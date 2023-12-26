These 4 Measures Indicate That Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Colgate-Palmolive Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2023 Colgate-Palmolive had US$8.72b of debt, an increase on US$8.25b, over one year. However, it does have US$1.20b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$7.53b.

How Strong Is Colgate-Palmolive's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Colgate-Palmolive had liabilities of US$4.60b due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.0b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.20b and US$1.58b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.9b.

Of course, Colgate-Palmolive has a titanic market capitalization of US$64.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Colgate-Palmolive's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 15.6 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Unfortunately, Colgate-Palmolive saw its EBIT slide 2.1% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Colgate-Palmolive can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Colgate-Palmolive recorded free cash flow worth 69% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Colgate-Palmolive's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its EBIT growth rate. All these things considered, it appears that Colgate-Palmolive can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

