With 37% stake, Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Hingham Institution for Savings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hingham Institution for Savings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hingham Institution for Savings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Hingham Institution for Savings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hingham Institution for Savings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 6.4% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Port Capital LLC, with ownership of 6.4%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Robert Gaughen is the owner of 2.1% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 19 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hingham Institution for Savings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hingham Institution for Savings. Insiders own US$76m worth of shares in the US$460m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in Hingham Institution for Savings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 11%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hingham Institution for Savings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hingham Institution for Savings that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

