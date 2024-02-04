7 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

©iStock.com

There are a lot of recognizable luxury brands – Birkin purses, Hermés accessories, Rolex watches, Swarovski crystals, and the list goes on and on. But while many of these brands have become status symbols for the moderately rich, other brands are almost exclusively purchased by the ultra-rich. These are known as ‘quiet luxury’ brands because, while their product may be recognizable to the trained eye, they typically don’t boast obvious logos.

Here are some quiet luxury brands.

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli sells clothing for men, women, and children, as well as eyewear, fragrances, gifts and home décor products. The designer has several boutique locations in the U.S., and you can make an appointment online to visit.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana is known for shoes, bags, small leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing for men, women and children. They also carry home goods like blankets, towels, pillows, home décor, and pet accessories. In fact, you can get a leash for Fido made of braided Napa leather and cashmere for $1,000.

The Row

Founded by child actresses Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row carries ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for men and women. If your budget is not unlimited, don’t despair – they have a sale section on their website, where you can score deals like a cotton Cyra Dress, marked down to $1,225 from $2,450.

Max Mara

Max Mara has a wide selection of items, including coats, jackets, clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories. They have stores across the country; some are stand-alone, some are in malls, and others are inside department stores like Bloomingdale’s.

Wardrobe.nyc

Wardrobe.nyc bills itself as ‘the industry’s first true luxury direct-to-consumer label.’ Products are designed in New York and made in Europe, in limited quantities. You can purchase a ‘wardrobe set’ or individual items from the website.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander offers a full line of ready-to-wear clothing for men and women, including coats and jackets, shirts, pants, dresses, suits, lingerie, shoes, bags and accessories. You can purchase from the website or from Jil Sander stores in New York, Dallas and Beverly Hills.

Totême

Totême offers clothing, shoes and accessories in the minimalist style you expect from a Swedish brand. As with many high-end brands, you can purchase individual pieces or a capsule wardrobe with items to mix and match. Totême has stores in New York and California. Other stores are in countries such as Sweden, the UK, China, and Korea.

