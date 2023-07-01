With 60% ownership in TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies TFI International's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

49% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week’s 8.2% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 48% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TFI International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TFI International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TFI International already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TFI International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. TFI International is not owned by hedge funds. Capital Research and Management Company is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. With 5.3% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Alain Bedard and Fondation Mirella Et Lino Saputo, Endowment Arm are the second and third largest shareholders. Alain Bedard, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of TFI International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in TFI International Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$741m. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in TFI International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

