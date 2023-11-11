A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

The board of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

A10 Networks' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, A10 Networks' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

A10 Networks Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. A10 Networks has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that A10 Networks has grown earnings per share at 56% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like A10 Networks' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for A10 Networks that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

