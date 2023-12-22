With 79% ownership in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Nucor's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 13 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 79% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$43b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 31% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Nucor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nucor?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nucor. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nucor's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nucor. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. State Farm Insurance Companies, Asset Management Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 8.9% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Nucor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Nucor Corporation. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$258m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Nucor. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nucor better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nucor (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

