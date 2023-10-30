With a 52% stake, CM.com N.V. (AMS:CMCOM) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over CM.com implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of CM.com N.V. (AMS:CMCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of CM.com regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CM.com.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CM.com?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CM.com already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CM.com's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CM.com. The company's CEO Jeroen van Glabbeek is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. Gilbert Franciscus Adrianus Gooijers is the second largest shareholder owning 26% of common stock, and Teslin Capital Management BV holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Gilbert Franciscus Adrianus Gooijers is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CM.com

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of CM.com N.V.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own €128m worth of shares in the €246m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in CM.com. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 8.1%, of the CM.com stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

