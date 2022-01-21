U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

$507+ Million Worldwide Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market.

This report focuses on the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market section of the report gives context. It compares the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market with other segments of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating indicators comparison.

Major players in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market are AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Contego International Inc., No-Burn Inc., Nullifire, Carboline, Albi Protective Coatings, Isolatek International, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, 3M, Sika AG, and Tor Coatings.

The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market is expected to grow from $466.71 million in 2020 to $507.69 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.78. The growth is mainly due to the stringent regulations and fire resistance standards for newly constructed buildings. The market is expected to reach $584.84 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.60%.

The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market consists of sales of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings to cater to various end-use industries. An intumescent is a substance that expands on exposure to heat and is used in fire protection for industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and construction. With an increase temperature, during a fire event, the intumescent coating swells up to form a char layer, which acts as an insulator that keeps high temperatures away from structural members.

The main types of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are solvent-borne and water-borne. A solvent-borne coating is a liquid barrier film made up of organic compounds that are applied to the surface of a substance to resist corrosion. During the curing process, solvent-borne coatings are usually more durable than water-borne coatings. A water-borne coating is made by emulsifying the binder, pigments, and additives with water and is used mostly in dry, internal controlled environments having small surface areas and less thickness. Cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings are used for residential and commercial purposes. These coatings are used in various sectors including construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others.

North America was the largest region in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The introduction of new and advanced products is shaping the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market. Industry players are investing in developing coatings that require lesser number of application of coats and provide enhanced safety. For instance, In November 2019, Hempel, a Denmark-based manufacturer of coating solutions launched its new generation fire-protection coating - Hempafire Optima 500 crafted primarily to increase the efficiency of passive fire safety coating applications. It accomplishes this by lowering the number of coats required and the time it takes to add them, providing up to 180 minutes of defense from cellulosic explosions, with 120 minutes being optimal. In another instance, in March 2019, a Netherlands-based coatings company, AkzoNobel launched a new coatings system for wooden facade elements having a high fire-retardant rating for organic materials such as wood. The coating requires much less primer than existing products and has a fast-drying feature.

In January 2021, Albi Protective Coatings (a division of StanChem Polymers), an USA-based manufacturer of fire-retardant and fire-resistive coatings for building materials that offers intumescent fireproofing acquired Dux Paint and its sister companies, Hawthorne Coating and Hood Products for an undisclosed amount. With the inclusion of Dux Protective Coatings, Albi Protective Coatings technical capabilities are improved, and the intumescent and fire-retardant product lines of Albi are extended into the larger automotive protective coatings market. From its facility in New Jersey, USA, Dux, and its current management team will continue to run and support their client base. Dux Paint, is an USA-based company that provides an extensive range of industrial protective coatings for refinish, wood, automotive, and direct-to-metal applications.

The growing building & construction industry supported by increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market. These coatings provide fire safety, temperature, and corrosion resistance in both residential and commercial structures. For instance, the residential building construction market is expected to increase from $3489.4 billion in 2020 to $5193.7 billion by 2025. The growing residential and non-residential building constructions across the globe are anticipated to increase the demand for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings in the near future.

The countries covered in the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Characteristics

3. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating

5. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Solvent-borne

  • Water-borne

6.2. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Residential

  • Commercial

6.3. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Oil and Gas

  • Other

7. Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4g7wo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


