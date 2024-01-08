9 Major Stocks To Watch in 2024, According to Investors

bymuratdeniz / iStock.com

The stock market is a tricky beast. Even famous investors such as Warren Buffett can’t precisely predict what will happen in its rapturous realm. And if they’re smart, like Buffett, they won’t even attempt to fashion a crystal ball.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 5 Stocks I Won’t Sell

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

That said, we do know that some stocks have a reputation of being more robust — and expensive — than others. For investors at all levels in their investing journey, it’s important to know which stocks are most worthy of our attention.

Here’s a look at nine major stocks to watch in 2024, along with a couple of key sectors where substantial growth could occur and lead to wealth-building opportunities.

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

Apple

Apple, presently valued at over $2.8 trillion, is a top stock to watch given its massive presence and proven history as a trendsetter in the tech space.

“Apple’s size and influence are so significant that it becomes a substantial part of the index, representing a vast segment of the global economy,” said Deiya Pernas, CFA and co-founder of Pernas Research. “Its product innovations and financial performance are closely watched as indicators of consumer trends and technological advancements, making it a crucial barometer of overall market health.”

Next: 11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

Alphabet

Alphabet, with a market cap of around $1.7 trillion, is the parent company of Google, a pioneer in the digital landscape. It continues to dominate as a top stock to watch.

“Its extensive reach across various aspects of the internet, especially in the digital advertising ecosystem, positions it as a key player in monitoring the growth and shifts in online consumer behavior and digital marketing trends,” Pernas said.

Nvidia

You may not be too familiar with Nvidia (valued at around $1.2 trillion), but you should be, as its influence in the AI sector has been significant — and should continue to be so.

Story continues

“Nvidia’s influence in the AI sector has been a significant catalyst for market growth,” Pernas said. “The company’s advancements in AI and deep learning technologies have opened up numerous investment opportunities, driving excitement and innovation in the tech sector and beyond.”

Visa

Visa (valued at over $530 billion) is a powerhouse in guiding and shaping insights into consumer spending patterns, which make it a major stock to watch.

“As one of the first companies to signal the robustness of consumer spending last year, Visa continues to be a crucial source for understanding consumer behavior and the overall health of the economy, especially in the payment processing and financial services sectors,” Pernas said.

Meta

Meta (valued at around $900 billion), the parent company of Facebook has been making robust advancement in the tech sector and is surely a stock to keep a close eye on.

“Meta’s aggressive investments in AI-powered advertising could translate to higher efficacy advertisements for small businesses, potentially boosting both ad revenue and customer engagement,” Pernas said.

FedEx

FedEx isn’t just where you go to send packages. Valued at close to $62 billion, it’s also a stock to watch in 2024.

“Often regarded as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, FedEx’s performance provides insights into global trade and shipping trends,” Pernas said. “The company’s operations are closely monitored for signs of economic growth, consumer demand and the health of the logistics and delivery sectors.”

Berkshire Hathaway

What’s a write-up of stocks to watch without a strong mention of Berkshire Hathaway — the company tightly associated with Warren Buffett that is presently valued at close to $798 billion.

“With its diversified holdings in energy, new energy, insurance and manufacturing, [Berkshire Hathaway] is like a microcosm of the broader economy,” Pernas said. “Its performance offers insights into various sectors, making it a comprehensive indicator of the health and trends in the old economy.”

Amazon

We all know and (mostly) love Amazon — the powerhouse company valued at around $1.5 trillion — but do we all know and love just how well it can perform for investors digging into the retail space?

“Amazon is arguably the best indicator of retail health, which is a significant component of the economy,” Pernas said. “Its dominance in e-commerce and its expanding presence in brick-and-mortar retail provide a clear view of consumer spending habits and retail sector trends.”

JPMorgan

As a global leader in banking services, JPMorgan (valued at over $495 billion) is a crucial indicator not only of the health of the U.S. economy in terms of banking, but the economy at large. Its performance is crucial not just for the U.S. but for economies all across the globe. Definitely keep an eye on it.

“The health of this bank is often seen as an indicator of the overall stability and health of the global financial system,” Pernas said.

But it’s not all about which specific stocks to watch; it’s also about which investment sectors and trends to monitor — and bounce on when you smell opportunity.

The Commercial Real Estate Sector

Wenyao Hu, Ph.D., CFA, assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology’s School of Management, is seeing some serious potential for investors to capitalize on real estate investment trusts (REITs) in our mostly-post-pandemic world.

“The return-to-office movement is revitalizing the commercial real estate sector,” Hu said. “As companies resume office work, demand for office spaces is increasing, presenting a potential investment opportunity in commercial real estate.”

Hu added that you can capitalize on this trend by investing in REITs that focus on office and business park properties — which are likely to see increased occupancy and a spike in rental rates.

“This offers a way for individual investors to be part of the commercial real estate market without the need to own physical properties,” Hu said.

The Concert Economy

If you’ve paid any attention to the concert economy of late, you’ll see that it’s positively booming (thanks, Swifties!).

“The post-COVID era is witnessing a surge in the concert economy, exemplified by the success of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour,'” Hu said. “This trend demonstrates a strong consumer appetite for in-person entertainment experiences, significantly boosting local economies. Swift’s tour has had a remarkable impact, with each show grossing around $13 million and overall generating substantial consumer spending.”

Interestingly, this boom in the concert economy is not just limited to ticket sales, abut also extends to related spending on travel, accommodation, dining and retail.

“Individuals can profit from this trend by investing in businesses related to the entertainment and events industry,” Hu said. “Investing in stocks or funds related to the entertainment sector can be a strategic way to leverage this growing trend.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Major Stocks To Watch in 2024, According to Investors