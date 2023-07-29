4GLOBAL plc's (LON:4GBL) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

4GLOBAL's (LON:4GBL) stock is up by a considerable 26% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study 4GLOBAL's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 4GLOBAL is:

14% = UK£642k ÷ UK£4.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

4GLOBAL's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, 4GLOBAL's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that 4GLOBAL's net income shrunk at a rate of 39% over the past five years. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared 4GLOBAL's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 21% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is 4GLOBAL fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is 4GLOBAL Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

4GLOBAL doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we feel that 4GLOBAL certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for 4GLOBAL visit our risks dashboard for free.

