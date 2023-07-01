6 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This July

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Need to update a mainstay home appliance? This July, Costco members can shop a wide range of appliance deals and score incredible savings.

Explore: Costco Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Inflation -- Expect Savings Up To 25% on These Items

Related: Find the Upside to Every Purchase

Mark your calendar, prep your shopping list and get your Costco membership card ready. From refrigerators to washers, here are six of the best appliance deals at Costco in July.

©Costco

Samsung French Door Refrigerator

Price: $1,499.99

Now through July 12, Costco members can enjoy $1,200 in savings on this Samsung French door refrigerator. The refrigerator includes a family hub that allows you to see inside, manage your family's calendars, stream music and see who's at the front door: right in front of your fridge. Limit two refrigerators per member.

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

©Costco

LG Smart MAX French Door Refrigerator

Price: $1,999.99

Receive $500 in savings when you purchase this LG smart French door refrigerator at Costco. This item qualifies for the Costco Direct Buy More, Save More promotion and members receive an additional $300 off when they spend $1,900 or more on qualifying appliances. Limit two refrigerators per customer. This deal runs through July 23.

Discover: 7 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Costco

©Costco

Samsung Top Load Washer and Electric Dryer

Price: $1,199.99

This Samsung washer and dryer set includes a Super Speed setting for fast, thorough washing in 36 minutes and SteamSanitize+ to eliminate bacteria and germs when drying clothes. Costco shoppers who purchase the black stainless steel model receive $850 in savings through July 23. This item qualifies for the Costco Direct Buy More, Save More promotion.

©Costco

LG Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer

Price: $1,599.99

Now through July 12, Costco shoppers who purchase this LG washer and dryer set will also receive delivery and installation included in the price. Additional inclusions in the price are haul away, a two-year warranty and basic installation parts. Limit two per member.

©Costco

Whirlpool Electric Range

Price: $1,449.99

Make cooking in the kitchen a breeze with Whirlpool's 24-inch electric range. It includes an easy-wipe cooktop, raised edges on the cooktop to contain spills and a two-year manufacturer's warranty. Limit two ranges per member.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

©Costco

KitchenAid Over-The-Range Convection Microwave

Price: $879.99

Now through July 12, receive $270 in savings when you purchase the stainless-steel model of this KitchenAid convection microwave. This item qualifies for the Costco Direct Buy More, Save More promotion. Costco shoppers who buy two or more qualifying appliances from different product categories will receive 10% off the pre-tax price. Limit two microwaves per member.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Appliance Deals at Costco This July