Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,088.80
    +1.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,131.53
    +62.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,996.82
    -44.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.69
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.57
    -2.04 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.80
    +15.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0670 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2673
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4400
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,502.78
    +745.33 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     
From yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates and results from the 2024 South Carolina GOP primary

50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

Jake Arky
·12 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re planning on retiring early, you’ll likely need to live in a city where your money will last 40 years or more. And unless you’re a multimillionaire, you’ll need to find a city that has low costs across a wide variety of categories, including taxes.

Read Next: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age
Try This: Do This To Earn Guaranteed Growth on Your Retirement Savings (With No Risk to Your Investment)

To help in your quest, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the best and worst cities for an early retirement. The study included the top 50 most populated cities and top 50 cities with the highest 65 and older population, according to the United States Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates also considered each city’s state taxes on Social Security benefits and/or retirement income.

Based on the data, GOBankingRates found that these 50 cities are among the best and worst for retiring early. Cities are ranked in reverse order, from the worst cities to the best. See if your city made the list — and how that might impact your retirement dreams.

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Worst Cities for an Early Retirement

Unfortunately for those seeking early retirement, many of the most popular destinations in America, from New York to San Francisco, appear on the worst cities for early retirement list. This ranking has nothing to do with the desirability of these cities but everything to do with how fast they’ll drain your bank account.

Here’s a look at 25 cities where you’ll need a much larger-than-average nest egg to survive early retirement.

Find Out: Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly
Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com
Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com

Marco Island, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $1,469,607

  • Annual mortgage cost: $90,290

  • Total annual necessities cost: $111,950

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Check Out: How Rare Coins Can Fund Your Early Retirement Dreams

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

San Francisco

  • 2023 average home value: $1,362,447

  • Annual mortgage cost: $83,706

  • Total annual necessities cost: $109,913

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Seal Beach, California

  • 2023 average home value: $1,389,468

  • Annual mortgage cost: $85,366

  • Total annual necessities cost: $107,682

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • 2023 average home value: $1,322,592

  • Annual mortgage cost: $81,258

  • Total annual necessities cost: $106,397

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Gary C. Tognoni / Shutterstock.com
Gary C. Tognoni / Shutterstock.com

Ocean City, New Jersey

  • 2023 average home value: $1,323,569

  • Annual mortgage cost: $81,318

  • Total annual necessities cost: $103,700

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Explore More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

steve estvanik / Shutterstock.com
steve estvanik / Shutterstock.com

Rancho Mirage, California

  • 2023 average home value: $1,043,912

  • Annual mortgage cost: $64,136

  • Total annual necessities cost: $86,711

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

Palm Springs, California

  • 2023 average home value: $1,032,019

  • Annual mortgage cost: $63,405

  • Total annual necessities cost: $86,045

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Sonoma, California

  • 2023 average home value: $1,005,152

  • Annual mortgage cost: $61,755

  • Total annual necessities cost: $85,231

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com
Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com

San Diego

  • 2023 average home value: $1,020,738

  • Annual mortgage cost: $62,712

  • Total annual necessities cost: $84,981

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Trending Now: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles

  • 2023 average home value: $939,112

  • Annual mortgage cost: $57,697

  • Total annual necessities cost: $81,617

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • 2023 average home value: $934,651

  • Annual mortgage cost: $57,423

  • Total annual necessities cost: $77,975

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • 2023 average home value: $763,619

  • Annual mortgage cost: $46,915

  • Total annual necessities cost: $77,457

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oakland, California

  • 2023 average home value: $849,941

  • Annual mortgage cost: $52,219

  • Total annual necessities cost: $76,408

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Be Aware: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle, Washington

  • 2023 average home value: $889,339

  • Annual mortgage cost: $54,639

  • Total annual necessities cost: $76,215

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com
hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com

Long Beach, California

  • 2023 average home value: $819,454

  • Annual mortgage cost: $50,346

  • Total annual necessities cost: $73,689

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com
Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Burr Ridge, Illinois

  • 2023 average home value: $744,951

  • Annual mortgage cost: $47,612

  • Total annual necessities cost: $69,846

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston, Massachusetts

  • 2023 average home value: $744,846

  • Annual mortgage cost: $45,762

  • Total annual necessities cost: $69,332

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Discover More: 10 Worst Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com
Orhan Cam / Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • 2023 average home value: $715,766

  • Annual mortgage cost: $43,975

  • Total annual necessities cost: $67,827

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $698,917

  • Annual mortgage cost: $42,940

  • Total annual necessities cost: $64,729

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Marilyn D. Lambertz / Shutterstock.com
Marilyn D. Lambertz / Shutterstock.com

