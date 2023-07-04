With 36% ownership, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) has piqued the interest of hedge funds investors

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Kingsway Financial Services' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 4 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 36% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because hedge funds owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kingsway Financial Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kingsway Financial Services?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Kingsway Financial Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kingsway Financial Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 36% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Stilwell Value LLC, with ownership of 29%. With 9.5% and 7.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Oakmont Capital Inc and David Capital Partners LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that John Fitzgerald, the CEO has 7.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Kingsway Financial Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Kingsway Financial Services Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$212m, and insiders have US$45m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kingsway Financial Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.5%, of the Kingsway Financial Services stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

