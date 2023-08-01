U.S. markets closed

Aaron's (AAN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) reported revenue of $530.37 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $540.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +116.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aaron's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Lease revenues and fees & retail sales: $353.75 million versus $348.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.7% change.

  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Non-Retail Sales: $22.80 million versus $24.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.

  • Revenues- Retail Sales: $148.05 million versus $162.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Franchise royalties and other revenues: $5.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Other: $0.19 million compared to the $0.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Franchise royalties and fees: $5.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Aaron's here>>>

Shares of Aaron's have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

