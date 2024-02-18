5 Times Experts Say You Can Skip Tipping

©Shutterstock.com

The pressure to tip is constant nowadays, and if you’re anything like me, clicking the “no tip” can induce a wave of guilt. From your favorite local coffee shop to the person who grabbed a donut for you, the tipping prompt pops up all around like a persistent shadow.

“There is an old myth that tip is an acronym for To Insure Prompt Service,” said Jodi RR Smith, etiquette consultant at Mannersmith. “With inflation and everyday expenses already stretching everyone’s budget, this pressure to tip in more areas than previously expected for good service feels overwhelming. It’s as though the prompts to tip are pulling at our purse strings with a vengeance.”

But fear not, for amid the pressure of tipping culture, there are occasions where etiquette experts assure us that tipping is not only unnecessary — but would even be considered rude. So, even if the persistent tablet stares you down awaiting your gratuity, there’s no need to fret.

Here are five situations and professions that don’t require a tip.

Highly Skilled Workers

Your doctor won’t be awaiting a tip, or give you subpar service, if you don’t slide them a $20 at your next check-up.

“It is not required to tip high-skilled workers or professionals, such as doctors, attorneys and bankers,” said Jamila Musayeva, etiquette consultant at Jamila Musayeva. “If you wish to express your gratitude for their service, it is recommended to send a handwritten thank you note and perhaps a box of chocolate or flowers or invite them for lunch or dinner as a gesture of appreciation for their services.”

Poor Service

If you experience rude service, you should not feel pressured to add a tip. Ultimately, tipping shows appreciation for the service and when the service is poor, it is OK to not leave a tip. However, it’s crucial to address the situation constructively.

“If the service is so poor that the tip is zero, you must speak with the management to let them know about the situation,” Smith said. “There is no way for them to provide training or revisit operating procedures if they are not aware.”

Be sure to keep in mind who you are penalizing by opting out of tipping. Many professions in the U.S. have very little pay because tipping is almost obligatory, so you want to make sure the top is reflective of the service.

“For example, if the waitstaff is polite, but the kitchen is running late, it is unfair to penalize the waitstaff for something over which they have no control,” Smith said.

Plumbers

“In general, plumbers are not tipped,” Smith said. “However, if your only toilet clogs during Thanksgiving dinner when you are hosting the entire family and the plumber arrives promptly and fixes the issue, then yes, you should tip.”

The same expectation applies to other rate-based services such as an electrician or gardener. Unless someone has gone above and beyond or you have made a special request that is outside the normal course of business, you should not feel obligated to leave a gratuity.

Baristas

Coffee enthusiasts may feel an added weight on their shoulders when it comes to tipping at their favorite local coffee shop, especially if they have built a friendly relationship with the barista. But does a warm smile and pleasant conversation necessitate an additional tip after shelling out over $7 for a latte?

“For significant orders or custom orders, you should leave a tip, or if you are a regular and they have your drink waiting, then a tip is a lovely gesture,” Smith said.

There’s no need to feel obligated to tip every time, but acknowledging exceptional service with a gratuity is a thoughtful gesture when you notice the barista’s extra effort.

Fast Food or Counter Service

If you’ve ever found yourself staring in shock at a self-serve kiosk, dumbfounded by the unexpected tipping prompt after you put in the order yourself, fear not, tipping in these settings is generally not obligatory.

In situations where you’re ordering on a “self-serve basis” without the traditional table service, there’s no expectation to leave a tip as the service doesn’t involve the same amount of individual attention or assistance as full-service restaurants. If you want to show some appreciation for the service and are feeling particularly appreciative, a small token of gratitude is certainly not rude, but it’s equally acceptable to forgo the tip in these scenarios.

Remember, Tipping Is Culturally Dependent

In the U.S., tipping is customary in many situations, however, tipping culture varies significantly across the globe.

“The reason why in the U.S. tipping is almost obligatory is that some workers in certain states receive as little as $3 an hour,” Musayeva said. “Even when you pay in New York City cabs, if you are paying with a card, you are expected to add anywhere between 15%-20% tip and most won’t let you add any less than that. In Japan, on the contrary, tipping is offensive as the person considers their duty to do the job well hence tipping is not required.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Times Experts Say You Can Skip Tipping