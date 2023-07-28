A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 26, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's A10 Networks' Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. My name is Cole and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Rob Fink with A10. Please go ahead.

Rob Fink: Thank you, Cole. Thank you all for joining us today. This call is being recorded and webcasted live and may be accessed for at least 90 days via A10 Networks website a10networks.com. Hosting the call today are Dhrupad Trivedi, A10's President and CEO; and CFO, Brian Becker. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, A10 Networks issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial results. Additionally, A10 published a presentation and supplemental trended financial statements. You may access the press release, presentation, and trended financials on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. During the course of today's call, management will make forward-looking statements including statements regarding projections for future operating results, including potential revenue growth, industry and customer trends, capital allocation strategy, supply chain constraints, and expectations, positioning, or repurchase and dividend programs and market share.

These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs as of July 26th, 2023. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. A10 does not intend to update information in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the most recent 10-Ks. Please note with the exception of revenue financial measures discussed today are on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be being considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in the press release issued today on the trended quarterly financial statements posted on the company's website. With all that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Dhrupad. Dhrupad the call is yours.

Dhrupad Trivedi: Thank you, Rob and thank you all for joining us today. This was an encouraging quarter for A10 with revenues that grew double-digits sequentially and nearly matched a particularly strong year-over-year comp. This performance supports our belief that the first quarter represented the floor borrower results with the expectation of sequential improvement as we move through the balance of 2023. In addition, we generated higher profitability, demonstrating our strong execution and the systemic profitability that is now central A10's business model. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the first six months of 2023 was a record 26.6%, up 248 basis points compared to the first six months of 2022, demonstrating the earnings power of our business model.

This also continues to be in line with our stated goal of 26% to 28% at our Analyst Day in early 2022. The marketplace remains challenging especially in North America and particularly with larger enterprises and Tier 1 service providers. Many of these organizations are taking a cautious and conservative approach to planned spending and the result is the shifting of some projects across periods. In the second quarter our revenue performance in the rest of the world offset this weakness in North America. We do not believe we have lost these opportunities. They have just been delayed. This highlights the importance of diversification in our business both in terms of geography and customer type. Businesses that are heavily reliant on the North American market faced a challenging macro environment right now.

Our strong presence in Asia Pacific in particular helped us mitigate the North American headwinds in the second quarter. Additionally while many projects are being delayed, security investments are often the last to be trimmed both on a trailing 12-month basis and year-over-year in the quarter security-led revenue is up 6%. We have received questions about artificial intelligence and the impact of AI on our business. I'd note that we have used machine learning and AI especially in our security-led solutions for some time now. AI helps our DDoS mitigation solutions for example to detect and mitigate threats in real-time. In this respect AI act as a force multiplier, making our technology more effective and more attractive to customers. We will continue to harness the power of AI in this way.

We expect the AI infrastructure to require extremely low latency and high throughput, as well as generating more and more network profit. This serves as a catalyst to encourage the construction of new and next generation data centers and the expansion of existing ones. In general, we believe AI serves as a tailwind for our business and aligned with the concept of making AI more cost-effective as that market continues to mature. Our business model enables us to proactively flex operating expenses based on near-term and mid-term demand. I want to note that we were mindful of our long-term goals particularly related to growth as we reviewed our near-term spend. As a result while our revenue is down 5.5% year-to-date, our operating expenses declined more by 6.6% enabling us to expand our profitability even while investing for future growth and navigating macro challenges.

In fact our R&D dedicated to security products increased 3% year-over-year and is up nearly 8% from two years ago, demonstrating our commitment to investing in organic growth opportunities. Recently we highlighted how A10 carrier-grade networking and DDoS protection solution helped deliver a secure and consistent subscriber experience for businesses and consumers interest, one of the nation's largest telecom operators with over 50 million subscribers, chose A10 to help facilitate their networks shift to the cloud while protecting their subscribers' critical infrastructure. Our threat protection system provided the backbone to their security operations center, helping to analyze all incoming Internet traffic, detect anomalies and DDoS attacks and block or clear ill estimate traffic.

