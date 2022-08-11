U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.50
    +14.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,412.00
    +152.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.00
    +35.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.80
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.70
    +0.77 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.22 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    +0.0038 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.81 (-8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3520
    -0.5210 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,545.57
    +1,432.34 (+6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.81
    +46.59 (+8.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.52
    -33.59 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

$8.49 Billion Worldwide Railway Traction Motor Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hitachi, Hyundai Motor and Mitsubishi Electric Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Railway Traction Motor Market

Railway Traction Motor Market
Railway Traction Motor Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Traction Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway traction motor market reached a value of US$ 6.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Railway traction motors are electric motors generating power for rotating wheels of the train. They have a sealed structure, which prevents dust intrusion and requires less maintenance, and improved accessory devices like cooling fans that help keep noise levels low. They are highly reliable due to the integration of the stator using high-frequency heating. As a result, railway traction motors find extensive applications in electric multiple units (EMU) and diesel, electric, and diesel-electric locomotives across the globe.

Railway Traction Motor Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the expansion of the railway network around the world, which assists in transporting goods and products across longer distances compared to roadways. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there are various benefits of traction motors, which include compact design, power efficiency, and durability.

This, coupled with different initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to promote the usage of electric motors, is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the electrification of railway networks and the conversion of conventional diesel locomotives into electric locomotives.

In line with this, the rising installation of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries in rolling stock and using them in traction power is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and key market players. These players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities for enhancing railway systems, which is enabling them to bolster their overall sales and increase profitability. Besides this, rising investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions worldwide are other factors catalyzing the demand for railway traction motors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Alstom SA, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group), Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Saini Group, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Sulzer Ltd. and VEM Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global railway traction motor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global railway traction motor market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global railway traction motor market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Railway Traction Motor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 DC Traction Motor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 AC Traction Motor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Synchronous AC Traction Motor
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Diesel Locomotive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Multiple Units
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Electric Locomotives
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Diesel-Electric Locomotives
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 ABB Ltd
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Alstom SA
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group)
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Hyundai Motor Company
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Saini Group
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Sulzer Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.10 VEM Group
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t933i2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Sanofi and GSK Lead $40 Billion Rout as Zantac Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, GSK Plc and Haleon Plc extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigations around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.Sanofi fell about 13% on Thursday, taking its two-day decline to 20%, the steepest drop ever over that timeframe. GSK slid 6.9% in London, while its recent spinoff Haleon slumped 12%, taking its drop since Tuesday to 19%.GSK declined to comment on stock moves and ongoing laws

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high and the Nasdaq 100 more than 20% above its June bottom was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Yet market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that p

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita examines several trending stocks making moves in after hours trading.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.64% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • FCC denies SpaceX's Starlink its $1 billion bid on rural broadband expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo reports on the FCC rebuffing SpaceX's bid for rural broadband subsidies.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.