Fountain Hills, Arizona

  • 2023 average home value: $692,723

  • Annual mortgage cost: $42,560

  • Total annual necessities cost: $64,303

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com

Bonita Springs, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $641,865

  • Annual mortgage cost: $39,435

  • Total annual necessities cost: $62,307

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Check Out: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Cocoa Beach, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $655,971

  • Annual mortgage cost: $40,302

  • Total annual necessities cost: $61,417

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

iShootPhotosLLC / Getty Images
iShootPhotosLLC / Getty Images

Palm Desert, California

  • 2023 average home value: $621,636

  • Annual mortgage cost: $38,192

  • Total annual necessities cost: $60,447

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

BernieCB / Flickr.com
BernieCB / Flickr.com

Estero, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $601,853

  • Annual mortgage cost: $36,977

  • Total annual necessities cost: $60,386

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

  • 2023 average home value: $575,630

  • Annual mortgage cost: $35,366

  • Total annual necessities cost: $59,542

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Read Next: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

vorDa / iStock.com
vorDa / iStock.com

Best Cities for an Early Retirement

The top 25 cities for early retirement all have one thing in common: low costs. For the most part, these cities also have no taxes on Social Security benefits — except for Wichita, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Minneapolis — and several also have no taxes on retirement income.

Here’s a look at your best options if you’re hoping to jump off the treadmill early and enjoy a long and prosperous early retirement.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $302,867

  • Annual mortgage cost: $18,608

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,288

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minneapolis

  • 2023 average home value: $324,141

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,915

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,071

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images
DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images

Zephyrhills, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $297,397

  • Annual mortgage cost: $18,271

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,017

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Try This: 9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

  • 2023 average home value: $325,344

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,989

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,994

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons
Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

Green Valley, Arizona

  • 2023 average home value: $323,949

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,903

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,793

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chicago

  • 2023 average home value: $284,420

  • Annual mortgage cost: $17,474

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,549

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

JillianCain / Getty Images
JillianCain / Getty Images

Wildwood, Florida

  • 2023 average home value: $289,140

  • Annual mortgage cost: $17,764

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,370

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Find Out: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • 2023 average home value: $311,913

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,613

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,322

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Wildnerdpix / Shutterstock.com
Wildnerdpix / Shutterstock.com

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

  • 2023 average home value: $287,293

  • Annual mortgage cost: $17,651

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,198

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Houston

  • 2023 average home value: $265,761

  • Annual mortgage cost: $16,328

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,174

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • 2023 average home value: $264,117

  • Annual mortgage cost: $16,227

  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,702

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Explore More: 3 Ways Upper-Middle-Class Retirees Stay Rich in Retirement

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia

  • 2023 average home value: $207,677

  • Annual mortgage cost: $12,759

  • Total annual necessities cost: $36,951

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio

  • 2023 average home value: $257,993

  • Annual mortgage cost: $15,851

  • Total annual necessities cost: $36,379

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Ohio

  • 2023 average home value: $243,089

  • Annual mortgage cost: $14,935

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,201

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Kentucky

  • 2023 average home value: $230,721

  • Annual mortgage cost: $14,175

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,008

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Discover More: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

  • 2023 average home value: $220,799

  • Annual mortgage cost: $13,565

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,602

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis

  • 2023 average home value: $219,547

  • Annual mortgage cost: $13,489

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,850

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • 2023 average home value: $194,392

  • Annual mortgage cost: $11,943

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,327

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

  • 2023 average home value: $209,432

  • Annual mortgage cost: $12,867

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,197

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

Read Next: 10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • 2023 average home value: $192,520

  • Annual mortgage cost: $11,828

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,660

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

  • 2023 average home value: $172,958

  • Annual mortgage cost: $10,626

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,400

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • 2023 average home value: $182,470

  • Annual mortgage cost: $11,211

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,028

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Wichita, Kansas

  • 2023 average home value: $180,018

  • Annual mortgage cost: $11,060

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,734

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Learn More: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Memphis, Tennessee

  • 2023 average home value: $147,323

  • Annual mortgage cost: $9,051

  • Total annual necessities cost: $29,576

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? No

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Detroit

  • 2023 average home value: $64,593

  • Annual mortgage cost: $3,968

  • Total annual necessities cost: $27,019

  • Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

  • Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst cities in the United States for an early retirement by looking at the top 50 most populated cities and top 50 cities with the highest 65 and older population, according to the United States Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates analyzed these 100 cities using the following criteria: (1) average 2023 home value using Zillow’s November 2023 data; (2) an annual mortgage cost using a 20% down payment and a 6.62% 30-year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; and (3) itemized cost of living index for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which were adjusted to each city’s local cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were combined to give; (4) Total annual necessities cost of living, which was the determining factor for the final rankings, with the lower cost of living being best. GOBankingRates also found whether each city’s state taxed Social Security benefits and/or retirement income using data from CNBC and each state’s individual website for supplemental data. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 10, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

Advertisement