Our new solution, enabling hybrid infrastructure directly helped created customer value in this case. A10’s DDoS mitigation solution has long been deployed by cloud service providers to protect their traffic. Increasingly important is the ability to monetize this mitigation by these cloud providers. In North America, our solution has been utilized by a cloud service provider to provide DDoS scrubbing service and continues to be significantly more effective over alternate approaches for almost five years now. Our consistent profitability fuels our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we paid $4.4 million in cash dividends and repurchased $6.2 million worth of our shares, all while growing our cash balance. We continue to focus on our three-pronged strategy for capital allocation.

First, investing in our business for future growth. Second, returning capital to shareholders; and third, continuing to explore strategic and accretive acquisitions. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Brian for a detailed review of the quarter and the first six months of the year. Brian?

Brian Becker: Thank you, Dhrupad. Second quarter revenue was $65.8 million, a decrease of 3.2% year-over-year, but in line with expectations. Product revenue for the quarter was $39.1 million, representing 59.4% of total revenue. It's worth noting that sequentially, product revenue increased 25.4% compared to the first quarter of this year, reflecting the improving conditions Dhrupad mentioned. Services revenue, which includes maintenance and support revenue was $26.7 million or 40.6% of total revenue. Moving to our revenue from a geographic standpoint. Revenue from the Americas, including Latin America, was $36.9 million, down 4.2% year-over-year, but up 23.3%, sequentially. The year-over-year decline reflects slowing purchasing from larger customers, primarily service providers due to economic concerns.

The decline in North America was partially offset by APJ, which increased 6.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. As you can see on our balance sheet, our deferred revenue was $132 million, as of June 30, 2023, up 3% year-over-year. With the exception of revenue, all metrics discussed on this call are on a non-GAAP basis, unless otherwise stated. Full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results are provided in our press release and on our website. Gross margin in the second quarter was 80.2%, in line with our stated goals. We reported $15.2 million in non-GAAP operating income, down 5.7% compared with $16.1 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 million for the quarter, reflecting 26.4% of revenue. I'd like to note that we were able to achieve our targeted EBITDA margins even as revenue declined by 3%.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $14.5 million or $0.19 per share on a diluted basis up from $13.4 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Diluted weighted shares used for computing non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter were approximately 75.4 million shares compared to 78.3 million shares in the year ago quarter. On a GAAP basis net income for the quarter was $11.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared with net income of $10.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Maintaining our net income on a lower revenue is a significant accomplishment demonstrating the earnings power we have built into A10. Turning to year-to-date results. Revenue was $123.5 million down 5.5% year-over-year. While product revenue is also down 10.5% representing approximately 50% of total revenue, services revenue was up 2.1% representing about 43% of total revenue.

Year-to-date non-GAAP gross margin was 81.6% in line with our target. We reported $28.5 million in non-GAAP operating income up 2.7% compared with $27.8 million in the first six months last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.8 million reflecting 26.6% of revenue. Non-GAAP net income for the first six months was $24.5 million or $0.32 per diluted share up from $23.4 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the year ago period. On a GAAP basis net income for the first six months was $15.6 million or $0.21 per diluted share compared with net income of $16.8 million or $0.21 per diluted share. Turning to the balance sheet. As of June 30 2023, we had $153.9 million in total cash, cash equivalents, the marketable securities compared to $150.9 million at the end of 2022.

In addition, accounts receivable has increased slightly sequentially and DSOs remained healthy decreasing sequentially. This is a function of delayed customer buying decisions with orders coming in at the end of the quarter. Our receivables remain very small and in line with our historical levels despite. During the quarter we paid $4.4 million in cash dividends and also repurchased approximately 43,7000 shares at an average price of $14.27 totaling $6.2 million in repurchases. We continue to carry no debt. As you have seen we have upgraded our independent audit firm from a regional audit firm to a national audit firm with capabilities to support our growing complexities. As we finished our 2022 fiscal year, we determined it was important to align our independent audit support with our expansion into new geographies and as we grow our business into new areas such as cloud and cybersecurity.

We thank Armanino for their many years of support and wish them well. As Dhrupad mentioned, the Board has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to be paid on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023. I'll now turn the call back over to Dhrupad for closing remarks. Thank you, Brian. As expected, our results reflect improving conditions and continued demand for our security-led solutions. We continue to expect sequential improvement in the second half of the year, where solutions are in demand across all customer segments and in each of the target geographies aligned with durable secular catalysts. Operator, you can now open the call up for questions.

