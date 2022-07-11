With 4.6% CAGR, North America Corrugated Boxes Market Expected to Reach at a Value of US$ 46,770.5 Mn by 2030 | Food End User Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.

Brooklyn, New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights recently issued a fresh report in their database titled, “ North America Corrugated Boxes Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” which offers a precise and comprehensive evaluation of global market size, share, country-level, and regional analysis, market segmentation, competitive landscape, growth, market share, sales assessment. The North America Corrugated Boxes Market report primarily presents overviews, taxonomies, applications and market definition, product stipulations, manufacturing procedures, cost frameworks, raw materials, and so forth. The study rifts the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) along with the price record to evaluate the size and trend evaluation and distinguish gaps and opportunities. The North America corrugated boxes market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 32,576.3 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 46,770.5 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 4.6%.

Corrugated Boxes Introduction

A corrugated box is a disposable container with three layers of material on the sides: an inner layer, an exterior layer, and a middle layer. Fluted arches provide cushioning and support for weighted materials arranged in a corrugated box in the middle layer, which is sandwiched between the outer and inner layers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The recycled material type segment in the North America corrugated boxes market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 8,793.6 Mn during the forecast period

In 2022, single wall board segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2022, the food end-user segment accounted for the largest market share

The U.S. Corrugated Boxes market is expected to increase 0.7X during the forecast period

Inclination of Manufacturers to Use Sustainable Packaging Solutions is Expected to Drive the Growth of Market

Corrugated boxes are recyclable and reusable packaging material, comprised of materials such as, cardboard cartons, papers, etc. further, this packaging material is mostly manufactured without the use of dyes or bleaches, reducing the hazards and level of recyclability.

Recycling and reusing of the corrugated boxes have a knock-on effect that it helps to reduce the energy. Since it is sustainably created using a high percentage of recycled materials, the energy required to produce corrugated boxes is greatly reduced. Often made from locally available recycled materials, transportation costs for manufacturing remain lower than if the materials had to be imported or freighted long distances.

Manufacturers are now focusing on utilizing packaging materials that reduce carbon emission for sustainable development to achieve the net zero-emission targets. Preferred packaging material is boosting the demand for corrugated boxes and increasing production have been benefited.

Several Other Benefits Towards Packaging Industry are Bolstering the Growth of the Market

Providing several benefits to the packaging industry is benefiting the growth of the market. As the end-users are preferring an optimized solution for the packaging of goods and items, materials packaging with higher potential and promises to be beneficial.

Corrugated packaging is available at lower prices, the materials used in the production of corrugated boxes are of lightweight providing an overall weight to be low. Further, well packaged of goods and items with higher protection from external damages are also fuelling the consumption of this category of packaging.

Moreover, the preference for renewable packaging and reusable packaging along with providing a box of packaging to accumulate items and well packaged them are also benefiting the growth of the market

Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation

The corrugated boxes market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, board type, grade type, flute type, end use, and region.

By Product Type

Slotted Box

Folder Box

Telescope Box

Die-Cut Box

By Material Type

Virgin

Recycled

By Board Type

Single Face Board

Single Wall Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

By Grade Type

Liner

Fluting Medium

Kraftliner

Bleached

Unbleached

Test liner

Semi-Chemical

Recycled

By Flute Type

A Flute Cardboard

B Flute Cardboard

C Flute Cardboard

E Flute Cardboard

F Flute Cardboard

By End Use

Food

Processed Food

Fresh Produce

Dairy Products

Food Grains

Confectionery & Bakery

Other Foods

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Electricals & Electronics

Industrial

Consumer

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Textiles & Apparels

Tobacco

E-commerce

Building & Construction

Automotive & Allied Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemical & Fertilizers

By Region

U.S. West U.S. North East U.S. South East U.S. South West U.S. Mid-West U.S. Canada East Canada West Canada North Canada South Canada



Corrugated Boxes Market Key Players

Key players of Corrugated Boxes are International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific Packaging LLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades, Associated Bag, Western Container Company, and many others.

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

