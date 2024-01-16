With 66% ownership of the shares, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) is heavily dominated by hedge funds owners

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The largest shareholder of the company is Elliott Management Corporation with a 66% stake

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 66% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, hedge funds ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Triple Flag Precious Metals.

TSX:TFPM Ownership Breakdown January 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Triple Flag Precious Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Triple Flag Precious Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:TFPM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

It would appear that 66% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Elliott Management Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 66% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 1.8% and 1.7% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Shaun Usmar directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Triple Flag Precious Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$121m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Triple Flag Precious Metals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

