5 Dollar Tree Hacks That Beat Amazon

Amazon might be the most convenient store on the planet, but Dollar Tree is often cheaper. Given the ease of having just about everything you could want at your fingertips, it can be hard to break away from the online marketplace.

However, comparison shopping at Dollar Tree can allow you to save big. If you haven’t visited your local Dollar Tree store lately, you might be surprised at some of the products offered and the deals to be had.

It’s not uncommon to find similar — or sometimes even the exact same — items on Amazon for a higher price. In fact, Dollar Tree sells items in bulk online, so it’s not impossible to think some resellers could purchase products at the discount store and list them on Amazon for a higher price.

Regardless, it’s time to switch up your shopping strategy. Here’s a look at five product types listed on Amazon that are available for less at Dollar Tree.

Tile Decal DIY

If you want to give your home décor an inexpensive refresh, Dollar Tree can help, said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

“They offer Silver and White Mosaic Tile Decal sheets for $1.25 each,” she said. “Grab a few packs and you can instantly update your kitchen or bathroom environment.”

She noted that these tile decals also earned a customer rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with customers raving about how easy they are to work with.

“Amazon sells four-sheet packs of a similar item for $29.99,” she said. “While these packs are a bit larger, it’s still more expensive.”

Kids Water Bottles

You want your kids to stay hydrated, but this might come with the compromise of frequently buying them new water bottles.

“As kids get older, they grow out of their favorite characters, so finding an inexpensive option to please them in their current phase is ideal,” Landau said. “Dollar Tree offers 16-ounce PBS Kids Character Water Bottles, equipped with a straw and handle, for $1.25 each.”

At this low price, she said you can stock up, so your child always has a clean, mold-free water bottle to use. She said Amazon sells similar options from Zak Designs, but they start at $14.14 per bottle.

“The flexibility and low price offered at Dollar Tree makes it the ideal choice for this type of item,” she said.

Easter-Themed Baskets

“Easter will be here soon, and Dollar Tree is a great choice to save on festive finds,” Landau said. “They just launched their Easter items, including Easter-themed baskets with handles in the classic pastel colors for only $1.25 each.”

She said there’s a similar item on Amazon that comes in a pack of six, but it’s priced much higher, at $28.99.

So not only is Dollar Tree a better deal, it’s also a more flexible option for a smaller family — you can get exactly the amount you need rather than a value pack where you won’t use all of them.

Body Scrubs

“The body scrubs at the Dollar Tree are knock-off brands, but the quality is decent,” said David Bakke, budgeting expert at DollarSanity.

If you opt to shop for body scrubs on Amazon, he said you’ll pay significantly more.

For example, you can get an 18-ounce bottle of White Rain Ocean Mist Body Wash for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Notably more expensive, a 12-ounce bottle of the same body wash is available on Amazon for $4.91.

Another example, a 32-ounce bottle of Spa Haus Nu Veau Hydration Body Wash is $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The same item — or one markedly similar — is $10 on Amazon.

Themed Socks

If fun socks — e.g., adorned with cartoons, holiday themes or cute animals — are your thing, Bakke said Dollar Tree is the place to shop.

“You may have to dig through a basket or two at the Dollar Tree,” he said, “but they do have cartoon-themed socks for a little over $1 per pair — mostly Bugs Bunny.”

If you shop at Amazon, he said you’ll pay more for similar items.

For example, Dollar Tree sells Licensed Women’s No Show Socks for $1.25 per pair. Choose from a variety of options, including superheroes and characters from “Snoopy” and “Looney Tunes.”

Similarly, you can get a six-pair pack of Looney Tunes Bright Low-Cut Socks on Amazon for $17.60. This breaks down to $2.93 per pair, which is more than double the price at Dollar Tree.

Another example, Juncture Men’s Fashion Socks — featuring designs such as muscle cars, golf tees and dogs — are $1.25 each at Dollar Tree. Similarly, Makabo Men’s Fun Dress Socks with comparable fun patterns are sold in a pack of 12 on Amazon for $24.99, which breaks down to $2.08 per pair.

Editor’s note: Prices as of Feb. 22, 2024.

