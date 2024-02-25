50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re planning on retiring early, you’ll likely need to live in a city where your money will last 40 years or more. And unless you’re a multimillionaire, you’ll need to find a city that has low costs across a wide variety of categories, including taxes.

To help in your quest, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the best and worst cities for an early retirement. The study included the top 50 most populated cities and top 50 cities with the highest 65 and older population, according to the United States Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates also considered each city’s state taxes on Social Security benefits and/or retirement income.

Based on the data, GOBankingRates found that these 50 cities are among the best and worst for retiring early. Cities are ranked in reverse order, from the worst cities to the best. See if your city made the list — and how that might impact your retirement dreams.

Worst Cities for an Early Retirement

Unfortunately for those seeking early retirement, many of the most popular destinations in America, from New York to San Francisco, appear on the worst cities for early retirement list. This ranking has nothing to do with the desirability of these cities but everything to do with how fast they’ll drain your bank account.

Here’s a look at 25 cities where you’ll need a much larger-than-average nest egg to survive early retirement.

Marco Island, Florida

2023 average home value: $1,469,607

Annual mortgage cost: $90,290

Total annual necessities cost: $111,950

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

San Francisco

2023 average home value: $1,362,447

Annual mortgage cost: $83,706

Total annual necessities cost: $109,913

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Seal Beach, California

2023 average home value: $1,389,468

Annual mortgage cost: $85,366

Total annual necessities cost: $107,682

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

San Jose, California

2023 average home value: $1,322,592

Annual mortgage cost: $81,258

Total annual necessities cost: $106,397

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Ocean City, New Jersey

2023 average home value: $1,323,569

Annual mortgage cost: $81,318

Total annual necessities cost: $103,700

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Rancho Mirage, California

2023 average home value: $1,043,912

Annual mortgage cost: $64,136

Total annual necessities cost: $86,711

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Palm Springs, California

2023 average home value: $1,032,019

Annual mortgage cost: $63,405

Total annual necessities cost: $86,045

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Sonoma, California

2023 average home value: $1,005,152

Annual mortgage cost: $61,755

Total annual necessities cost: $85,231

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

San Diego

2023 average home value: $1,020,738

Annual mortgage cost: $62,712

Total annual necessities cost: $84,981

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Los Angeles

2023 average home value: $939,112

Annual mortgage cost: $57,697

Total annual necessities cost: $81,617

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

2023 average home value: $934,651

Annual mortgage cost: $57,423

Total annual necessities cost: $77,975

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

New York

2023 average home value: $763,619

Annual mortgage cost: $46,915

Total annual necessities cost: $77,457

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Oakland, California

2023 average home value: $849,941

Annual mortgage cost: $52,219

Total annual necessities cost: $76,408

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Seattle, Washington

2023 average home value: $889,339

Annual mortgage cost: $54,639

Total annual necessities cost: $76,215

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Long Beach, California

2023 average home value: $819,454

Annual mortgage cost: $50,346

Total annual necessities cost: $73,689

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Burr Ridge, Illinois

2023 average home value: $744,951

Annual mortgage cost: $47,612

Total annual necessities cost: $69,846

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Boston, Massachusetts

2023 average home value: $744,846

Annual mortgage cost: $45,762

Total annual necessities cost: $69,332

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Washington

2023 average home value: $715,766

Annual mortgage cost: $43,975

Total annual necessities cost: $67,827

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Naples, Florida

2023 average home value: $698,917

Annual mortgage cost: $42,940

Total annual necessities cost: $64,729

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Fountain Hills, Arizona

2023 average home value: $692,723

Annual mortgage cost: $42,560

Total annual necessities cost: $64,303

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Bonita Springs, Florida

2023 average home value: $641,865

Annual mortgage cost: $39,435

Total annual necessities cost: $62,307

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Cocoa Beach, Florida

2023 average home value: $655,971

Annual mortgage cost: $40,302

Total annual necessities cost: $61,417

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Palm Desert, California

2023 average home value: $621,636

Annual mortgage cost: $38,192

Total annual necessities cost: $60,447

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Estero, Florida

2023 average home value: $601,853

Annual mortgage cost: $36,977

Total annual necessities cost: $60,386

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Miami

2023 average home value: $575,630

Annual mortgage cost: $35,366

Total annual necessities cost: $59,542

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Best Cities for an Early Retirement

The top 25 cities for early retirement all have one thing in common: low costs. For the most part, these cities also have no taxes on Social Security benefits — except for Wichita, Kansas; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Minneapolis — and several also have no taxes on retirement income.

