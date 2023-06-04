With 52% ownership in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Alphatec Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 52% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week’s 7.3% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 108% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Alphatec Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alphatec Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Alphatec Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alphatec Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Alphatec Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Squadron Capital, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.6% of shares outstanding. LS Power Development, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 9.4% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.4% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Patrick Miles is the owner of 4.0% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Alphatec Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Alphatec Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.8b, and insiders have US$261m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Alphatec Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 9.6%, private equity firms could influence the Alphatec Holdings board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 9.4%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alphatec Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Alphatec Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

