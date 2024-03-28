8 Last Minute Easter Deals To Take Advantage of at Sam’s Club

slobo / Getty Images

Did you just realize Easter is this Sunday, March 31, and maybe you’re a little behind on your Easter shopping? No worries — and we do mean that. This is nothing a quick Sam’s Club shopping trip can’t resolve.

From festive decorations to ingredients to cook the dishes in your Easter feast, Sam’s Club has everything you need for a fun Easter at sale prices. Add these eight last-minute Easter deals to your Sam’s Club shopping cart.

Member’s Mark Plush Bunny Décor

Brighten up your shelves or mantle with the addition of Member’s Mark plush bunny décor. This trio of bunnies includes two parents and a baby, all dressed in their Easter best.

Originally priced at $29.98, members receive $10 off their purchase. Currently, this set of three bunnies has a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website with positive reviews highlighting their high quality, size and overall cuteness.

Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

Avoid a run on Easter dinner rolls when you shop for Pillsbury original crescent rolls. Now through April 3, Sam’s Club members receive $3 off their purchase.

Each box contains 32 flaky crescent rolls. When we do the math, this means shoppers pay the unbeatable price of 20 cents per roll.

Del Monte Cut Green Beans

Whether you’re making a casserole or serving them up solo, don’t forget to pick up some extra Del Monte cut green beans. Sam’s Club members receive $1 off their purchase now through April 1.

Each package includes eight cans of green beans, coming out to paying about 85 cents per can. Got leftovers? Keep them in your pantry for upcoming spring meals.

Del Monte Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn

While you’re picking up Del Monte green beans, add a package of Del Monte golden sweet corn to your Sam’s Club shopping cart.

Originally priced at $7.78, members save $1 off now through April 1. Much like the aforementioned green beans, these make a handy addition to any Easter casseroles you’re cooking or as stand-alone side dishes.

Carnation Evaporated Milk

Making lemon chiffon cake or deviled eggs for Easter? You’ll need to keep some Carnation evaporated milk handy, which is $1.80 off its original price now through April 1.

With a 4.8 rating on the Sam’s Club website, this versatile ingredient is a hit with shoppers. Charlie T. wrote, “You should always have Carnation milk on hand for different recipes. Creamers for your coffee, gravy and soups. Carnation milk is a plus that will come in handy.”

Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Keep from running out of chocolate chips mid baking-sesh when you shop for Nestle Toll House chocolate chips at Sam’s Club.

Now through April 1, this crowd-pleasing baking essential is now $1.70 off its original price of $11.48.

Kinder Joy Easter Eggs

Take the annual family Easter egg hunt to the next level of fun when you buy these Kinder Joy Easter eggs. This 12-count pack features a delicious treat and surprise toy inside every egg.

Originally priced at $13.82, Sam’s Club shoppers save $2 now through April 7.

EggCellent Easter Tower

Surprising a long-distance family member or next-door neighbor with an Easter present? Gift them the EggCellent Easter Tower, now $5 off through March 31 at Sam’s Club.

Enjoy surprises inside every box, including caramel popcorn, Lindt strawberries and cream truffles and more. A pretty bow wraps the package up. For those that place their orders online, gift messaging is available at checkout.

