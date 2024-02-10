A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 1st of March. This makes the dividend yield 1.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

A10 Networks' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, A10 Networks was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

A10 Networks Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.20 in 2022, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. A10 Networks has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. A10 Networks has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that A10 Networks could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like A10 Networks' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think A10 Networks might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for A10 Networks that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

