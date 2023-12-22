With 48% stake, MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies MaxiPARTS' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 4 shareholders own 54% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MaxiPARTS.

ASX:MXI Ownership Breakdown December 22nd 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MaxiPARTS?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MaxiPARTS. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MaxiPARTS' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:MXI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2023

MaxiPARTS is not owned by hedge funds. Naos Asset Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. HGI Investments Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd holds about 12% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Peter Loimaranta is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MaxiPARTS

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of MaxiPARTS Limited. Insiders own AU$20m worth of shares in the AU$149m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in MaxiPARTS. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 18%, of the MaxiPARTS stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - MaxiPARTS has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