Here’s a look at your best options if you’re hoping to jump off the treadmill early and enjoy a long and prosperous early retirement.

Jacksonville, Florida

2023 average home value: $302,867

Annual mortgage cost: $18,608

Total annual necessities cost: $40,288

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Minneapolis

2023 average home value: $324,141

Annual mortgage cost: $19,915

Total annual necessities cost: $40,071

Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Zephyrhills, Florida

2023 average home value: $297,397

Annual mortgage cost: $18,271

Total annual necessities cost: $40,017

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Tucson, Arizona

2023 average home value: $325,344

Annual mortgage cost: $19,989

Total annual necessities cost: $39,994

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Green Valley, Arizona

2023 average home value: $323,949

Annual mortgage cost: $19,903

Total annual necessities cost: $39,793

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Chicago

2023 average home value: $284,420

Annual mortgage cost: $17,474

Total annual necessities cost: $39,549

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Wildwood, Florida

2023 average home value: $289,140

Annual mortgage cost: $17,764

Total annual necessities cost: $38,370

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2023 average home value: $311,913

Annual mortgage cost: $19,613

Total annual necessities cost: $38,322

Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

2023 average home value: $287,293

Annual mortgage cost: $17,651

Total annual necessities cost: $38,198

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Houston

2023 average home value: $265,761

Annual mortgage cost: $16,328

Total annual necessities cost: $38,174

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Omaha, Nebraska

2023 average home value: $264,117

Annual mortgage cost: $16,227

Total annual necessities cost: $37,702

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Philadelphia

2023 average home value: $207,677

Annual mortgage cost: $12,759

Total annual necessities cost: $36,951

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

San Antonio

2023 average home value: $257,993

Annual mortgage cost: $15,851

Total annual necessities cost: $36,379

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Columbus, Ohio

2023 average home value: $243,089

Annual mortgage cost: $14,935

Total annual necessities cost: $35,201

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Louisville, Kentucky

2023 average home value: $230,721

Annual mortgage cost: $14,175

Total annual necessities cost: $35,008

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Kansas City, Missouri

2023 average home value: $220,799

Annual mortgage cost: $13,565

Total annual necessities cost: $34,602

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Indianapolis

2023 average home value: $219,547

Annual mortgage cost: $13,489

Total annual necessities cost: $33,850

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Oklahoma City

2023 average home value: $194,392

Annual mortgage cost: $11,943

Total annual necessities cost: $33,327

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

El Paso, Texas

2023 average home value: $209,432

Annual mortgage cost: $12,867

Total annual necessities cost: $33,197

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Tulsa, Oklahoma

2023 average home value: $192,520

Annual mortgage cost: $11,828

Total annual necessities cost: $32,660

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Baltimore

2023 average home value: $172,958

Annual mortgage cost: $10,626

Total annual necessities cost: $32,400

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Milwaukee

2023 average home value: $182,470

Annual mortgage cost: $11,211

Total annual necessities cost: $32,028

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Wichita, Kansas

2023 average home value: $180,018

Annual mortgage cost: $11,060

Total annual necessities cost: $31,734

Taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Memphis, Tennessee

2023 average home value: $147,323

Annual mortgage cost: $9,051

Total annual necessities cost: $29,576

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? No

Detroit

2023 average home value: $64,593

Annual mortgage cost: $3,968

Total annual necessities cost: $27,019

Taxes on Social Security benefits? No

Taxes on retirement income? Yes

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst cities in the United States for an early retirement by looking at the top 50 most populated cities and top 50 cities with the highest 65 and older population, according to the United States Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates analyzed these 100 cities using the following criteria: (1) average 2023 home value using Zillow’s November 2023 data; (2) an annual mortgage cost using a 20% down payment and a 6.62% 30-year fixed rate mortgage, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; and (3) itemized cost of living index for groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which were adjusted to each city’s local cost of living, sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. Factors (2) and (3) were combined to give; (4) Total annual necessities cost of living, which was the determining factor for the final rankings, with the lower cost of living being best. GOBankingRates also found whether each city’s state taxed Social Security benefits and/or retirement income using data from CNBC and each state’s individual website for supplemental data. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement