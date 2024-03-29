9 Cheap Places To Live Close to the Beach Without Beachfront Prices

NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many, living by the beach is a dream come true. Unfortunately, homes on the beach often top a million dollars or more, keeping many would-be homeowners from making the move.

The good news is that you can still live near the beach without those hefty beachfront prices. You just have to choose the right spot.

GOBankingRates spoke with several real estate professionals about where they’d suggest looking if you want to be close to the water without emptying your bank account every month.

Here’s what they said.

Gulfport, Mississippi

Typical home price (Zillow): $187,137

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +3.1%

Gulfport is a mid-sized city with just over 72,000 residents. It offers a mix of small-town charm and big-city life without the sky-high prices. It also spans around 26 miles of beach on the Gulf of Mexico.

“What makes Gulfport particularly attractive, aside from its prices and location, is its small-town charm coupled with a relatively strong economy,” said Nyx Sherwin, CEO and owner of We Buy 502.

“It blends the best of Southern city life with the beauty and recreation of the Gulf Coast,” added Adrian Pedraza, licensed real estate broker and owner of The California Home Buyer.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Typical home price (Zillow): $394,102

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +2.4%

Tom Bruzek, a real estate expert and the owner of Selling Land Fast, suggested Port St. Lucie as another location for those wanting to move a little further south. With around 217,000 people, this city has a lot to offer when it comes to beach life and other recreational activities.

“Think affordable housing options, acres of green space, and a whole bunch of recreational activities to keep you entertained,” Bruzek said. “It’s got that tight-knit community feel that’ll make you feel right at home.”

Corpus Christi, Texas

Typical home price (Zillow): $214,380

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +0.4%

Home to over 317,000 people, Corpus Christi is another affordable city to check out if you want to live near the beach. It’s located on the Gulf of Mexico, so there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to affordable homes.

Corpus Christi also stands out for its seafood, historic attractions, and recreational activities like bird-watching, fishing, and boating.

Coos Bay, Oregon

Typical home price (Zillow): $320,668

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +2%

The Pacific Northwest is home to some truly stunning locations, including those near or on the beach. And while some places in the area are on the pricey side, Coos Bay is one town that’s still reasonably affordable for beach lovers.

“This spot provides access to some of the Pacific Northwest’s beautiful beaches while avoiding the cost of living often associated with coastal destinations like California,” Sherwin said.

Rockport, Texas

Typical home price (Zillow): $325,381

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): 0%

A small town on the coast of Texas, Rockport has a population of about 10,000 people. But don’t let its small size deter you — it comes with a lot of charm and peaceful living.

“You won’t have to deal with the crowds or the high prices you’d find in more touristy spots like Galveston or Corpus Christi,” Bruzek said. “Plus, the arts scene here is thriving, so you’ll never run out of things to see and do.”

Port Aransas, Texas

Typical home price (Zillow): $584,703

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): -3.3%

Next up on the list is Port Aransas, a charming town located on a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico.

“While it may not have the famous beaches of nearby towns like South Padre Island, it still boasts beautiful stretches of sand, crystal-clear waters, and a laid-back atmosphere,” said Yosef Adde, a licensed Realtor and homebuyer with I Buy LA. “And the best part? The cost of living in Port Aransas is significantly lower than other touristy beach spots in Texas.”

Eureka, California

Typical home price (Zillow): $410,707

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): -4.7%

California is notoriously expensive when it comes to beachfront properties — and the cost of living in general. But Eureka, a small-sized port city located in the northern part of the state, stands out for its affordability.

“One town I would recommend is Eureka. It’s a fairly well-known town, but what most people don’t realize is how affordable it actually is, even by non-Californian standards,” said Pete Evering, business development manager at Utopia Management in San Diego.

“The cost of living is consistently lower than the rest of California and even the national average,” he continued. “One catch is that it’s not exactly a sunny beach town in the sense that Malibu is, but if you fancy a much calmer atmosphere, then this town might be for you.”

Ocean City, Maryland

Typical home price (Zillow): $446,283

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +5.81%

Home to less than 7,000 people, Ocean City is a small resort town situated somewhere between the Isle of Wright Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

“This city may not be as well-known as other East Coast beach destinations, but it offers a fantastic beach experience with a much lower price tag,” Adde said. “Plus, the beach in Ocean City is free, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious beach lovers.”

New London, Connecticut

Typical home price (Zillow): $260,052

Price change over the past 12 months (percentage): +12.3%

Housing prices in New London are still quite reasonable compared to many other parts of the country, but they’re rising fast. Still, if you’re in the market for a place near the beach without those hefty prices, you might want to check it out.

“New London offers true New England seaside charm with homes near the beaches for around $257,000,” Pedraza said. “From the lively waterfront to the historic lighthouses, this seaport town has great bones.”

