantic Core Equity Strategy made the following comment about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE):

“Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing and availability information for airlines, hotels and car rental companies. Expedia serves customers worldwide. We see Expedia benefiting from the growth of booking travel online, both for leisure and in corporate travel. The company also benefits from rapid growth in alternative accommodations, vacation home rental, through VRBO. The main sources of revenue and profitability are from hotel and vacation home rental. Additionally Expedia has exposure to airline ticket sales and automobile rentals. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, Expedia’s debt has been reduced and share repurchase has resumed and we would expect a dividend to be reinstated.”

The Era of Experiential Tourism

After sustainable tourism, we also see how experiential tourism is on the rise, as travelers seek out unique and authentic experiences that connect them with local cultures and destinations. This trend is being driven by a number of factors like the growing popularity of social media, the desire for more meaningful travel experiences, and the increasing availability of experiential tourism experiences.

One way to see the rise of experiential tourism is in the popularity of online platforms for booking experiential tourism experiences. Platforms such as TripAdvisor Experiences have made it easier for travelers to find and book unique and authentic experiences at their destination.

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) also facilitates experiential travel by offering travelers access to over 300,000 bookable experiences in more than 250,000 destinations worldwide. After analyzing 12 months of review data from millions of travelers, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has also compiled the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" Awards which provides a definitive guide to extraordinary activities and excursions.

35 Best Jobs for People Who Love to Travel

Methodology

To list the best jobs for people who love to travel, we identified jobs that involved frequent travelling and thus, shortlisted a total of 50 jobs. Out of the 50 jobs, the 35 jobs with the highest average salaries in the US have been selected. We acquired data on average salaries from BLS. in case of non-availability of data, we have relied on average salary data from Indeed.com and Glassdoor.com.

Here is a list of the best jobs for people who love to travel

35. Tour Guide

Average Salary: $37,790

A tour guide job is interesting because it allows one to share their passion for travel, history, and culture while meeting people from different backgrounds and enjoying each day differently.

34. Stagehand

Average Salary: $40,118

Stagehand jobs often involve frequent traveling as they are hired to set up and dismantle stage equipment and sets for events or performances in different locations.

33. Wildlife Photographer

Average Salary: $44,958

Wildlife photographers travel to capture different animal species in their natural habitats, requiring mobility to access remote locations. It is one of the best jobs for people who love to travel.

32. International Event Coordinator

Average Salary: $46,765 International event coordinators travel to plan, organize, and oversee events in different global locations to ensure that logistics and cultural considerations are met.

31. Global Brand Ambassador

Average Salary: $47,856

These professionals travel to represent and promote a brand while building relationships, attending events, and expanding the brand's reach internationally.

30. Travel Agent

Average Salary: $48,250 Travel agents may travel to explore destinations, inspect accommodations, and gain firsthand knowledge to better advise and plan trips for clients. (link with without experience jobs article)

29. Travel Photographer

Average Salary: $48,876

Travel photographers travel to capture beautiful landscapes, variety in cultures, and experiences to create visually compelling stories and images for publications or clients. It is one of the jobs that require international travel with no experience.

28. Archaeological Illustrator

Average Salary: $53,420

Archaeological illustrators frequently travel to archaeological sites to observe and document artifacts, ruins, and excavation processes. It is one of the best jobs for people who love to travel.

27. Interpreters

Average Salary: $53,640

Interpreters may travel to facilitate communication at international conferences, meetings, or in regions with different languages and cultures.

26. ESL Teacher

Average Salary: 54,348 ESL teachers often travel abroad to teach English in foreign countries. It is one of the most respected jobs in the world.

25. Travel Vlogger

Average Salary: $56,780

These individuals explore destinations to create engaging content and share personal experiences. They also offer travel tips and insights to their audience. It is one of the traveling jobs that pay well with no experience.

24. Archaeologist

Average Salary: $59,673

Archaeologists usually travel for fieldwork, research, and site exploration, as they investigate and document historical and cultural artifacts and sites. Its one of the fun jobs if you love travelling.

23. Chef

Average Salary: $60,210

The job of a chef is such that it requires them to explore regional cuisines, source authentic ingredients, and engage in cross-cultural culinary exchanges so that they can brush their culinary repertoire. It is one of the most fun jobs that pay well.

22. Actor

Average Salary: $61,000

Traveling is a major part of the acting profession as actors travel for film, theater, or TV productions, auditioning, filming on location, or even for promotions. It is one of the most profitable professions in the world.

21. Athletic Recruiter

Average Salary: $62,425

Athletic recruiters travel to evaluate prospective athletes and build relationships with coaches and prospects.

20. International Trade Analyst

Average Salary: $62,928

International trade analysts travel to assess global markets, meet with clients, and gather firsthand market insights for strategic decisions.

19. Truck Driver

Average Salary: $64,012

Truck drivers have to travel extensively to transport goods and commodities across various locations and fulfill delivery requirements.

18. Geologist

Average Salary: $66,597

Geologists keep moving from one place to another to conduct fieldwork, analyze rock formations, and gather geological data for research and environmental assessments.

17. Scuba Diving Instructor

Average Salary: $66,617

Scuba diving instructors provide underwater training and certification. They enable individuals to explore the world's aquatic wonders. It is one of the fun travel jobs that pay well.

16. Influencer

Average Salary: $67,113

Influencers travel to different destinations to document their experiences and engage with followers through content creation and social media. To read more about content creation, do check out our article on the highest-paid YouTubers in the world.

15. Travel Writer

Average Salary: $67,640

Travel writers explore destinations to gather firsthand experiences and information in travel writing. It is one of the jobs that require international travel sometimes.

14. External Auditor

Average Salary: $70,989

The job requires excessive traveling as auditors have to assess and verify financial records and compliance with regulations for different client organizations. It is one of the jobs that require travel and pay well.

13. International Aid Worker

Average Salary: $71,327

To provide humanitarian assistance and support in crisis-affected regions and developing countries, aid workers need to travel internationally.

12. Fashion Designer

Average Salary: $73,434

Fashion designers often travel to gather inspiration and attend fashion shows. Their jobs also involve meeting their clients frequently and visiting manufacturers while scouting materials.

11. International Sales Representative

Average Salary: $81,180

International sales representatives travel frequently to negotiate deals and expand business opportunities in global markets. It is one of the best jobs for people who love to travel.

